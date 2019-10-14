The Washington State volleyball team posted an efficient .310 percentage on the attack to roll past Oregon State and remain perfect inside Bohler Gym this season Sunday.
The scores were 25-21, 25-21, 18-25, 25-18.
The 24th-ranked Cougs (15-3, 4-2 Pac-12) completed a home season sweep of the Oregon schools for the first time in 17 years.
Pia Timmer led a well-distributed offense with 13 kills on a .297 mark; Jocelyn Urias and Magda Jehlarova posted 10 kills apiece on percentages of .529 and .533, respectively. Jehlarova added seven blocks and Urias three.
WSU compiled several long-lasting runs and got a boost from 28 errors by the Beavers (8-9, 2-4).
Idaho falls in 4 at Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. — Kennedy Warren finished with 13 kills, but the Vandals fell to the Bears 15-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-23 in Big Sky play Saturday.
Taylor Muff paced Northern Colorado (11-7, 4-2 Big Sky) with 16 kills, while Lauren Hinirchs and Kailey Jo Ince each had 15 kills. Taylor Els added 23 digs and Daisy Schultz contributed 62 assists.
Avery Housley and Nicole Ball each had seven kills for Idaho (8-10, 2-4). Hailey Pelton finished with 23 assists, Delaney Hopen had 23 digs and Kyra Palmbush finished with 13 blocks.
The Vandals will host Northern Arizona at 6 p.m. Thursday.
SOCCER
WSU 0, ASU 0 (2OT)
Washington State couldn’t find the net, despite a 23-shot advantage on Arizona State, and was forced to settle for a scoreless draw Sunday at the Lower Soccer Field.
The No. 15 Cougars (9-3-1, 2-2-1 Pac-12) attempted 27 shots and 10 on goal to ASU’s four. Standout WSU forward Morgan Weaver led all players with 10 of those shots. Wazzu has scored once in its last four matches.
But the Sun Devils (6-5, 0-3-2) received nine saves from keeper Giulia Cascapera, and a last-ditch defensive effort in which the Cougars nearly scored off a well-placed corner kick.
ASU didn’t take a shot until the 88th minute.
Arizona St. 0 0 0 0—0
Washington St. 0 0 0 0—0
Shots — ASU 4, WSU 27
Saves — ASU: Giulia Cascapera 9; WSU: Ella Dederick 1
ISU 2, Idaho 1 (2OT)
POCATELLO — Idaho State earned a penalty kick in the 104th minute, then netted the try to topple Idaho in Big Sky action for the first time since 2014.
The Vandals (3-10-2, 0-3-2) committed a handball in the second overtime, and the Bengals’ Karlin Wurlitzer capped it off.
ISU (2-12-2, 1-4-1) scored in the third minute on a close take from Makena Bambei. Just after intermission, UI’s Madde Haas fired one in from the top of the box.
The Bengals outshot UI 22-16. Vandal keeper Julia Byerlein registered eight saves.
Idaho 0 1 0 0—1
Idaho St. 1 0 0 1—2
Idaho St. — Makena Bambei (Rachel Brownell), 3rd.
Idaho — Maddie Haas (Bergl Baldursdottir), 50th.
Idaho St. — Karlin Wurlitzer (PK), 104th.
Shots — Idaho 16, Idaho St. 22
Saves — Idaho: Julia Byerlein 8; Idaho St.: Katie Hogarth 3
CROSS COUNTRY
UI women first, men second in Lewiston
The Idaho women's cross country team finished first and the men's team was second over the weekend at the Inland Empire Championships in Lewiston.
The UI women were led by Kelsey Swenson's second-place finish in the women's 5K race in 17 minutes, 27 seconds.
The Vandal men were paced by Dwain Stucker, who finished the 8K race in sixth in 23:46.
MEN
Team scores — Calgary 21, Idaho 55, Lewis-Clark State 97, Gonzaga 99, Southern Idaho 145, Rocky Mountain 161, Eastern Oregon 166, MSU-Northern 240.
Indvidiual champion — Alex James (Calgary), 23:29.
Idaho individuals — 6. Dwain Stucker, 23:46; 11. Ben Shaw, 24:15; 13. Drew Schultz, 24:18; 14. Tim Stevens, 24:20; 15. Ryan Kline, 24:20; 19. Grayson Ollar, 24:28; 21. Gabriel Daniel, 24:31; 22. Michael McCausland, 24:32; 23. Caleb Seely, 24:39; 27. Fabian Cardenas, 24:42; 33. Josiah Anderson, 24:52; 40. Timo Dohm, 25:08.
WOMEN
Team scores — Idaho 19, Gonzaga 62, Calgary 76, Rocky Mountain 137, Southern Idaho 143, Lewis-Clark State 152, Spokane CC 187, MSU-Northern 215.
Individual champion — Aimee Piercy (Unattached), 17:20.
Idaho individuals — 2. Kelsey Swenson, 17:27; 3. Nathalia Campos, 17:29; 4. Malaina Thacker, 17:29; 7. Kara Story, 17:44; 8. Krista Story, 17:47; 13. Faith Dilmore, 17:53; 21. Maizy Brewer, 18:13; 30. Elise Abbott, 18:35; 31. Nell Baker, 18:38; 41. Makenna Schuler, 19:06.