Former Idaho star guard Trevon Allen announced late Friday on Twitter he has signed with Polpharma Starogard, a professional basketball team in Poland.
“... Excited to announce that I have signed my rookie contract with a team in the top league in Poland!” tweeted Allen, who graduated in the spring. “Officially a Pro ... can’t wait to get to work #WorkInSilence.”
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound graduate of Clarkston High School — who hails from Lapwai — played a key role for the Vandals during his four-year run. As a senior, he averaged 21.6 points per game, the 15th-best nationally, and earned a second-team All-Big Sky nod. He set a career high in scoring with 36 points in an 82-71 loss Feb. 8 at home against Montana. He also averaged 1.7 steals per game.
In 126 career games, including 71 starts, Allen averaged 11.2 points, 2.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds per outing.
Allen, the 2015 Great Northern League player of the year, led the Bantams to back-to-back Class 2A Washington state titles in 2015 and 2016. Those two Clarkston teams had a 51-2 combined record.
He registered one of the best individual games so far at The Basketball Tournament with the Peoria All-Stars last week, netting 26 points on 50 percent shooting, and collecting eight rebounds.
Polpharma Starogard plays in Poland’s PLK league, which is sanctioned by FIBA Europe. The team won the Polish Cup in 2011.
SWIMMING
Four Cougars earn academic All-American honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four members of the Washington State women’s swimming team received CSCAA Scholar All-American accolades, the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America recently announced.
Seniors-to-be Mackenzie Duarte, Chloe Larson and Taylor McCoy along with junior-to-be Lauren Burckel each were named to the honorable mention team. The award recognizes student-athletes who achieved a grade-point-average of 3.5 of higher and were invited to compete at a postseason national championship event. All four qualified and competed at the CSCAA National Invitational.
Burckel and Larson each had 4.0 grade-point averages in the spring, Durate had a 3.55 and McCoy a 3.93.
In his two seasons at Washington State, coach Matt Leach has had seven swimmers earn CSCAA Scholar All-American honors after three did so last year. As a team, WSU has earned CSCAA honors in all four semesters since Leach arrived in Pullman in fall 2018.
NEWS
NWAC postpones sports
The Northwest Athletic Conference — comprised of junior colleges in the region — announced this week it will push back the majority of its fall and winter sports to the spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Spokesman-Review first reported the news.
Volleyball is scheduled to begin Feb. 27, and soccer Feb. 3, with both conference championships taking place June 4-6. Men’s and women’s basketball are set to start Jan. 16, with the championships in mid-May.
Golf and cross country will continue in the fall because the sports essentially adhere to physical distancing protocols.
Several area athletes are enrolled and competing at NWAC schools.
WSU announces staff updates
Washington State athletic director Pat Chun announced this week that Kaila Evenoff has been promoted to the director of spirit programs, while Adam Ganders and Matt Zollinger have been elevated to associate athletic directors.
In addition, Bryan Blair, Chris Park and Mitch Straub all received title changes to deputy director of athletics. While some responsibilities change, there will be no associated financial impact on WSU’s budget moving forward.