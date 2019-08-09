College roundup: Gawlik to meet with fans today

Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik will meet with Vandal fans for the first time at 5 p.m. today at the Best Western Plus University Inn.
The event is open to the public and will take place in the Idaho and Washington rooms. Light refreshments and a no-host bar will be available.
Gawlik was hired as UI’s new AD on Wednesday after a unanimous vote by the Idaho State Board of Education to approve the contract and hire.
She comes to Moscow after spending 25 years as an administrator at the University of Wisconsin. She most recently served as the university’s senior associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator.
SOCCER
UI practice underway
Fall camp for Idaho women’s soccer opened Wednesday, with just over two weeks remaining before the Vandals’ season opener against Boise State.
Idaho returns 7 of 11 starters from last year’s squad that went 6-1-2 in Big Sky play to take second in the regular season standings. Head coach Jeremy Clevenger has brought in 12 newcomers, paired with five student-athletes that sat out last season, to fill in the gaps.
“So far it has been great,” Clevenger said. “I’ve been impressed with just the overall intensity at practice. I really am excited about this year because I think we have a lot more competition in each position so you can see them battling it out every practice.”