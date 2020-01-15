Klay Thompson, an all-time alumnus of the Washington State men’s basketball program (2008-11), will have his Splash Brother tagging along on Saturday, when the Cougars retire Thompson’s WSU No. 1 jersey at halftime of their game with Oregon State.
Associated Press reporter Janie McCauley broke the news over Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that Stephen Curry will join Thompson in Pullman. Curry told McCauley, a WSU grad, “I heard it’s pretty cool there” and gave her a “Go Cougs” before confirming he’d be on scene for Thompson’s celebration.
The two Golden State Warriors guards and two of the NBA’s best shooters of all time each have three NBA title rings and have combined for 11 NBA All-Star nods.
Thompson is out for this season after suffering an ACL injury in last year’s Finals against Toronto, and Curry is out until at least mid-February with a broken left hand sustained earlier this season.
BASEBALL
Cougs assistant to help with Saugerties
Washington State baseball assistant coach Greg Bergeron will be the hitting coach this year for the Saugerties Stallions, a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League summer franchise, as announced by the team on Tuesday.
Bergeron was added as a volunteer to new WSU coach Brian Green’s staff in July to help with infield defense, hitting and the overall offensive game planning.
Bergeron, a California native who graduated from Cal State-Dominguez Hills in 1993, worked at Long Beach State for four seasons before coming to Pullman. He’s spent more than two decades as an assistant and hitting coach at institutions such as UC Irvine, Cal State-Fullerton and Tennessee. Bergeron helped Fullerton and Irvine to the College World Series and has helped develop over 100 players who’ve been selected in the MLB Draft.