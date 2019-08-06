The University of Idaho might be close to having a full-time athletic director for the first time in more than a year.
The Idaho State Board of Education announced it will conduct a special meeting Wednesday in Boise “to consider hiring and approving a contract for a new athletic director at the University of Idaho.” The announcement didn’t include any other details.
The Vandals’ previous full-time athletic director, Rob Spear, was put on administrative leave in early April 2018 for his handling of sexual assault complaints made by female athletes. Spear was fired in August 2018, and Pete Isakson, UI’s associate athletic director, has held the role on an interim basis.
The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. PDT Wednesday at the state board’s office at 650 W. State St. in Boise.
BASKETBALL
Ali leaves WSU men’s program
Ahmed Ali has left the Washington State men’s basketball program, a school official confirmed to the Spokesman-Review of Spokane.
Ali, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior point guard from Toronto, transferred to WSU from Eastern Florida State College last season and started in 24 of 32 games for former coach Ernie Kent. However, he entered the transfer portal earlier this year after Kyle Smith was named coach, then decided to return to the school.
Ali averaged 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, and had one of the top assist-to-turnover ratios in the Pac-12 at 2.4.