FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference on Thursday announced a 20-game conference schedule for men’s and women’s basketball. It reversed a decision from earlier this year which said it would play a 16-game schedule.
The schedule features back-to-back contests against every school to help reduce travel and expenses. As of right now, Idaho does not have any nonleague games scheduled.
The Vandals open league play with Sacramento State on Dec. 3 and 5, with the women welcoming the Hornets, and the men traveling to Sacramento. The next games will be Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, with the men hosting Northern Arizona and the women playing on the road against the Lumberjacks.
“I know the conference worked extremely hard to come up with a schedule that would allow us to play in this very difficult year. The model they came up with will allow us to do so and I am thankful for that,” women’s coach Jon Newlee said.
The men’s and women’s teams will play a home-and-home series with Eastern Washington and Portland State. The men will host the Eagles on Feb. 4, while the women welcome EWU on Feb. 6.
“We are thankful to all the folks that made this schedule possible,” men’s coach Zac Claus said. “Our guys are certainly looking forward to the challenges of Big Sky play.”
The Vandals are scheduled to close out the Big Sky schedule with a pair of matchups with Montana. The women will host the Griz on March 3 and 5, while the men will travel to Missoula on March 4 and 6.
Game times will be announced at a later date.
MEN
IDAHO SCHEDULE
Dec. 3 — at Sacramento State; 5 — at Sacramento State; 31 — Northern Arizona; Jan. 2 — Northern Arizona; 7 — at Southern Utah; 9 — at Southern Utah; 14 — Northern Colorado; 16 — Northern Colorado; 28 — Weber State; 30 — Weber State; Feb. 4 — Eastern Washington; 6 — at Eastern Washington; 11 — at Idaho State; 13 — at Idaho State; 18 — at Portland State; 20 — Portland State; 25 — Montana State; 27 — Montana State; March 4 — at Montan; 6 — at Montana.
WOMEN
IDAHO SCHEDULE
Dec. 3 — Sacramento State; 5 — Sacramento State; 31 — at Northern Arizona; Jan. 2 — at Northern Arizona; 7 — Southern Utah; 9 — Southern Utah; 14 — at Northern Colorado; 16 — at Northern Colorado; 28 — at Weber State; 30 — at Weber State; Feb. 4 — at Eastern Washington; Feb. 6 — Eastern Washington; 11 — Idaho State; 13 — Idaho State; 18 — Portland State; 20 — at Portland State; 25 — at Montana State; 27 — at Montana State; March 3 — Montana; 5 — Montana State.
Pac-12 schedule increases for the 2020-21 season
The Pac-12 announced its athletic directors, senior woman administrators and basketball coaches group voted to continue with a 20-game conference basketball schedule for men’s basketball, also approving an expanded league schedule for the women this season.
The schedule, while not yet released for this year, is being expanded for the men by two games and for the women by four games. Both genders have played 18 games in the past.
It is the first expansion of the schedule on the men’s side since the league became the Pac-10 for the 1978-79 season with the inclusion of Arizona and Arizona State. The schedule is just short of a full round-robin.
Meanwhile, the women’s conference schedule will be 22 games, up for the first time since the league instituted the sport for 1985-86 season. Every team will play each other twice under the format.