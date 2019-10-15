Five former Idaho football players and three from Washington State will be eligible when the XFL stages its draft, beginning today.
Former Vandals include quarterback Matt Linehan (2014-17), defensive end Quinton Bradley (2013-17), receiver Reuben Mwehla (2013-17), punter Austin Rehkow (2013-16) and tackle Jordan Rose (2014-17).
Linehan and Rehkow played briefly last year for the Salt Lake Stallions, a franchise in the short-lived Alliance of American Football league. Bradley and Rose have spent short stints of time in the Canadian Football League.
Prospects from WSU include cornerback Robert Taylor (2016-17), kicker Erik Powell (2013-17) and receiver Kyle Sweet (2015-18)
Draftees will be selected throughout today and Wednesday, with announcements coming on the XFL’s social media sites, as well as the feeds of each of its eight member teams.
Every team will be assigned a quarterback before a five-phased draft process, which splits the selection process by positions. Skill players will be picked first, offensive linemen second, then defensive-box players and secondaries. After, it’s an “open draft,” during which teams are permitted to select any remaining players.
Selection order was determined via lottery, and it will flip after every round. For instance, the team with the first overall pick will choose eighth in the second round.
There are approximately 1,000 players in the draft pool.
VOLLEYBALL
Coug player gets kudos
Magda Jehlarova of Washington State was named Defensive Player of the Week in Pac-12 volleyball.
The freshman from the Czech Republic tallied a combined 14 blocks and 17 kills during two wins.
Washington State completed the home sweep of both the Oregon schools Sunday afternoon. It was the first time the Cougars have knocked off both the Ducks and the Beavers at Bohler Gym since 2002.