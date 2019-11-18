JONESBORO, Ark. — An eight-point first-half lead faded in the second half for the Idaho men’s basketball team Sunday against Arkansas State.
Idaho’s 82-68 loss to the host team concluded a 1-2 showing at the Red Wolves Classic.
For the fifth straight game, the Vandals led at the half, 43-35. The first half was a game of runs, with Idaho jumping out to a 14-5 lead before the Red Wolves fought back within five points. The Vandals responded with an 8-0 run to garner their largest lead of 14 points, 33-19.
But in the second half, the Red Wolves chipped away at UI’s cushion. ASU took its first lead of the game, 57-55, with 9:55 to play when Marquis Eaton hit a 3-pointer.
The Red Wolves built a double-digit lead with two minutes to play and Idaho couldn’t recover.
Sophomore center Scott Blakney paced Idaho with 19 points. Senior guard Trevon Allen added 18 points and senior forward Quinton Forrest had seven rebounds.
Nine Vandals tallied an assist led by junior forward/guard Chance Garvin with six.
Eaton led five Red Wolves in double figures with 22 points.
Idaho garnered 21 assists to just eight turnovers, but ASU dominated on the boards, outreboudning UI 39-28.
“That’s as good as we’ve played offensively this year and our assist to turnover ratio today was fabulous,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “What they did was not surprising at all, but they are a big, strong, long team that just eventually wore us down, especially on the boards.
“Overall, I know we improved during this tournament. Our guys are buying in and playing hard. These games will make us better down the road.”
VOLLEYBALL
Cougs claim nervy win against Buffs
The 22nd-ranked Washington State volleyball team completed its season sweep of Pac-12 foe Colorado at Bohler Gym, earning a five-set win.
The scores were: 25-23, 24-26, 13-25, 25-15, 15-9, as the Cougs (22-6, 11-5 Pac-12) logged a season-high 15 blocks.
WSU, which hit .240, was led by three players who each compiled double-digit kills. Pia Timmer had 16, Jocelyn Urias 15 and Magda Jehlarova 12. Jehlarova hit a match-best .550.
The Cougars went on a 5-1 scoring run to claim an edge in the fifth set, which was stamped closed when Alexis Dirige (13 digs) recorded an ace and was followed by consecutive kills from Urias and Tusa.
Hannah Pukis had her 11th double-double of the year with 43 assists and 11 digs.
“Every match in the Pac-12 is tough, no matter who you’re playing,” WSU coach Jen Greeny said. “We were able to kinda turn it around with our blocking and defense, putting a little more pressure on them from the third set on.”
Colorado (11-13, 3-13) was led by Justine Spann and Elissa Alcantara, who had 16 kills apiece.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cougars miss NCAA bid
INDIANAPOLIS — Washington State’s men’s cross country team had their bubble burst.
Hopeful of gaining an at-large bid into the NCAA national cross country meet Saturday in Terre Haute, Ind., the Cougars did not receive one of the 13 bids remaining into the 31-team meet.
Washington State had an opportunity to get into the national meet despite finishing seventh in the West Region competition that took place Friday at Colfax Golf Club. That gave the Cougars, who entered the meet as the eighth-best team in the region according to the most recent United States Track and Cross Country Coaches Association poll, a bit of hope.
Instead, WSU will miss the national meet for the second consecutive season after making appearances from 2015-17.