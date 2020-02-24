HONOLULU — Jack Smith drilled a pinch-hit two-run double in the eighth inning and added an RBI single in the ninth as Washington State produced six runs in the final two innings Sunday night to nip Hawaii 6-5 and salvage a split of their four-game baseball series.
The winning run came on a fielder’s choice by Justin Van De Brake, capping a three-run top of the ninth and a comeback from a four-run deficit.
Kyle Manzardo contributed an RBI double in the eighth and a game-tying sacrifice in the final inning for the Cougars (3-5). Jake Meyer produced two hits after coming off the bench in the eighth.
The win went to the third of four WSU pitchers, Owen Leonard, who allowed one hit and one run in two innings, striking out three.
Cougar starter Tanner West gave up six hits and three earned runs in 2.1 innings before being relieved by Brody Barnum, who threw 3.2 innings of hitless ball. Hayden Rosenkrantz worked a perfect ninth for the Cougars.
Tyler Best tallied two hits for Hawaii (7-3).
In the Saturday game, Washington State starting pitcher A.J. Block went eight innings, fanning a career-high 10 and allowing four runs on nine hits, but he didn’t get enough run support as the Cougars fell 4-3.
SUNDAY GAME
Washington St. 000 000 033—6 9 1
Hawaii 121 000 010—5 7 0
West, Barnum (3), Leonard (7), Rosenkrantz (9) and Polinsky, Meyer, Lasch. Ross, Pontes (8), Reilly (8), Turchin and Muray.
W — Leonard (1-0). L — Reilly (0-1). Save — Rosenkrantz (1).
Washington State hits — Smith 2 (2B), Manzardo (2B), Swarts, Kolden, Meyer 2, Hill 2.
Hawaii hits — Best 2, Kaler, Demeter, Kuhns (2B), Calicdan, Wong.
SATURDAY GAME
WSU 000 120 000—3 10 1
Hawaii 120 100 00x—4 9 1
Block and Meyer. Smith, Pindel (4), Halemanu (5), Loewen (7) and Duarte.
WSU hits — Tomasi, Manzardo 2, Montez 2, Van De Brake 2, Clifford, Meyer, Hill.
Hawaii hits — Best (2-2B), Kaler 2, Demeter, Baeza (2B), Calicdan, Wong (2B), Miyao.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Coug fall to USC in final home game
Washington State trailed by 20 points early in the second half and absorbed a 66-60 Pac-12 loss to USC on Sunday in the Cougars’ final home game of the season in women’s basketball.
Alissa Pili erupted for 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Trojans (14-13, 6-10), and WSU senior Chanelle Molina had 23 points and five 3-pointers in her final game at Beasley Coliseum.
It was also the home finale for WSU career scoring leader Borislava Hristova, who tallied 11 points. Bella Murekatete contributed 14 points and six rebounds, and Johanna Muzet came off the bench for seven rebounds and four assists.
The Cougars (11-17, 4-12), who suffered their fifth straight loss, cut their deficit to six points with less than eight minutes left and to four points with 11 seconds remaining.
“I’m disappointed for our two seniors,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I’m a little shell-shocked in how we started the game and played in that first half. We found so many ways to lose games this year, and spotting a Pac-12 team an 18-point lead at the half is one of them now.
“I loved our grit and fight and I thought we played a lot more physical in the second half,” she said, “and because of that, we got back into the game.”
SOUTHERN CAL (14-13)
Overbeck 2-6 4-4 8, Pili 12-18 7-8 32, Caldwell 2-9 1-2 5, Rogers 1-7 4-4 6, White 3-3 2-2 8, Jackson 2-6 0-0 4, Miura 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-52 18-20 66
WASHINGTON ST. (11-17)
Hristova 5-17 0-0 11, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Subasic 3-12 0-0 7, Murekatete 6-7 2-5 14, Chanelle Molina 9-20 0-0 23, Nankervis 0-2 1-2 1, Cherilyn Molina 0-1 0-0 0, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Muzet 2-5 0-0 4, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 3-7 60
3-Point Goals — Southern Cal 2-11 (Overbeck 0-1, Pili 1-2, Caldwell 0-3, Rogers 0-2, Miura 1-3), Washington St. 7-19 (Hristova 1-3, Subasic 1-6, Molina 5-10). Assists_Southern Cal 12 (Rogers 4), Washington St. 10 (Muzet 4). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Southern Cal 40 (Pili 5-12), Washington St. 31 (Murekatete 3-6). Total Fouls — Southern Cal 12, Washington St. 16. Technical Fouls — None. A — 1,073.
Bea leads high-powered Vandals to league win
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beyonce Bea tallied a career-high 30 points and 10 rebounds, adding seven assists, and the Idaho women’s basketball team used an 11-0 run midway through the second quarter to create separation in rolling to a 96-88 victory against Sacramento State in Big Sky Conference action Saturday at The Nest.
The win gave coach Jon Newlee his 300th career coaching victory.
“We talked at practice about fighting through the wall, and I thought Beyonce was really special,” Newlee said. “We love seeing her play so hard and we are happy with the way she battled.”
