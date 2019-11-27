GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — C.J. Elleby scored 21 points and Marvin Cannon had 10 of his 14 in the second half Tuesday as Washington State took control in the second half to defeat Old Dominion 66-50 in the consolation bracket of the Cayman Islands Classic men's basketball tournament.
Cannon scored 10 points in less than 10 minutes, part of a 25-6 run that broke open a one-point game. The run started with a flurry of 3-pointers, starting with Jeff Pollard’s that pushed the WSU lead to 38-34. Elleby and Cannon followed with 3s and after a Monarchs’ layup, it was Cannon and Elleby from distance to make it 50-36. Those five 3s came in a 5:20 span.
The Cougars kept going, getting two Cannon free throws and a dunk in quick succession, as the lead reached 60-40 with 7:42 to play. The Cougars were 9-of-15 from the field during the run, while the Monarchs went 2-of-13 with three turnovers.
Jervae Robinson and Pollard had 10 points apiece for the Cougars (3-3).
“This was a great win for us,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “Old Dominion does a great job, they’re strong and they’re physical, and we had to really play as a team. I thought we were really strong defensively in the second half.”
Xavier Green led the Monarchs (3-4) with 20 points and Marquis Godwin had 11, all in the first half.
Both teams made 10 field goals in the first half and Washington State led 30-28. Old Dominion was 6-of-12 from 3-point range, 4-of-16 inside the arc. The Cougars were just 2-of-9 on 3s but made six more free throws, going 8-of-13.
The Cougars played to win in this one, the opposite of what happened in their opening game Monday, when Nebraska broke open a close game in the second half.
“We did some soul-searching last night,” Smith said. “You never know how you’re going to bounce back from a loss, especially this early in the season. We compete hard, and a lot of guys contributed. I thought Marvin Cannon really stepped up.”
OLD DOMINION (3-4)
Carver 1-2 2-2 4, Ezikpe 0-3 2-2 2, Wade 1-4 2-3 5, Curry 2-5 0-1 4, Green 8-18 0-0 20, Lakey 0-0 0-0 0, Reece 2-7 0-3 4, Karaiskos 0-0 0-0 0, Dickens 0-4 0-0 0, Pilavios 0-0 0-0 0, Godwin 4-8 0-0 11, Brill 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 6-11 50.
WASHINGTON ST. (3-3)
Pollard 4-9 1-2 10, Elleby 6-16 6-8 21, Kunc 1-5 0-0 2, Bonton 3-12 2-2 9, Shead 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-1 0, Markovetskyy 0-1 0-0 0, Cannon 5-9 2-2 14, Robinson 4-7 1-2 10. Totals 23-60 12-17 66.
Halftime — Washington St., 30-28. 3-point goals — Old Dominion 8-21 (Green 4-8, Godwin 3-5, Wade 1-1, Ezikpe 0-1, Brill 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Curry 0-1, Reece 0-3), Washington St. 8-24 (Elleby 3-8, Cannon 2-4, Pollard 1-2, Robinson 1-3, Bonton 1-4, Kunc 0-3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Old Dominion 31 (Carver, Dickens 6), Washington St. 32 (Cannon 7). Assists — Old Dominion 5 (Wade, Curry 2), Washington St. 10 (Shead 3). Total fouls — Old Dominion 16, Washington St. 14. A — 406.
North Dakota State 70, Idaho 53
Cameron Hunter came off the bench to score a team-high 13 points to help the Bison to pull away from the Vandals 70-53 at Memorial Gym.
North Dakota State (5-3) led 29-27 at halftime but a 13-0 run early in the second half pushed the lead to 53-38.
Marquell Fraser’s layup with 14:56 left pulled Idaho within 40-38, but Tyson Ward hit two free throws and followed it with a 3, Vinnie Shahid hit a 3 as did Tyree Eady and suddenly the Bison were up by 15.
“We mixed up our defense a little bit, but it doesn’t matter what defense you play, you’ve still got to have a great close out, you’ve got to have your hands high and you’ve got to take away the shots in rhythm and unfortunately we didn’t do that tonight,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “We just weren’t knocking down shots and not tough enough defensively tonight to finish plays with rebounds.”
Shahid added 12 points and Sam Griesel 11 for North Dakota State.
B.J. Simmons scored 20 points to pace Idaho (3-4). Chance Garvin contributed 13 points.
N. DAKOTA ST. (5-3)
Witz 2-3 1-2 5, Ward 3-8 2-3 9, Shahid 4-12 2-3 12, Samuelson 3-7 0-0 9, Griesel 4-9 1-1 11, O.Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 4-7 2-3 13, Quayle 0-4 0-0 0, Knotek 1-3 0-0 3, Eady 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 24-59 8-12 70.
IDAHO (3-4)
Blakney 2-3 3-4 7, Forrest 2-7 1-2 5, Simmons 7-17 5-6 20, Dixon 0-5 0-0 0, Garvin 5-8 0-0 13, Thiombane 0-2 0-0 0, Quinnett 0-2 0-0 0, Thacker 1-6 2-2 4, Fraser 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 19-53 11-14 53.
Halftime — N. Dakota St., 29-27. 3-point goals — N. Dakota St. 14-38 (Hunter 3-5, Samuelson 3-7, Eady 2-4, Griesel 2-6, Shahid 2-7, Ward 1-3, Knotek 1-3, Quayle 0-3), Idaho 4-14 (Garvin 3-5, Simmons 1-5, Quinnett 0-1, Thacker 0-1, Dixon 0-2). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — N. Dakota St. 36 (Griesel 7), Idaho 29 (Blakney 8). Assists — N. Dakota St. 16 (Eady 5), Idaho 8 (Simmons, Forrest 2). Total fouls — N. Dakota St. 15, Idaho 13. A — 792.
VOLLEYBALL
WSU swept by Stanford
Kathryn Plummer finished with 21 kills as the third-ranked Cardinal swept past the 25th-ranked Cougars, but it wasn’t easy in a 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 Pac-12 match at Bohler Gym.
Jenna Gray added 25 assists for Stanford (23-4, 17-2 Pac-12), which already has clinched the regular-season title. Morgan Hentz finished with 20 digs and Meghan McClure had 12.
Kalyah Williams and Pia Timmer each had seven kills for Washington State (22-9, 11-8), which has lost three consecutive matches. Hannah Pukis had 27 assists and 13 digs. Julia Norville chipped in 12 digs and Alexis Dirige finished with 11.
The Cougars will play at No. 9 Washington at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Idaho pair earn All-Big Sky honors
FARMINGTON, Utah — Nikki Ball and Kennedy Warren were recognized by the league earlier this week, earning All-Big Sky Conference second team honors.
Ball recorded the fourth-most blocks in the league, averaging 1.13 per set this season. She also finished sixth in the Big Sky in hitting percentage at .316. Ball recorded a career-best 15 blocks against Montana.
Warren finished the season eighth in the conference at 3.15 kills per set. She hit .246 for the year, and added 78 total blocks. Her best match of the season came at Sacramento State, when she recorded 25 kills in hitting .488.
Idaho, which finished sixth in the league at 9-9, will play Northern Arizona in the first round of the conference tournament at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.