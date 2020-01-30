Washington State confirmed the hiring of four more assistant football coaches Wednesday, including one who offers significant experience at the Power Five level.
Mark Banker, who will coach safeties, is among several staffers accompanying new Cougar head coach Nick Rolovich from Hawaii, where Banker was associate head coach the past two years.
Before that, he spent 20 years working for longtime head coach Mike Riley at USC, the San Diego Chargers, Oregon State and Nebraska.
“Mark is a great addition to our staff,” Rolovich said in a news release. “He’s a former defensive coordinator (at Nebraska for two years), has coached in the NFL and is familiar with the Pac-12. ... Mark has strong recruiting ties to the Polynesian communities and did a great job in developing some of the best defensive players to ever wear the Hawaii uniform.”
Also with some Power Five experience is Ricky Logo, the new defensive tackles coach, who spent time with Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference, as well as Houston, Colorado State and Hawaii.
“Ricky is known for creating great bonds with his players,” Rolovich said, “and it comes across when you watch how passionate they play. He is one of the greatest human beings I’ve been around.”
The other coaches whose hiring became official are accompanying new defensive coordinator Jake Dickert from Wyoming. A.J. Cooper will coach defensive ends and John Richardson will work with cornerbacks and coordinate recruiting.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Idaho picked second
FARMINGTON, Utah — Two-time Big Sky champion Idaho was selected to place second of 11 teams in the coaches preseason poll, it was announced.
Defending champion Sacramento State was picked to win the league again, taking 10 of 11 first-place votes. Northern Arizona was third in the poll.
Vicky Tsai led the way for the Vandals in three of five fall tournaments, including a 3-under performance at the WSU Cougar Cup in September. Valeria Patino was Idaho’s top finisher at the season opener, while Eddie Hsu led the Vandals at a rainy Edean Ihlanfeldt Invite in Seattle in October.
Last season, Idaho took second at the league tournament in Boulder City, Nev. Patino earned all-tournament honors after finishing fourth overall. Idaho returns three of its top-five finishers from last year’s event to compete for first-year head coach Lisa Ferrero.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Idaho, WSU earn academic honor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Idaho and Washington State swim and dive teams have been recognized by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America as a member of the Scholar All-America team for fall 2019. It is the 12th consecutive semester the Vandals have earned the recognition, while it’s the seventh consecutive semester for the Cougars.
Idaho posted a 3.56 grade-point average in the fall, while Washington State had a 3.29 GPA. In total, 23 athletes for Idaho finished with above a 3.0, while 10 recorded perfect 4.0 GPAs.
Idaho ranked 36th among the 183 women’s Division I programs recognized. Overall, 762 programs in the nation earned the recognition. To qualify, teams must post a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better in the fall.