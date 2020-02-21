FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Khiarica Rasheed scored 21 points and tallied 11 rebounds, and had the Lumberjacks’ women’s basketball team’s final five points as it used a 7-0 run in the final 2:58 of double overtime to take a 70-67 Big Sky decision against Idaho in a game featuring two of the top three teams in the league.
With the win, Northern Arizona (14-11, 11-5) now is alone in second place, one-half game in front of Idaho (15-9, 10-5).
Jacey Bailey added 19 points and eight boards for the Lumberjacks, while Lauren Orndoff contributed 16 points.
Lizzy Klinker paced the Vandals with a career-high 27 points and nine rebounds, and Gina Marxen chipped in 18 points and seven boards.
“I thought we did a great job at the line and I thought Lizzy played fantastic,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “Gina played 50 minutes sick, and it was just an absolute warrior effort form her.”
Rasheed’s 3-pointer with 2:04 left in the second overtime put the Lumberjacks on top for good. Allison Kirby’s jumper pulled the Vandals within 68-67 with 1:39 remaining, but Idaho missed its final three shots and Rasheed hit a pair of free throws at 1:08 mark for the final margin.
Idaho trailed for much of regulation but held a five-point lead with less than a minute to go in regulation.
“I thought we did better in the second half of getting into our stuff quicker. We have to learn from them and beat them in Boise if we meet these guys again.”
The Vandals next play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sacramento State.
IDAHO (15-9, 10-5)
L. Klinker 11-25 5-6 27, Marxen 5-18 5-6 18, Bea 2-8 0-0 4, Pulliam 1-6 0-0 3, N. Klinker 1-2 0-0 2, Hadden 2-4 2-2 6, Kirby 1-2 2-2 4, Christopher 1-9 0-0 3, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-75- 14-16 67.
NORTHERN ARIZONA (14-11, 11-5)
Rasheed 5-11 9-10 21, Bailey 8-16 0-0 19, Orndoff 6-16 4-4 16, Malvar 3-8 0-0 7, Radford 0-3 0-0 0, Carroll 3-3 1-2 7, Schenck 0-6 0-0 0, Gary 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 14-16 70.
Idaho 13 11 18 13 8 4—67
NAU 22 5 18 10 8 7—70
3-point goals —Idaho 5-23 (Marxen 3-9, Christopher 1-3, Pulliam 1-5, L. Klinker 0-1, King 0-1, Bea 0-4), Northern Arizona 6-22 (Bailey 3-7, Rasheed 2-3, Malvar 1-5, Radford 0-2, Orndoff 0-5). Fouled out — Malvar. Rebounds — Idaho 46 (L. Klinker 9), Northern Arizona 47 (Rasheed 11). Assists — Idaho 9 (Bea 3), Northern Arizona 14 (Malvar, Radford 4). Total fouls — Idaho 19, Northern Arizona 19. A — 335.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Northern Arizona 78, Idaho 61
Bernie Andre finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Lumberjacks drilled the Vandals in a Big Sky game at Cowan Spectrum.
“Unfortunately, we had to come ready to go defensively in order to compete with these guys, and we didn’t do it,” Idaho interim coach Zac Claus said. “We didn’t have the collective toughness, the spirit about us. You could feel it coming for the last two days. It’s my job to have them ready, and we weren’t ready. Unfortunately, that correlation between practice and effort translated into the game tonight.”
Andre knocked down 9 of 18 shots from the floor but just 1 of 5 from 3-point range for Northern Arizona (15-10, 9-7 Big Sky). He added three steals in picking up his third double-double of the season. Brooks DeBisschop totaled 13 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals for his sixth double-double. Luke Avdalovic hit three 3s and scored 13.
Freshman Gabe Quinnett paced the Vandals (7-19, 3-12) with 14 points, matching his career high. Quinnett nailed 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc. Marquell Fraser scored 12 on 6-of-12 shooting.
NAU shot 47 percent from the floor. Idaho shot 41 percent overall and 44 percent from 3-point range but turned the ball over 16 times and trailed 43-27 at halftime.
NORTHERN ARIZONA (15-10, 9-7)
Andre 9-18 0-0 19, DeBisschop 6-7 1-4 13, Avdalovic 5-13 0-0 13, Satterwhite 3-6 1-2 9, Shelton 3-8 0-2 7, Haymon 1-4 0-0 3, Mains 2-3 5-6 9, Bowling 1-3 0-0 3, Aguek 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Cummard 0-1 0-0 0, Burns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 7-14 78.
IDAHO (7-19, 3-12)
Blakney 1-5 0-0 2, Allen 2-8 3-4 7, Fraser 6-12 0-0 12, Thacker 3-9 0-0 6, Garvin 3-7 0-0 7, Thiombane 2-5 1-2 6, Quinnett 5-6 0-0 14, Forrest 0-1 0-0 0, Christmas 2-4 2-2 7, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Woodward 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 6-8 61.
Halftime — Northern Arizona, 43-27. 3-point goals — Northern Arizona 9-30 (Avdalovic 3-8, Satterwhite 2-4, Bowling 1-3, Haymon 1-4, Shelton 1-4, Andre 1-5, Cummard 0-1, Mains 0-1), Idaho 7-16 (Quinnett 4-5, Christmas 1-1, Thiombane 1-1, Garvin 1-3, Allen 0-2, Thacker 0-4). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Northern Arizona 37 (Andre, DeBisschop 13), Idaho 37 (Garvin, Thiombane 8). Assists — Northern Arizona 21 (DeBisschop, Shelton 6), Idaho 12 (Fraser, Thiombane 2). Total fouls — Northern Arizona 12, Idaho 14. A — 1,201 (7,000).
BASEBALL
WSU 6, Hawaii 2
HONOLULU, Hawaii — Washington State pitcher Zane Mills tossed seven innings, fanning seven and allowing two runs on five hits to guide the Cougars to a 6-2 win against Hawaii.
Reliever Bryce Moyle struck out three of the seven batters he faced.
WSU (2-3) got two hits apiece from Collin Montez, Jack Smith and Justin Van De Brake. Montez belted two home runs, driving in five.
A full box score was not available at press time.