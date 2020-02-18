PORTLAND, Ore. — Ballhandling against defensive pressure became a thorny issue for the Idaho men Monday night in a 90-60 loss to Portland State in Big Sky Conference basketball play.
The Vandals committed 16 turnovers to PSU’s seven and also got scorched in perimeter shooting.
The Vikings “did a really good job of pressuring us, getting us on our heels, and we didn’t take care of the ball well at all,” Idaho interim coach Zac Claus said. “We did not handle pressure well. We never were able to get into a rhythm with what we were trying to do.”
Matt Hauser rang up 24 points, five assists and three steals for Portland State (13-14, 7-8), while Trevon Allen tallied 16 points and four assists for Idaho (7-18, 3-11).
The Vikings outscored Idaho 27-0 from long range, with Hauser shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc.
Damen Thacker added 11 points for the Vandals and Babacar Thiombane came off the bench for nine points and three assists.
“I thought Babacar did a really nice job,” Claus said. “He was able to be a good asset against the press. He did a really nice job of running the floor and was able to finish some plays in the paint as well. Babacar is someone who has continued to be able to bring a spark off the bench for us.”
IDAHO (7-18)
Blakney 2-2 2-2 6, Forrest 3-6 1-2 7, Allen 5-14 6-6 16, Thacker 5-9 1-1 11, Garvin 1-6 0-0 2, Thiombane 3-5 3-5 9, Fraser 3-6 3-4 9, Christmas 1-4 0-0 2, Quinnett 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Dixon 1-2 2-2 4, Woodward 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-58 19-24 69.
PORTLAND ST. (13-14)
Nuhu 5-9 2-3 12, Walker 6-9 3-4 15, Hauser 8-15 2-4 24, Woods 3-9 2-2 9, Golder 4-5 1-2 10, Hamrick 1-5 1-2 3, Goolsby 3-6 2-2 8, Burke 2-4 0-0 5, Greeley 2-4 0-0 4, Giannosa 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 13-19 90.
Halftime_Portland St. 45-26. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 0-7 (Christmas 0-1, Quinnett 0-1, Allen 0-2, Garvin 0-3), Portland St. 9-24 (Hauser 6-10, Golder 1-2, Burke 1-3, Woods 1-6, Hamrick 0-1, Goolsby 0-2). Rebounds_Idaho 32 (Forrest 7), Portland St. 34 (Nuhu 6). Assists_Idaho 14 (Allen 4), Portland St. 24 (Woods 7). Total Fouls_Idaho 16, Portland St. 19. A_1,043 (3,000).
BASEBALL
Northridge 3, WSU 1
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — The Washington State baseball team again struggled to generate offense on its season-opening California road trip as it bowed to Cal State Northridge in a nonleague game.
Jayson Newman hit a game-tying solo homer in the fourth inning and was one of five Northridge relievers to throw at least one shutout inning after the Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the third.
Jack Smith tallied two of WSU’s five hits as the Cougars slipped to 1-3. The Matadors are undefeated in four games.
The Cougars had a scoring chance turned away in the seventh as Nelson Padilla drew a walk, was bunted to second and moved to third on a groundout, but the CSUN bullpen ended the threat with a groundout.
Kyle Manzardo recorded a Cougar hit for the fourth straight game while junior left-hander Tanner West worked five innings in his Wazzu debut.
Washington St. 001 000 000—1 6 2
Northridge 000 110 10x—3 5 1
West, Rosenkrantz (6), Moyle (7), Leonard (8) and Lasch. Lizik, Angebrandt (4), Newman (6), Cunningham (7), Garcia (8), Traxel (9) and Skelly.
WSU hits — Gouldsmith, Manzardo, Smith 2, Lan, Clifford.
Northridge hits — Ruiz, Newman (HR), Arellano, Le 2.