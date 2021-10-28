KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Seniors Valeria Patino and Eddie Hsu each shot a 1-under-par 71 to help Idaho’s women’s golf team to a third-place finish Wednesday in the nine-team Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course.
The Vandals shot an 878, behind meet winner Baylor’s 841.
Patino finished at even-par 216 for the three-round event, tying for sixth. Hsu was two spots behind in a tie for eighth at 1-over 217.
It is the final tournament for Idaho during the fall portion of the schedule.
Team scores — 1. Baylor 841; 2. Santa Clara 871; 3. Idaho 878; 4. Hawaii 882; 5. Fullerton State 888; 6. UC Irvine 899; 7. Tampa 907; 8. Northridge 919; 9. Bakersfield 949.
Medalist — Gurleen Kaur (Baylor) 208.
Idaho individuals — T6. Valeria Patino 216; T8. Eddie Hsu 217; T10. Yvonne Vinceri 218; T23. Vicky Tsai 227; 42. Jenna Bruggeman 235.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
WSU team seeking donations
The women’s lacrosse club team at Washington State is asking for donations to pay to compete in a tournament in California in February.
The team, which is in its fifth year, competes in the Northwest Women’s Lacrosse League. They play teams from all around the region.
The team needs to raise $5,000 and has started a GoFundMe account.
To contribute, go to https://gf.me/v/c/slp8/help-wsu-womens-lacrosse-go-to-santa-barbra.