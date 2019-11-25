FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho senior quarterback Mason Petrino collected his first Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week award a day after posting historic numbers in the Vandals’ 60-53 overtime football win against Northern Arizona.
Petrino went 36-of-43 for 498 yards passing and chipped in 65 yards and a score on the ground. His 563 total yards were good for the No. 2 spot in program single-game total offense, behind Brian Lindgren’s 657 in a 70-58 loss to Middle Tennessee State in 2001. Petrino’s 498 yards passing were fourth most in program history; his 83.7-percent completion rate was good for No. 3, and his six passing touchdowns tied 12 others for first.
Petrino, the coach’s son whose offenses had been averaging 17.5-points per game in Big Sky play, ended his collegiate career with a 62.3-percent rate, the best in Idaho history. His play was predicated on shorter, mostly safer throws.
Petrino finished his senior year with 2,244 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 64-percent completion. He added 220 yards and three scores on the ground, but turned the ball over a league-high 16 times.
Cotton’s statistics augmented
Idaho senior receiver Jeff Cotton was awarded an additional catch a day after the Vandals’ 60-53 overtime win against Northern Arizona, bringing his total to 18 catches, the most in a game in UI program history.
Cotton finished the day with 230 yards and two touchdowns. His 18 receptions passed Jerry Hendren’s record of 17 set in 1969 at Southern Mississippi.
Cotton had originally been given a 7-yard rush on an almost-parallel toss. Upon review of the film, the play went down as a forward pass.
Cotton ended his final campaign at UI with 1,141 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the first receiver since Joshua McCain in 2014 to have over 1,000 yards. Cotton led the Big Sky with 8.8 receptions and 114.1 yards per game in 10 played.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Washington State 71, Cal St.-Northridge 61
Senior point guard Chanelle Molina scored 11 of her 21 points in the final 10 minutes to boost Washington State’s women’s basketball team to a win over Cal State-Northridge on Sunday at Beasley Coliseum.
The Cougars improved to 4-0 for just the fifth time in program history. They most recently reached the mark in 2015.
“(Molina) has such a great feel for the game, and she knows how to make big plays,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said, “and we needed those plays today.”
Wazzu trailed CSUN (1-5) by a point entering the final frame, but Molina led a rally, scoring nine of 13 points over about eight minutes. Molina also had nine rebounds and seven assists.
Senior Borislava Hristova matched Molina with 21 points, and added eight boards and four assists. Molina and Hristova played all 40 minutes.
WSU used a 13-0 run in the first quarter to jump out to a 20-12 lead, but the Matadors used a cohesive output (five double-figure scorers) and an efficient mark from 3 to retort.
The Cougars shot 42 percent and 36 percent from deep, and 10 players scored.
“We’re at a different level in practice compared to last year,” Ethridge said. “We’re seeing real signs of growth and we’re proving it by winning some early games.”
CS NORTHRIDGE (1-5)
Calloway 4-10 2-2 10, Shymkewicz 4-6 1-2 11, Henderson 4-12 0-0 11, Jackson 4-12 2-4 11, Tanabe 3-10 3-5 10, Smith 1-3 1-2 3, Drennan 0-2 0-0 0, Popa 2-3 0-0 5, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-59 9-15 61.
WASHINGTON ST. (4-0)
Hristova 8-19 4-5 21, Levy 2-7 0-0 6, Motuga 0-3 2-2 2, Cha. Molina 7-15 4-4 21, Nankervis 2-3 0-0 4, Subasic 2-4 0-0 5, Murekatete 1-2 0-0 2, Cel. Molina 1-1 0-0 2, Che. Molina 2-3 1-2 5, Muzet 1-5 0-0 3, Totals 26-62 11-13 71.
Cal State-Northridge 17 16 19 9—61
Washington St. 20 15 16 20—71
3-Point Goals — CS Northridge 8-17 (Calloway 0-1, Shymkewicz 2-3, Henderson 3-6, Jackson 1-3, Tanabe 1-2, Drennan 0-1, Popa 1-1), Washington St. 8-22 (Hristova 1-4, Levy 2-6, Motuga 0-1, Cha. Molina 3-5, Subasic 1-2, Muzet 1-4). Assists — CS Northridge 13 (Tanabe 4), Washington St. 19 (Cha. Molina 7). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — CS Northridge 38 (Calloway 11), Washington St. 38 (Cha. Molina 9). Total Fouls — CS Northridge 15, Washington St. 14. Technical Fouls — None. A — 493.
VOLLEYBALL
Cougs upset by Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona, a .500 team, upset the 22nd-ranked Washington State Cougars in four sets on Sunday afternoon at McKale Center.
The Wildcats (15-15, 5-13 Pac-12) won by scores of: 25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23.
WSU (22-8, 11-7) committed 21 errors and hit .188 to Arizona’s .247. The Cougs were led by Pia Timmer’s 17 kills and Jocelyn Urias’ six blocks.
UA used a 10-2 scoring run to claim the third set and survived down the wire in the final match after WSU knotted it up at 23 with a 4-0 run.
The Wildcats were spearheaded by Paige Whipple’s 29 kills, Katie Smoot’s 14 and Devyn Cross’ six blocks.
WSU returns to Bohler Gym for Senior Night on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Stanford.