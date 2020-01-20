Held scoreless over the final three minutes, Washington State absorbed a 65-56 loss to Arizona State on Sunday in a Pac-12 women’s basketball game at Beasley Coliseum.
Robbi Ryan and Ja’Tavia Tapley scored 20 points apiece for the Sun Devils (15-4, 5-2), while Tapley and Eboni Walker each grabbed eight rebounds.
Borislava Hristova collected 22 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (9-9, 2-4), and Bella Murekatete snagged eight rebounds.
The Cougs got outscored 23-10 in the final quarter.
“I think there are a lot of positives to pull out of today’s game,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I thought we started great and had a lot of good energy, which is exactly what we need to do.... Unfortunately we ran into a great defensive team and we struggled to score in the second half.”
ARIZONA ST. (15-4)
Tapley 7-15 6-11 20, Van Hyfte 2-4 1-2 5, Richardson 3-9 4-4 11, Russell 2-5 0-0 4, Ryan 9-17 1-1 20, Ruden 0-5 0-0 0, Walker 1-4 1-2 3, Bejedi 0-2 0-0 0, Hanson 0-2 0-0 0, Mbulito 1-2 0-0 2, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-65 13-20 65
WASHINGTON ST. (9-9)
Hristova 7-17 6-6 22, Levy 1-2 0-0 2, Motuga 0-6 2-2 2, Murekatete 3-5 0-0 6, Molina 4-15 0-0 9, Subasic 1-3 0-0 2, Nankervis 0-2 0-0 0, Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 3-4 2-2 8, Sarver 2-2 0-0 5, Totals 21-56 10-10 56
Arizona St. 6 18 18 23—65
Washington St. 12 16 18 10—56
3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 2-12 (Van Hyfte 0-1, Richardson 1-4, Ryan 1-3, Ruden 0-1, Bejedi 0-2, Hanson 0-1), Washington St. 4-12 (Hristova 2-3, Motuga 0-4, Molina 1-4, Sarver 1-1). Assists_Arizona St. 9 (Walker 3), Washington St. 9 (Molina 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona St. 44 (Walker 5-8), Washington St. 36 (Murekatete 2-8). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 12, Washington St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_808.
Klinker sisters have double-doubles in UI win
Natalie and Lizzy Klinker each finished with double-doubles Saturday as the University of Idaho women’s basketball team overcame a zero-point offensive effort in the third quarter to slip past Montana 52-51 in Big Sky Conference action at Cowan Spectrum.
With the victory, the Vandals (10-5, 5-1 Big Sky) remained half a game behind leader Montana State in second place in the league.
Natalie Klinker finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Lizzy Klinker tallied 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots for Idaho, which held a 37-31 halftime lead but missed all 15 of its third-quarter shot attempts and trailed 40-37 going to the fourth.
Emma Stockholm led the Grizzlies (9-7, 4-1) with 16 points.
MONTANA (9-7, 4-3)
Anderson 4-9 1-2 9, Stockholm 5-12 6-6 16, Stiles 0-3 1-2 1, Johnston 2-13 1-3 5, Schoening 2-6 0-0 4, Harrington 3-8 0-0 8, Frohlich 0-1 0-0 0, Goligoski 2-6 0-0 6, Pickens 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 19-62 9-13 51.
IDAHO (10-5, 5-1)
Bea 2-10 0-0 4, N. Klinker 6-8 5-8 17, Pulliam 1-5 0-0 3, Marxen 3-18 0-0 8, L. Klinker 4-10 5-6 13, Hadden 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Christopher 2-3 0-1 5, Kirby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 10-15 52.
Montana 11 20 9 11—51
Idaho 17 20 0 15—52
3-point goals — Montana 4-19 (Harrington 2-5, Goligoski 2-6, Schoening 0-1, Johnston 0-2, Pickens 0-2, Stockholm 0-3), Idaho 4-30 (Marxen 2-14, Christopher 1-2, Pulliam 1-5, Kirby 0-1, L. Klinker 0-2, Jones 0-2, Bea 0-4). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Montana 49 (Harrington 9), Idaho 40 (L. Klinker 13). Assists — Montana 9 (Anderson 3), Idaho 5 (Bea 4). Total fouls — Montana 17, Idaho 14. A — 790.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Montana 67, Idaho 63
MISSOULA, Mont. — Jared Samuelson scored 23 points and Kyle Owens and Kendal Manuel each added two clutch free throws in the final seconds as the Grizzlies won their 1,000th game at Dahlberg Arena, holding off the Vandals in Big Sky play.
It was the 200th meeting between Montana (10-8, 6-1 Big Sky) and Idaho (5-12, 1-5).
“The guys are resilient. ... We have become one of the best short-term memory loss teams in all of America,” Vandals interim coach Zac Claus said. “These guys keep coming to work every day. They keep practicing. They keep having that pep in their step.”
Trevon Allen finished with 23 points and six rebounds to lead Idaho. Scott Blakney added 12 points.
IDAHO (5-12, 1-5)
Allen 6-15 9-11 23, Blakney 6-10 0-1 12, Garvin 1-3 1-2 4, Forrest 2-4 1-2 5, Thacker 2-4 0-0 6, Thiombane 2-4 1-2 5, Fraser 1-3 1-3 3, Dixon 1-2 0-0 3, Wilson 1-4 0-0 2, Christmas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 13-21 63.
MONTANA (10-8, 6-1)
Pridgett 6-14 5-9 17, Manuel 4-13 2-2 12, Samuelson 9-15 0-0 23, Vazquez 2-6 0-0 4, Carter-Hollinger 3-5 0-0 6, Falls 0-2 0-0 0, Owens 0-1 3-4 3, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Egun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 10-15 67.
Halftime — Montana, 31-27. 3-point goals — Idaho 6-10 (Thacker 2-3, Allen 2-5, Dixon 1-1, Garvin 1-1), Montana 7-20 (Samuelson 5-9, Manuel 2-5, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Falls 0-1, Owens 0-1, Pridgett 0-1, Vazquez 0-2). Fouled out — Carter-Hollinger. Rebounds — Idaho 29 (Allen 6), Montana 31 (Carter-Hollinger 7). Assists — Idaho 11 (Garvin 3), Montana 13 (Vazquez 4). Total fouls — Idaho 17, Montana 18. A — 4,279 (7,321).
TRACK AND FIELD
Mahama earns PR
Pullman High graduate Mayyi Mahama, a sophomore member of the University of Pennsylvania track and field program, broke her personal record in the women's indoor weight throw while winning the event in the Penn 8 Team Select Meet on Saturday at Staten Island, N.Y.
She threw 65 feet, 3¼ inches, second-best in Penn history.