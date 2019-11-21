SEATTLE — Idaho guards Gina Marxen and Beyonce Bea combined for 57 points as the Idaho women’s basketball team got a clutch play in overtime from Hailey Christopher to force a second overtime the Vandals controlled.
UI raced out to a 6-0 run in double overtime to topple Seattle U of the Western Athletic Conference 90-84 on Wednesday night at Redhawk Center.
Behind career-highs from Marxen (30 points) and Bea (27), the Vandals (3-1) came from behind twice.
After falling behind by four points with 1:27 left in overtime, Idaho closed on a 5-1 run, with Christopher forcing another on a stolen pass and breakaway layin to tie it at 75.
“We had so many shots go in and out tonight, but we just stuck to it and made big plays when we needed to,” UI coach Jon Newlee said. “To come together like they did is just unbelievable.”
Bea, a freshman, scored seven points in the final 1:25 to put it away. Bea also knocked in a 3 with 21 seconds left in regulation to force the first overtime. She led all players with 12 rebounds. Marxen, a preseason All-Big Sky honoree, went 7-of-15 from beyond the arc. UI was 10-of-26 from distance.
“I really liked the matchup Beyonce had,” Newlee said. “I thought her 3 in the corner was huge, and Gina Marxen made some great shots tonight for us.”
UI outshot the Redhawks 45 percent to 39 percent in a game that featured 12 lead changes. UI had 45 rebounds to Seattle U’s 34.
IDAHO (3-1)
Gina Marxen 8-16 7-8 30, Beyonce Bea 12-25 1-2 27, Lizzy Klinker 4-12 3-6 11, Hailey Christopher 3-11 2-4 8, Natalie Klinker 1-2 0-0 2, Izzy Hadden 2-6 2-2 6, Allison Kirby 1-2 2-2 5, Nina Carlson 0-1 1-2 1, Caitlyn Jones 0-5 0-0 0, Chayse Milne 0-0 0-0 0.
SEATTLE U (1-4)
Courtney Murphy 9-14 1-1 22, Olivia Crawford 6-13 3-4 16, McKenzi Williams 4-9 2-5 12, Joana Alves 3-8 2-29, Chinwe Ezeonu 2-3 4-5 8, Carla Bieg 4-12 0-1 9, Sarah Rahon 1-3 2-2 5, Leilani Peat 1-3 0-0 2, Georgia Kehoe 0-1 1-2 1, Genessa Bedoya 0-0 0-0 0.
Idaho 21 9 22 12 11 15—90
Seattle U 14 16 17 17 11 9—84
3-point goals — Idaho 10-36 (Marxen 7-15, Bea 2-8, L. Klinker 0-2, Christopher 0-4, Kirby 1-2, Carlson 0-1, Jones 0-4), Seattle U 9-26 (Murphy 3-7, Crawford 1-2, Williams 2-5, Alves 1-2, Bieg 1-8, Rahon 1-2). Rebounds — Idaho 45 (Bea 12), Seattle U 35 (Crawford 8). Assists — Idaho 15 (Tie 4), Seattle U 18 (Alves 7). Total fouls — Idaho 21, Seattle U 26. Fouled out — N. Klinker, Kirby, Murphy, Crawford, Williams.
WSU 80, Boise St. 68
BOISE — Washington State’s Borislava Hristova tallied her sixth-career double-double as the Cougars’ women’s basketball team rolled past Boise State at ExtraMile Arena to move to 3-0 on the season.
Hristova, a Cheryl Miller Award Watch list player — awarded to the country’s best forward — totaled a season-best 25 points on a 12-of-17 mark and added 10 rebounds.
“She has a bit more explosiveness this season and she can manufacture points,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said of Hristova. “With her scoring the way she did and carrying us in the first half is really impressive.”
Jovana Subasic set a career-high with 17 points off the bench, point guard Chanelle Molina tacked on 12 points and the Cougs’ defense locked down the Broncos, an NCAA tournament team last year out of the Mountain West Conference. BSU (3-2) shot 38 percent to Wazzu’s 54.8 percent, and trailed by as many as 17.
WSU led by double digits after a quarter, and never was really threatened.
The Broncos’ lone double-figure scorer was Braydey Hodgins, who had 20.
Ethridge was pleasantly surprised with her team’s handling of a win in spite of its 17 turnovers and 5-of-13 showing from the 3-point line.
“I thought that we were really gritty.” Ethridge said. “It just shows you that we made a lot of good decisions in the paint.”
WASHINGTON ST. (3-0)
Hristova 12-17 0-0 25, Levy 2-2 0-0 4, Motuga 1-4 0-0 3, Nankervis 1-3 4-4 6, Cha. Molina 5-13 0-0 12, Subasic 8-14 0-0 17, Murekatete 0-0 0-0 0, Che. Molina 1-2 0-0 2, Muzet 4-7 1-1 9, Sarver 0-0 2-2 2, Totals 34-62 7-7 80.
BOISE ST. (3-2)
Coleman 2-8 3-4 8, McGwire 3-11 0-0 7, Christopher 3-6 0-2 8, Hodgins 6-13 6-8 20, Lupfer 2-8 0-0 6, Bowers 4-8 1-2 9, Freeman 1-1 0-0 3, Loville 3-8 1-2 7, Totals 24-63 11-18 68.
Washington St. 20 15 22 23 — 80
Boise St. 10 13 21 24 — 68
3-Point Goals — Washington St. 5-13 (Hristova 1-2, Motuga 1-3, Cha. Molina 2-5, Subasic 1-2, Muzet 0-1), Boise St. 9-25 (Coleman 1-2, McGwire 1-4, Christopher 2-4, Hodgins 2-4, Lupfer 2-7, Bowers 0-1, Freeman 1-1, Loville 0-2). Assists — Washington St. 13 (Hristova 3), Boise St. 14 (Christopher 7). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds_Washington St. 36 (Hristova 10), Boise St. 30 (Coleman 6). Total Fouls — Washington St. 16, Boise St. 12. A — 1,257.