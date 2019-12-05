SAN DIEGO — The Idaho women’s basketball team earned its largest margin of victory this season Wednesday, defeating the San Diego 65-32 at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.
Idaho began the game on a 7-0 run and cruised to a 20-point lead at halftime.
Lizzy Klinker led the Vandals (4-3) with 20 points, including 14 in the first half.
“Lizzy was fantastic tonight and played her best game overall for us I think,” UI coach Jon Newlee said.
Gina Marxen and Beyonce Bea each scored in double-figures with 12 and 11, respectively.
“We were moving the basketball well throughout the game and making good cuts offensively,” Newlee said.
The Vandals finished the second quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 36-16 lead. Klinker went 6-for-7 from the floor in the first half and after intermission, UI picked up where it had left off, opening the third quarter on an 11-2 run.
Idaho finished 25-for-57 from the field, shooting a season-high 43.9 percent from the floor.
“I thought our effort tonight was absolutely fantastic,” Newlee said.
Myah Pace and Jordyn Edwards each finished with eight points to lead the Toreros (4-3).
Idaho will continue its road trip at South Florida at 11 a.m. Sunday in Tampa.
IDAHO (4-3)
Bea 4-10 1-2 11, Klinker 2-3 1-2 5, N. Marxen 6-11 1-3 14, Milne 1-5 0-0 2, L. Klinker 8-11 3-5 20, Christopher 1-4 0-0 2, Hadden 0-2 0-0 0, Calrson 0-1 0-0 0, Kirby 0-2 2-2 2, Jones 3-5 1-2 9, King 0-1 0-0 0, Pulliam 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 9-16 65.
SAN DIEGO (4-3)
Brossmann 0-5 0-0 0, Pace 3-8 2-4 8, Pollock 1-7 1-2 3, Edwards 3-10 0-0 8, Hunter 0-4 4-6 4, Soares 2-8 0-0 4, Khalfani 0-6 2-4 2, Ramos 0-10 0-0 0, Dosso 0-1 0-0 0, Blakes 0-0 0-0 0, Olinger 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 10-63 9-16 32.
Idaho...............17 19 20 9—65
San Diego........10 6 7 9—32
3-point goals — Idaho 6-19 (Bea 1-2, Marxen 1-4, Milne 0-2, L. Klinker 1-3, Christopher 0-1, Jones 2-3, King 0-1, Pulliam 0-2), San Diego 3-24 (Brossmann 0-4, Pace 0-2, Edwards 2-4, Khalfani 0-1, Ramos 0-8, Dosso 0-1, Olinger 1-4). Rebounds — UI 40 (L. Klinker 9), San Diego 37 (Brossmann 9). Assists — Idaho 16 (Bea, Marxen, Kirby 3), San Diego 7 (Pollock 2). Total fouls — Idaho 14, San Diego 20. A — 164.
Washington State 85, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56
Washington State outscored Arkansas Pine-Bluff 50-30 in the paint in a nonleague rout at Beasley Coliseum.
The Cougars (5-3) outscored the Golden Lions 22-16 in the first quarter and were led by Borislava Hristova’s 27 points and 10 rebounds. WSU also got 17 points and seven assists from Chanelle Molina and 13 points from Jovana Subasic.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff was led by Kyeonia Harris’ 15 points and five rebounds. Aiya El Hassan added 11 points.
The Cougars next will play at home at 2 p.m. Sunday against No. 18 Gonzaga.
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF (0-6)
Harris 6-15 2-3 15, Totten 2-8 2-2 6, El Hassan 4-14 2-2 11, Taylor 1-3 0-1 2, Sam-Grant 1-2 0-0 2, Atmore 4-13 1-2 9, Amusa 0-0 0-0 0, Terry 2-4 1-2 5, Pyburn 1-6 0-0 3, Tillry 0-1 0-0 0, Christian 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 22-67 9-14 56.
WASHINGTON STATE (5-3)
Cha. Molina 6-11 2-2 17, Levy 3-10 0-1 6, Motuga 2-4 0-0 6, Hristova 11-21 4-5 27, Murekatete 4-4 1-2 9, Ce. Molina 1-3 0-0 2, Che. Molina 1-2 3-5 5, Subasic 5-10 2-2 13. Totals 33-65 12-17 85.
Arkansas Pine Bluff 16 17 14 9—56
Washington State 22 23 19 21—85
3-point goals — Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3-14 (Harris 1-3, Totten 0-4, Hassan 1-4, Atmore 0-1, Pyburn 1-2), WSU 7-18 (Molina 3-7, Levy 0-3, Motuga 2-2, Hristova 1-5, Subasic 1-1). Rebounds — Arkansas-Pine Bluff 39 (Harris 5), WSU 42 (Hristova 10). Assists — WSU 20 (Molina 7), Arkansas-Pine Bluff 9 (Hassan 3). Total fouls — Arkansas-Pine Bluff 13, Washington State 17. A — 425.