Lizzy Klinker added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Vandals (16-9, 11-5 Big Sky), who remained a half-game behind Northern Arizona for second in the conference. Gina Marxen chipped in 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Hailey Christopher finished with 12 points as Idaho shot a season-best 56.5 percent from the field (35-of-62).
Tiana Johnson had 20 points and seven rebounds, while Summer Menkle also finished with 20 points for the Hornets (8-18, 6-11).
Up 33-31 with 7:29 left in the second, the Vandals went on their run to increase their lead to 13. Janie King scored all nine of her points on 3-pointers during the spurt.
“The ball movement was great. My assistants were saying in pregame we were making everything and I was hoping that would translate when the buzzer goes off, and it did,” Newlee said.
IDAHO (16-9, 11-5)
Bea 11-18 8-12 30, N. Klinker 1-1 0-0 2, Pulliam 2-7 0-0 6, Marxen 3-9 4-6 13, L. Klinker 6-9 2-4 14, Hadden 4-6 0-0 8, Christopher 4-6 3-4 12, Carlson 1-1 0-0 2, King 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 35-62 17-26 96.
SACRAMENTO STATE (8-18, 6-11)
Enger 7-12 4-8 18, King 6-15 0-0 15, Menke 8-12 1-2 20, Burks 1-4 0-2 2, Johnson 5-11 10-11 20, Olivares 2-6 2-2 6, Enochs 2-2 0-0 4, Gibson 1-4 1-3 3. Totals 32-66 18-28 88.
Idaho 25 31 21 19—96
Sac. State 25 16 24 23—88
3-point goals — Idaho 9-25 (King 3-5, Marxen 3-8, Pulliam 2-7, Christopher 1-3, Bea 0-2), Sacramento State 6-16 (Menke 3-4, King 3-5, Enger 0-2, Gibson 0-2, Johnson 0-3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Idaho 39 (Bea, L. Klinker 10), Sacramento State 32 (Johnson 7). Assists — Idaho 23 (Bea, Marxen 7), Sacramento State 10 (Enger, King 4). Total fouls — Idaho 21, Sacramento State 21. A — 274.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Sacramento State 67, Idaho 56
Osi Nwachukwu had a career-high 20 points as the Hornets beat the Vandals in Big Sky play Saturday at Cowan Spectrum.
Joshua Patton had 14 points for Sacramento State (14-12, 7-10 Big Sky). Chibueze Jacobs added 12 points.
Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa, who was second on the Hornets in scoring heading into the matchup at 10 points per game, finished with four points on 1-of-6 shooting.
Idaho (7-20, 3-13) totaled 19 first-half points, a season low.
“We had a combination of a number of things,” Idaho interim coach Zac Claus said. “We didn’t guard well in the post today. We weren’t sharp enough on our close-outs on shooters. We had too many turnovers that led to run-outs. We’ve got to be sharper on both ends of the floor.”
Trevon Allen had 21 points for UI. Quinton Forrest added 10 points and nine rebounds.
SACRAMENTO ST. (14-12, 7-10)
Patton 5-6 4-7 14, Fowler 2-13 2-2 6, Davis 1-4 1-2 4, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 1-6 2-2 4, Nwachukwu 7-11 6-6 20, Jacobs 6-8 0-2 12, Esposito 2-6 0-0 4, Bridges 1-1 0-0 3, FitzPatrick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 15-21 67.
IDAHO (7-20, 3-13)
Thiombane 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 7-16 4-4 21, Fraser 3-3 1-1 7, Thacker 1-8 0-0 3, Garvin 0-3 0-0 0, Forrest 4-7 2-4 10, Blakney 3-6 1-1 7, Quinnett 1-6 0-0 2, Christmas 2-2 0-0 4, Wilson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 8-10 56.
Halftime — Sacramento State, 28-19. 3-point goals — Sacramento State 2-7 (Bridges 1-1, Davis 1-1, Esposito 0-1, Fowler 0-1, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 0-3), Idaho 4-14 (Allen 3-4, Thacker 1-4, Forrest 0-1, Garvin 0-1, Quinnett 0-4). Rebounds — Sacramento State 33 (Patton 6), Idaho 30 (Forrest 9). Assists — Sacramento State 9 (Patton, Fowler, Davis, Jacobs 2), Idaho 10 (Allen, Thacker, Quinnett, Wilson 2). Total fouls — Sacramento State 13, Idaho 20. A — 974.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU to have 2 play in CONCACAF tourney
The Washington State soccer team will have two players representing their respective countries in the CONCACAF Women’s U20 championships, which begin Saturday in the Dominican Republic.
Sophomore Elaily Hernandez-Repreza and incoming freshman Trinity Rodman will compete in the tournament that runs through March 8. Hernandez-Repreza will play for El Salvador and Rodman will compete for the United States.
The group stage runs through Feb. 22. The top three from each group will advance to the knockout stage. The final is scheduled for March 8, with those two teams earning spots in the upcoming U-20 World Cup.