FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Despite 26 points from Trevon Allen, the Idaho men dropped a Big Sky Conference verdict to a Northern Arizona team that converted clutch free throws down the stretch.
NAU won 77-72.
Cameron Shelton produced 29 points and seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks (12-7, 6-4 Big Sky).
Allen shot 5-of-9 from long range, racked up 19 points by halftime and tallied five steals for the Vandals (5-15, 1-8). Marquell Fraser added 13 points and Keyshaad Dixon had six assists.
IDAHO (5-15, 1-8)
Allen 10-21 1-2 26, Forrest 3-7 0-1 6, Dixon 2-4 0-0 5, Fraser 4-8 5-6 13, Blakney 5-10 1-3 11, Thacker 1-5 4-4 7, Thiombane 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Quinnett 0-1 0-0 0, Christmas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 11-16 72.
N. ARIZONA (12-7, 6-4)
Avdalovic 2-9 4-4 10, Shelton 9-15 10-13 29, DeBisschop 5-5 2-5 12, Andre 1-7 2-2 5, Satterwhite 3-7 5-10 12, Mains 1-4 3-4 5, Bowling 1-2 0-0 2, Aguek 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-50 26-38 77.
Halftime — N. Arizona, 41-38. 3-point goals — Idaho 7-15 (Allen 5-9, Dixon 1-1, Thacker 1-2, Christmas 0-1, Fraser 0-1, Quinnett 0-1), N. Arizona 5-20 (Avdalovic 2-7, Shelton 1-1, Satterwhite 1-3, Andre 1-5, Bowling 0-1, Mains 0-3). Fouled out — Wilson. Rebounds — Idaho 30 (Forrest 7), N. Arizona 35 (DeBisschop 14). Assists — Idaho 17 (Dixon 6), N. Arizona 10 (DeBisschop 5). Total fouls — Idaho 25, N. Arizona 17.
TRACK AND FIELD
Former Greyhounds shine
Pullman High graduate Mayyi Mahama won the women’s weight throw at the Villanova Invitational on Saturday at Staten Island, N.Y., with a personal-best throw of 65 feet, 11 inches.
Another ex-Greyhound thrower, Angel Nkwonta, a junior at the University of Washington, broke her school record in the weight throw with a toss of 68-3 at the Husky Invitational in Seattle on Friday.