OGDEN, Utah — Idaho goalkeeper Julia Byerlein made her first start of 2019, and registered 13 saves, the most by a Vandal goalie in eight years, to force a 1-1 draw with Weber State in Big Sky play.
The Vandals (3-9-2, 0-2-2) got off nine shots compared to 26 for the Wildcats (2-9-2, 1-2-2), whose offensive efforts were thwarted by the senior keeper.
Weber took the edge with a 72nd-minute score by Olivia Barton, who booted in a well-placed cross.
Three minutes later, UI equalized it with a corner kick of its own, this one from Maddie Haas to Savannah Foster, who headed it in.
The Vandals face Idaho State at noon on Sunday in Pocatello.
Idaho 0 1 0 0—1
Weber State 0 1 0 0—1
Weber State — Olivia Barton (Mylee Broad), 72nd
Idaho — Savannah Foster (Maddie Haas), 75th
Shots — Idaho 9, Weber State 26
Saves — Idaho: Julia Byerlein, 13; Weber State: Nikki Pittman, 3
VOLLEYBALL
Urias leads Cougs past Ducks
Washington State volleyball senior middle blocker Jocelyn Urias racked up 14 kills — on a .464 hitting percentage — and sent back seven Oregon attempts as the No. 24 Cougars handled Oregon in four sets Friday night at Bohler Gym.
The scores were 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-13 in WSU’s first home win against Oregon since 2005.
Urias was one of three WSU players with 10-plus kills, including Penny Tusa and Pia Timmer, who slapped down 11 apiece.
Freshman Hannah Pukis led all players with 43 assists.
Washington State (13-3, 2-2 Pac-12) held the Ducks (5-9, 1-4) to just a .133 mark on the attack, blocked 14 and registered a .248 mark in all. WSU got 23 digs from Alexis Dirige.