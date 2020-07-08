The University of Idaho men’s basketball program announced the hiring Tuesday of Bennie Seltzer as an assistant coach.
Seltzer’s previous stop was an assistant at the University of Evansville, where he was the interim coach for the final six games of the 2019-20. He was with the Purple Aces for one season.
“We are very happy to welcome Bennie Seltzer to the Idaho basketball program. We are fortunate to add someone of his coaching talent, but even more so due to the quality man that he is,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “Our staff and players will benefit from his wealth of knowledge, his positive energy for the game, and the class in which he carries himself. I know that I will lean on him daily as he impacts our program moving forward.”
His only other head coaching position was with Samford from 2012-14, where he led the Bulldogs to a 24-41 overall record and a 15-19 mark in the Southern Conference.
After a four-year collegiate career at Washington State in which he still holds the Pac-12 record for career assists, he played professionally for four seasons in Turkey, Venezuela, Poland and the Netherlands.
He began his coaching career as an assistant at Oklahoma under Kelvin Sampson. During his nine seasons as an assistant in Norman, Okla., the Sooners went to the NCAA tournament eight times. He also was an assistant at Marquette (2006-08) and Indiana (2008-12) before landing the job at Samford. After Samford, Seltzer landed assistant jobs at Loyola Chicago (2015-17) and with Washington State (2017-19) before heading to Evansville.
Seltzer is married to his wife, DicQues, and they have two sons, Diamond and Bennie III.
BASEBALL
16 Cougs set for summer action
Sixteen current Washington State baseball players will participate in summer leagues across the country, and some are already making a big splash.
First baseman Kyle Manzardo hammered a grand slam and a double as part of a five RBI showing Sunday for the Willmar (Minn.) Stingers in a 10-4 win against Rochester (Minn.) Honkers in a Northwoods League game.
In total, Cougars are playing on eight teams in five leagues in six states, from Oregon to Georgia.
The biggest contingent includes nine players in the Northwoods League, which is composed of teams mainly around the Great Lakes area.
The St. Cloud (Minn.) Rox have the most WSU players on their roster at five, including Kodie Kolden, Zane Mills, Collin Montez, Nate Swarts and Brandon White. Montez went 1-for-3 in a 15-1 loss to Waterloo on Tuesday.
Most leagues have games scheduled through the middle of August.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Battle Creek (Mich.): Justin Van De Brake, OF, Sr.
St. Cloud (Minn.) Rox: Kodie Kolden, INF, Jr.; Zane Mills, RHP, Jr.; Collin Montez, OF, Sr.; Nate Swarts, OF, SoPH.; Brandon White, RHP, Jr.
Willmar (Minn.) Stingers: Brody Barnum, RHP, Sr.; Kyle Manzardo, INF, Jr.
Waterloo (Iowa) Bucks:: Preston Clifford, INF, So.
ARIZONA COLLEGIATE WOOD BAT LEAGUE
Sandlot: Joey Cammarata, RHP, Soph.;Ethan Ross, LHP, Soph.; Grant Taylor, RHP, Soph; Gianni Tomasi, OF, Sr.
WILD WILD WEST LEAGUE
Portland (Ore.) Pickles: Micky Thompson, LHP, RS-Fr.
TEXAS COLLEGIATE LEAGUE
Frisco Roughriders: Garrett Gouldsmith, INF, Sr.
COASTAL PLAINS LEAGUE
Macon (Ga.) Bacon: Bryce Moyle, LHP, Sr.
SWIMMING
WSU earns team honor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Washington State’s women’s swimming team earned CSCAA Scholar All-America team honors, it was announced.
It is the eighth consecutive semester the team has earned the honor, including all four under coach Matt Leach. The team posted a 3.54 grade-point average in the spring semester. The Cougars have won the honor 18 times in program history.
“No team was unaffected by this spring’s pandemic but Athletic Director (Pat) Chun and President (Kirk) Schulz can and should be proud of their team and the work of Matt Leach and his coaching staff,” CSCAA executive director Greg Earhart said.