Allowing Utah to shoot 58 percent in the first quarter and 52 percent for the game, the Washington State women’s basketball suffered a 78-66 defeat Sunday in a Pac-12 game at Beasley Coliseum.
Brynna Maxwell scored 22 points on 7-for-9 shooting and Daneesha Provo added 20 points on a 7-of-10 effort for the Utes (12-11, 5-7).
Ula Motuga netted 14 points and seven rebounds in her return from a two-game absence for the Cougars (11-13, 4-8), who shot 38 percent. Borislava Hristova and Johanna Muzet contributed 12 points apiece, and Cerilyn Molina doled out four assists.
“Give credit to Utah,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “They really came ready to play. They put a lot of shooters on the floor and we never really got a handle on that. We didn’t want to give them 3s and we pretty much let them have shooting practice.”
UTAH (12-11)
Pendande 4-7 0-1 8, Torres 2-4 2-2 7, Gylten 0-4 2-2 2, Maxwell 7-9 4-4 22, Provo 7-10 5-5 20, Corbin 0-2 0-0 0, Makurat 0-0 0-0 0, Becker 2-3 0-0 4, Brosseau 1-3 3-3 6, Martin 2-6 0-0 4, Moore 2-4 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-52 17-19 78
WASHINGTON ST. (11-13)
Hristova 4-14 4-4 12, Levy 0-2 0-0 0, Motuga 4-11 5-6 14, Murekatete 2-5 4-6 8, Molina 1-7 0-0 3, Subasic 3-6 0-0 8, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 3-6 0-0 6, Muzet 5-7 0-0 12, Sarver 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 13-16 66
Utah ............................22 24 18 14—78
Washington ...................6 19 12 29—66
3-Point Goals — Utah 7-14 (Torres 1-1, Gylten 0-1, Maxwell 4-5, Provo 1-2, Becker 0-1, Brosseau 1-2, Martin 0-1, Moore 0-1), Washington St. 7-22 (Hristova 0-5, Levy 0-1, Motuga 1-4, Molina 1-4, Subasic 2-2, Muzet 2-4, Sarver 1-2). Assists — Utah 13 (Gylten 6), Washington St. 13 (Molina 4). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Utah 34 (Pendande 2-8), Washington St. 32 (Hristova 3-5). Total Fouls — Utah 12, Washington St. 13. Technical Fouls — None. A — 757.
Vandal women go cold in 2nd, fall to Grizzlies
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mustering only four points in the second quarter, Idaho squandered an early lead and fell to Montana 69-60 in a Big Sky Conference game Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.
Abby Anderson and McKenzie Johnston scored 16 points apiece and Johnston added nine assists for the Grizzlies (13-9, 8-5). Gina Marxen, Beyonce Bea and Lizzy Klinker produced 16, 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Idaho (13-8, 8-4).
The Vandals jumped to a 22-19 lead before getting blitzed 17-4 in the second. They finished with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 8 to 13.
“I loved the way we came out in the beginning,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “... It was probably our best offensive flow in the first quarter that we have had in quite some time.
“Defensively we didn’t do what we wanted to do in the first half. I think the turnovers led to easy breakaways for them.”
Marxen dished five assists and converted four 3-pointers.
Idaho next plays at 5 p.m. Thursday at Eastern Washington.
IDAHO (13-8, 8-4)
Bea 6-11 1-2 14, N. Klinker 1-4 1-2 3, Marxen 4-12 4-6 16, Milne 1-2 1-1 3, L. Klinker 5-8 2-6 13, Kirby 0-0 0-0 0, Hadden 1-4 1-2 3, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Christopher 1-1 0-0 2, King 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 21-52 10-19 60.
MONTANA (13-9, 8-5)
Anderson 7-12 2-2 16, Stockholm 1-4 0-0 3, Stiles 2-7 0-0 4, Johnston 7-13 2-2 16, Schoening 0-2 0-0 0, Pickens 2-5 0-0 4, Harrington 4-10 5-8 14, Frohlich 2-2 0-0 4, Goligoski 3-6 0-0 8.
Idaho ..........................22 4 14 20—60
Montana .....................19 17 17 16—69
3-point goals — Idaho 8-23 (Bea 1-1, Marxen 4-10, Milne 0-1, L. Klinker 1-1, Jones 0-2, King 2-8), Montana 4-14 (Stockholm 1-1, Stiles 0-1, Johnston 0-1, Pickens 0-1, Harrington 1-5, Goligoski 2-5). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Idaho 31 (L. Klinker 7), Montana 36 (Harrington 6). Assists — Idaho 8 (Marxen 5), Montana 16 (Johnston 9). Total fouls — Idaho 15, Montana 17. A — 2,711.
TRACK AND FIELD
Mahama places 2nd
Pullman High graduate Mayyi Mahama, now competing for the University of Pennsylvania, placed second in the weight throw at the Skyes and Saybock Challenge indoor track and field meet at Penn State on Saturday.
Her throw of 66 feet, 5¾ inches, was a personal record. She also placed 10th in the shot put.