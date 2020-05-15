GREENWOOD, Ind. — Washington State senior pitcher A.J. Block was named a College Sports Information Directors of America District 8 academic first-team pick, it was announced.
Block produced a 3.62 cumulative grade-point average in earning his bachelor’s degree in computer science and was a two-time All-Pac-12 first-team academic selection. The senior left-hander is the second Cougar to receive the honor, joining pitcher Collin Maier, who earned the same accolade in 2018.
Block was enjoying a breakout season before it was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Bellevue, Wash., native made four starts, went 2-1 with a 3.25 ERA, led the Pac-12 with 27 2/3 innings and tied for the second-most strikeouts in the league with 34. Block was rated the second-best Pac-12 senior pitcher and the eighth-best senior pitcher in the country by D1Baseball.com. Block closed the season recording 10 strikeouts in each of his final three starts.
Four UI programs honored
INDIANAPOLIS — Four Idaho athletic programs earned recognition this week by the NCAA, based on the most recent multiyear Academic Progress Rate.
The two golf and cross country programs were represented after continued success. It is the sixth consecutive year for women’s golf and third straight for women’s cross country. It also is the third straight year the Vandals have had multiple programs represented after never having multiple teams before 2018.
In total, 21 Big Sky programs were recognized. Idaho led the way as the only university with four programs recognized.
Calculated annually, APR measures the academic achievement for all Division I teams. The most recent multiyear APR includes data from 2015-16 through 2018-19.