BOULDER, Colo. — Alexis Dirige became Washington State’s all-time leader in digs Thursday as the 24th-ranked Cougars rolled to a 25-17, 25-23, 25-16 Pac-12 Conference victory against Colorado at the CU Events Center.
With her eight digs in the match, Dirige currently has 1,955, passing Kate Sommer (2012-15) at the top of the list.
Pia Timmer led the Cougars (17-4, 6-3 Pac-12) with 11 kills and nine digs. Penny Tusa also had 11 kills, as Washington State’s attacking percentage was .250. Hannah Pukis contributed 36 assists and eight digs.
Sterling Parker paced the Buffaloes (8-11, 0-9) with eight kills. Jenna Ewert added 18 assists, Justine Spann chipped in three aces and Rachel Whipple finished with eight digs.
Six ties and three lead changes were the story in the first game, when it was deadlocked at 12. However, Washington State went on a 6-0 run and settled in from there.
Despite only three ties in Game 2, the Cougars never lost the lead and had a 17-10 advantage at one juncture.
The third game was complete domination by Washington State, as it held an early 10-4 lead and never looked back.
The Cougars will play at noon Sunday at No. 18 Utah.
Idaho falls in 5 at Weber State
OGDEN, Utah — Idaho held a 2-1 lead against Big Sky opponent Weber State, but the Vandals saw that advantage slip away as they fell to the Wildcats 25-20, 22-25, 272-9, 25-12, 15-11 at Swenson Gym.
Kennedy Warren paced Idaho (10-11, 6-3 Big Sky) with 19 kills, and Avery Housley added 16. Donnee Janzen chipped in 41 assists. Delaney Hopen had 20 digs, Paige Rupiper finished with 17 and Alaina Lacy contributed 16.
Dani Nay led four Weber State (14-6, 5-4) players in double-digit kills with 24. Megan Gneiting added 15 kills and 16 digs, Rylin Roberts tallied 13 kills and 10 digs, and Aubrey Adams had 10 kills. Ashlyn Power finished with 63 assists and 17 digs. Helena Khouri contributed a team-high 21 digs and Katelyn Erwin finished with 13.
The Vandals return home at 6 p.m. Saturday to play Idaho State.
SOCCER
USC 3, Washington State 0
LOS ANGELES — Tara McKeown scored two goals in the first 16:17 of the match as the seventh-ranked Trojans took down the 19th-ranked Cougars in a Pac-12 match at McAlister Field.
Samantha Bruder added two assists for USC (12-2-1, 5-2-0 Pac-12), which had nine shots on goals.
McKeown, who entered the second-leading scorer in the league, capitalized early as she collected a ball in the penalty area and shot across the box for the first goal just 3:52 into the match. Then she was able to turn inside and beat Washington State goalkeeper Ella Dederick to her right to put the Trojans up 2-0.
Penelope Hocking then converted the final goal for USC at the 54:35 mark.
Kaylie Collins had three saves for the Trojans, while Dederick made six stops for the Cougars (10-4-1, 3-3-1).
Washington State next plays at noon Sunday at No. 18 UCLA.
Washington State......................................................................0 0 — 0
USC..........................................................................................2 1 — 3
USC — Tara McKeown (Samantha Bruder), 4th
USC — McKeown (Jessica Haidet), 17th
USC — Penelope Hocking (Bruder), 55th
Shots: Washington State 3, USC 9.
Saves: Washington State — Ella Dederick, 6. USC — Kaylie Collins, 3.