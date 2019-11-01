Star Washington State forward Morgan Weaver scored two of her team’s four goals, and assisted on another, as the 23rd-ranked Cougars soccer team cruised to a 4-1 rout of Pac-12 adversary Utah at the Lower Soccer Field on Thursday night.
“Morgan got back on track,” WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said.
WSU (11-5-1, 4-4-1 Pac-12) scored first in less than six minutes on a Weaver strike. The lead was doubled by freshman Grayson Lynch, who tapped in another short goal — the first of her career — off a well-placed pass from Makamae Gomera-Stevens.
The Cougars responded to a goal from Utah (6-8-4, 1-5-3) in the 61st by scoring a minute later on a strike by Elyse Bennett, who outsprinted several Utes to get behind the defense. Four minutes after, Weaver tacked on another, this one an across-the-goal tally after she knifed her way through Utah’s defense.
“They were cool, calm and collected,” Shulenberger said.
Wazzu got off 13 shots, seven on goal, and were only forced to make one save.
Utah 0 1—1
WSU 2 2—4
Washington State — Morgan Weaver, 6th
Washington State — Grayson Lynch (Makamae Gomera-Stevens), 35th
Utah — Ireland Dunn, 61st
Washington State — Elyse Bennett (Weaver, Brianna Alger), 62nd
Washington State — Weaver (Molly Myers), 66th
Shots — Utah 6, WSU 13
Saves — Utah: Carly Nelson 3; WSU: Ella Dederick 0, Rachel Johnson 1
VOLLEYBALL
Vandals bow to Hornets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State rebounded from a 2-0 set disadvantage to upend Idaho in five games at The Nest.
The Vandals dropped the Big Sky match by scores of 21-25, 20-25, 25-13, 25-19, 15-11.
Idaho (11-12, 7-4 Big Sky) was paced by Kennedy Warren, who recorded a career-high 25 kills on a .488 attacking percentage. Nikki Ball chipped in 12, and Kyra Palmbush logged seven kills and seven blocks.
The Hornets (12-12, 7-4) were led by Sarah Davis’ 22 kills, and Cianna Andrews’ 14. Sacramento State outhit UI .268 to .212.
The Vandals overcame early deficits in the first two sets to rally. The Hornets controlled the third set, pulled away late in the fourth and used a hot start to own the final game.
UI plays at Portland State at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
WSU 71, Beijing Normal 63
Standout Washington State basketball players Borislava Hristova and Chanelle Molina combined for 46 points and 20 rebounds to spearhead the Cougars to an exhibition win against Beijing Normal University at Beasley Coliseum.
Molina, a preseason All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention guard, posted 18 points and 13 rebounds, while first-team all-league forward Hristova had a game-best 28 points on a 12-of-19 mark from the field.
Beijing, from China, led by as many as seven points before Wazzu erased the deficit with a second-half offensive hot streak. The Cougars held Beijing scoreless during a three-minute span in the fourth quarter.
WSU outrebounded Beijing by 18.
“It took us a while to get into a rhythm and to figure out how to matchup with (Beijing Normal) and how they were moving,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We thought agility would be a good way to counter them.”
No box score was made available.