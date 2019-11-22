KJ Robinson scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and JT Gibson finished with 18 points as Omaha beat Washington State 85-77 on Thursday.
Robinson was 6-of-12 shooting, including two 3-pointers, and made 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Ayo Akinwole added 14 points, Zach Thornhill scored 11 and Matt Pile grabbed 14 rebounds for the Mavericks.
Omaha trailed 48-35 at halftime and by as many as 15 points early in the second half before Robinson scored the final seven points in a 10-0 run that trimmed the deficit to 53-48 with 14 minutes to play. Robinson made a 3 to cap a personal 7-0 spurt and give the Mavericks the lead for good at 67-65 about eight minutes later.
“When we played bigger schools like Colorado State and Dayton earlier this season, they would make a run at us and we could never weather the storm but today we did that,” Omaha coach Derrin Hansen said. “We showed that when someone makes a run at us we can now do the right thing and make a run back at them.”
Omaha (3-3) was more physical on both ends of the floor, winning the rebounding battle 41-37, and outscoring the Cougars in the paint 24-18. The Omaha bench outscored the Washington State bench 29-3.
Washington State (2-2) was held to just 29 points on 7-of-35 (20 percent) shooting in the second half behind a stifling defensive effort by the Mavericks. CJ Elleby tied his season high of 27 points and also had nine rebounds for the Cougars. Isaac Bonton added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but went 4-of-13 from 3-point range.
In all, the Cougs were outrebounded by Omaha and went 12-of-35 from outside after a 7-of-13 first half. The Mavericks shot 49.2 percent from the floor, and Wazzu 34.8 percent.
“I think we lost focus,” Washington State coach Kyle Smith said. “They have good guards and they were relentless about attacking and we were terrible all night about defensive transitions. As a coach you can really gravitate toward the negative. Our shot selection was poor. Not having (guard) Jaylen (Shead) out there hurt us.”
Shead, a Texas State transfer and WSU’s starting point guard, sustained a leg injury in a win Sunday against Idaho State. He could return to action when the Cougars play Nebraska at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Cayman Islands Classic.
NEBRASKA-OMAHA (3-3)
Tut 3-8 2-2 8, Pile 2-6 1-2 5, Thornhill 4-7 3-4 11, Akinwole 5-10 2-3 14, Gibson 6-10 4-4 18, K.Robinson 6-12 6-6 20, Hughes 0-2 1-2 1, Ruffin 3-3 1-1 8. Totals 29-58 20-24 85.
WASHINGTON ST. (2-2)
Kunc 3-7 5-7 13, Pollard 4-8 2-2 12, Elleby 7-20 9-10 27, Bonton 7-20 0-0 18, J.Robinson 2-6 0-0 4, James 0-1 0-0 0, Rodman 0-0 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 1-1 0-0 2, Cannon 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 0-3 1-2 1, Rapp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 17-21 77.
Halftime — Washington St. 48-35. 3-point goals — Nebraska-Omaha 7-18 (Akinwole 2-3, K.Robinson 2-6, Gibson 2-6, Ruffin 1-1, Thornhill 0-2), Washington St. 12-35 (Elleby 4-9, Bonton 4-13, Pollard 2-3, Kunc 2-4, Cannon 0-1, Williams 0-1, Rapp 0-1, J.Robinson 0-3). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Nebraska-Omaha 41 (Pile 15), Washington St. 32 (Elleby 9). Assists — Nebraska-Omaha 8 (Pile, Akinwole, Gibson 2), Washington St. 12 (Bonton 6). Total Fouls — Nebraska-Omaha 18, Washington St. 18.
VOLLEYBALL
WSU drops 4-setter on the road
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Washington State volleyball team was eliminated from winning the Pac-12 title after falling 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21 at Arizona State.
The 22nd-ranked Cougars (22-7, 11-6 Pac-12) were swept by the Sun Devils (16-12, 8-9) for the first time since 2014, and the loss couldn’t have came at a worse time.
Andrea Mitrovic led Arizona State with 11 kills, while Megan Beedle and Ivana Jeremic each had 10. Callie Jones finished with 24 assists and 10 digs, and Nicole Peterson chipped in 19 assists and 10 digs. Courtney Leffel paced the Sun Devils with 19 digs and Claire Kovensky had 10.
Pia Timmer had 13 kills and 10 digs, and Kalyah Williams added 11 to lead Washington State. Hannah Pukis finished with 36 assists. Alexis Dirige finished with 19 digs and Penny Tusa chipped in 16.
Vandals swept in penultimate match
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Idaho’s volleyball team was bounced 28-26, 25-16, 25-14 in Big Sky play by host Southern Utah, which capitalized on a lagging Vandals attack (.138).
The Thunderbirds (14-15, 7-10 Big Sky) hit .382, and was led by Shannon Webb’s match-high 25 kills on a .500 mark. She got a boost from Stacey Hone, who added 13 kills.
UI’s leader offensively was freshman Kyra Palmbush, who logged eight kills to go with five blocks. Nikki Ball had seven kills, as SUU compiled 29 more kills than Idaho (13-16, 9-8).
Idaho led by as many as six at 19-13 in the first set before SUU went on a 10-4 run. The Thunderbirds carried their momentum into dominant wins in the next two games.
UI’s Donnee Janzen had 24 assists and Delaney Hopen had 14 digs.
UI plays at Northern Arizona at 10 a.m. Saturday to close out the regular season.
BASEBALL
WSU’s Leonard selected for Pac-12 honor
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State senior pitcher Owen Leonard was selected to receive the Pac-12 Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Leadership Award, the conference office announced.
Leonard was recognized for their exemplary commitment to the SAAC activities. He is the second student-athlete from Washington State to win the award, joining former Cougar track and field athlete Cicely Clinkenbeard in 2001-02.
Leonard serves as the WSU SAAC director of events and organized a number of events including Butch’s Bash, the Cougar Sports Awards and SAAC Events sub-committee discussions. In the community, the senior from Seattle has also participated as a Peer Academic Counselor, serving as an advisor for other student-athletes, served as a pen pal and mentor to elementary students and volunteered at WSU events including the Halloween Handout and helping incoming freshmen move into the dorms.
In the classroom, Leonard owns a 3.2 cumulative grade-point-average while majoring in kinesiology and earned an academic excellence award after his first year at WSU. Leonard is planning on pursuing a master’s degree in physical therapy. On the field, the right-hander and captain appeared in 15 games for the Cougars last season and recorded 19 strikeouts in 19 innings out of the bullpen.
TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho signs 2
The Idaho track and field program signed Germany’s Lorenz Herrmann on Thursday, a day after it inked Arianna Bush from Lacy, Wash.
Lorenz, a middle-distance runner from Karlsruhe, has competed in multiple national events. He placed fourth at the U20 National Championships in the 800, and was part of a championship 3,000-meter relay at the U23 Championship this season.
He’s logged personal bests of 49.24 in the 400, 1:51.30 in the 800 and 3:58.08 in the 1,500.
“(Herrmann) adds depth to a talented middle-distance crew and brings some international experience with him,” UI coach Tim Cawley said.
Bush, a Timberline High School product and jumping specialist, placed second at State last season in the triple jump at 38-1/2.
Bush has a personal best of 17-3 in the long jump.
“Arianna brings a lot of athleticism,” Cawley said. “She is a multi-sport athlete (basketball, soccer and track) who has a big upside as she focuses on just the jumps.”