CORVALLIS, Ore. — Washington State rallied to take a one-point halftime lead but shot only 3-for-15 in the third quarter and dropped a Pac-12 women’s basketball verdict to Oregon State on Sunday.
The same teams will meet in the conference tournament at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Las Vegas.
The Cougars finish the regular season at 11-19, including 4-14 in conference play, and are seeded 11th for the tourney.
Mikayla Pivec collected 19 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers (22-8, 10-8), who drew a No. 6 seed.
For the Cougs, Ula Motuga had 13 points while Borislava Hristova, Cherilyn Molina and Jovana Subasic added 12 each.
Wazzu shot 69 percent in the second quarter, winning that period 20-13, but got scorched 21-8 in the third.
“Their press kind of rattled us a little bit and got us out of rhythm,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “The way we competed in the first half was something that we can really build on.”
WASHINGTON ST. (11-19)
Hristova 6-16 0-0 12, Motuga 4-13 3-4 13, Subasic 6-10 0-0 12, Cherilyn Molina 4-8 4-4 12, Muzet 2-2 0-0 5, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-0 2-2 2, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-51 9-10 58
OREGON ST. (22-8)
Jones 4-8 2-4 10, Pivec 7-11 4-4 19, Slocum 5-13 7-8 17, Tudor 2-10 0-0 6, Washington 0-5 0-0 0, Morris 2-2 1-1 5, Thropay 0-0 1-2 1, Goodman 6-10 0-0 15, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-60 15-19 73
Washington St. 16 20 8 14—58
Oregon St. 22 13 21 17—73
3-Point Goals—Washington St. 3-15 (Hristova 0-2, Motuga 2-8, Subasic 0-2, Molina 0-1, Muzet 1-1, Sarver 0-1), Oregon St. 6-21 (Pivec 1-1, Slocum 0-3, Tudor 2-10, Goodman 3-7). Assists—Washington St. 12 (Hristova 3), Oregon St. 15 (Slocum 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington St. 28 (Subasic 2-6), Oregon St. 36 (Team 5-5). Total Fouls—Washington St. 16, Oregon St. 9. Technical Fouls—None. A—5,739.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Southern Utah 87, Idaho 55
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cameron Oluyitan had 22 points as the Thunderbirds cruised past the Vandals in Big Sky play on Saturday.
“[Southern Utah] was obviously really hungry for a win tonight,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “They played really well. ... We simply didn’t do a very good job getting out to their shooters.”
Dre Marin had 13 points for Southern Utah (15-14, 8-10 Big Sky), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Dwayne Morgan added 10 points. Maizen Fausett had seven rebounds.
Southern Utah dominated the first half and led 43-15 at the break. Idaho’s 15 points in the first half were a season low.
Scott Blakney had 17 points for the Vandals (7-22, 3-15), whose losing streak reached five games. Trevon Allen also had 17 points.
“I loved what (Blakney) did in the second half,” Claus said. “He was aggressive as I’ve seen him offensively in a month. That’s a kid that’s battled. He’s got it in him to score, and he took advantage tonight.”
Idaho next plays Weber State at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cowan Spectrum.
IDAHO (7-22, 3-15)
Blakney 7-7 3-5 17, Forrest 3-4 0-2 6, Allen 6-20 1-2 17, Quinnett 0-2 0-0 0, Thacker 1-3 0-0 3, Thiombane 2-3 1-1 5, Christmas 2-6 1-2 5, Dixon 0-5 0-0 0, Garvin 0-1 0-1 0, Woodward 0-1 0-0 0, Fraser 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 6-13 55.
S. UTAH (15-14, 8-10)
Adams 4-7 0-0 8, Morgan 3-11 3-4 10, N’Diaye 2-4 1-2 5, Marin 5-9 2-2 13, Oluyitan 8-13 1-2 22, Knight 2-3 2-4 6, Long 1-4 0-0 3, Fausett 3-5 0-0 7, Butler 3-3 0-0 7, Hoppo 2-2 0-0 6, McEntire 0-0 0-0 0, Verdugo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 9-14 87.
Halftime — S. Utah, 43-15. 3-point goals — Idaho 5-18 (Allen 4-10, Thacker 1-3, Quinnett 0-1, Christmas 0-2, Dixon 0-2), S. Utah 12-26 (Oluyitan 5-9, Hoppo 2-2, Butler 1-1, Long 1-1, Fausett 1-2, Marin 1-5, Morgan 1-6). Rebounds — Idaho 21 (Thiombane 6), S. Utah 37 (Fausett 7). Assists — Idaho 14 (Allen 3), S. Utah 17 (Long 5). Total fouls — Idaho 11, S. Utah 13. A — 2,174 (5,300).
BASEBALL
Rutgers 6, WSU 1
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Washington State baseball team mustered only four hits and was denied a sweep of its three-game nonleague series against Rutgers.
Tevin Murray and Parker Scott allowed two hits apiece and combined for seven strikeouts for the Scarlet Knights (5-5).
Rutgers jumped on WSU starter Ethan Ross for four hits and three runs, chasing him in the second inning.
Hayden Rosenkrantz and Bryce Moyle turned in shutout stints for the Cougars (5-6) but Owen Leonard and Brody Barnum gave up three runs in the seventh.
Jake Meyer hit an RBI single for WSU in the second to extend his hitting streak to 11 gamaes.
Tim Dezzi and Kevin Welsh tallied two hits each as Rutgers bounced back after losing the first two games of the series.
WSU 10, Rutgers 2
In Saturday’s game, Washington State junior Justin Van De Brake hit a grand slam and drove in five runs to back senior lefthander A.J. Block, who worked six innings and struck out 10 in a 10-2 win.
The Cougars collected 11 hits to clinch the series with the Scarlet Knights.
Block allowed just one earned run on four hits and matched a career-high with 10 strikeouts, becoming the first Cougar to record 10 strikeouts in back-to-back starts since Matt Way did so in in 2009.
Offensively, Van De Brake broke a 1-1 tie with a third-inning grand slam and finished with five RBI while Kodie Kolden went 4-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Preston Clifford and Tyler Lasch each tallied two hits, Collin Montez walked three times and scored three times while Kyle Manzardo singled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.
SUNDAY GAME
Rutgers 210 000 300—9 7 1
Washington St. 010 000 000—1 4 2
Murray, Scott (6) and Axelson. Ross, Rosenkrantz (2), Moyle (4), Barnum (7), Leonard (7) and Meyer.
W — Murray (2-1). L — Ross (0-2). Save — Scott (2).
Rutgers hits — Nyisztor, Dezzi 2 (2B), Schiekofer, Owens, Welsh 2.
WSU hits — Manzardo, Montez, Meyer, Hill.
SATURDAY
Rutgers 010 000 100—2 8 2
Washington St. 014 001 22x—10 11 0
Tommy Genuario, Kyle Muller (5), Eric Reardon (7), Steven Acosta (7) and Peter Serruto. A.J. Block, Connor Barison (7), Michael Newstrom (8), Radd Thomas (9) and Tyler Lasch (2B).
Rutgers hits — Richie Shiekofer, Mike Nyisztor, Tim Dezzi 2, Sam Owens, Jordan Sweeney, Kevin Welsh, Grant Shulman (3B).
WSU hits — Kyle Manzardo, Justin Van De Brake 2 (HR), Preston Clifford 2, Tyler Lasch 2, Kodie Kolden 4.