Trevon Allen led five Idaho players in double figures with 23 points, but the Idaho men’s basketball team had to hold off a late charge from Evergreen State before holding on for an 88-82 victory Tuesday in the season opener for the Vandals at Memorial Gym.
Quinton Forrest added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Vandals, who had a 13-point advantage with four minutes left to play. However, the Geoducks closed to within two at 84-82 with 15 seconds remaining.
Allen and B.J. Simmons, who finished with 11 points, iced the game by making two free throws each.
Ja’Vary Christmas contributed 17 points and five rebounds for Idaho, which was 34-of-69 from the field and forced Evergreen State into 13 turnovers. Scott Blakney had 14 points and five rebounds for the winners.
Gloire Biongo finished with 17 points for the Geoducks, who had four players in double figures. Elijah Fuller chipped in 16 points, Danny Nelson finished with 10 points and Lukas Kelly had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Idaho outscored Evergreen State 50-20 in the paint and 25-5 on the fast break.
The Vandals next will play at 2 p.m. Saturday at UC Riverside.
EVERGREEN STATE (0-1)
Kelly 5-6 0-0 10, Hudson 3-4 1-2 7, Fuller 7-17 0-0 16, Frazier 3-6 2-2 9, Price 0-3 0-0 0, Nelson 4-8 0-0 10, Kennedy 1-2 1-2 4, Biongo 7-9 0-0 17, Wetmore 2-4 0-0 6, Grandberry 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 33-61 4-6 82.
IDAHO (1-0)
Blakney 7-11 0-1 14, Forrest 6-8 3-4 15, Allen 8-18 4-4 23, Fraser 1-7 3-4 5, Dixon 0-2 0-0 0, Thiombane 0-2 0-0 0, Thacker 1-2 0-0 3, Simmons 4-7 2-2 11, Christmas 7-11 1-1 17, Garvin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-69 13-16 88.
Halftime_Idaho 43-38. 3-Point Goals: Evergreen State 12-27 (Biongo 3-3, Wetmore 2-3, Nelson 2-4, Fuller 2-9, Kennedy 1-1, Frazier 1-2, Grandberry 1-2, Kelly 0-1, Price 0-2), Idaho 7-24 (Allen 3-7, Christmas 2-6, Thacker 1-1, Simmons 1-4, Thiombane 0-1, Garvin 0-1, Fraser 0-2, Dixon 0-2). Fouled Out: Hudson. Rebounds: Evergreen State 31 (Kelly 10), Idaho 33 (Forrest 10). Assists: Evergreen State 15 (Fuller 5), Idaho 18 (Christmas, Forrest 4). Total Fouls: Evergreen State 18, Idaho 11. A: 905 (2,500).
Elleby named to Wooden watch list
Washington State sophomore forward CJ Elleby was named to the John R. Wooden Award top 50 watch list.
Elleby finished last season averaging 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He set the program’s freshman scoring record with 471 points, breaking Steve Puidokas’ 45-year-old record. In addition, Elleby finished second all-time among Cougar freshman in rebounds (227), scoring average (14.7 ppg) and field goals (168), also finishing in the top 10 in eight other season categories. For his play, Elleby was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 first team.
Elleby previously was named to the Julius Erving Award watch list for small forwards.
The Cougars open the season at 7 p.m. Thursday against Seattle.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Washington State 85, Pepperdine 48
Borislava Hristova finished with 23 points as the Washington State women’s basketball team opened the season with an 85-48 victory against the Pepperdine Waves at Beasley Coliseum.
The Cougars also got double-figure efforts from Chanelle Molina (13), Emma Nankervis (10) and Bella Murekatete (10). Washington State, which sprinted to a 25-14 lead after the first quarter, was 31-of-58 from the field and 17-for-21 at the free-throw line.
The Cougars outrebounded the Waves 43-27, held a 44-20 advantage in points in the paint and dominated every offensive statistical category.
Pepperdine was led by Barbara Sitanggan’s nine points.
Washington State next will play Brigham Young at 1 p.m. Saturday at home.
PEPPERDINE
Dusharm 1-1 0-0 2, Bambrick 4-7 0-0 8, Fecske 2-10 0-0 4, Sitanggan 3-8 2-2 9, Friend 0-6 1-2 1, Givens 1-1 0-0 2, Andriulolo 0-3 1-2 1, Milisic 2-5 0-0 4, Ruffus-Milner 2-3 3-6 7, Battle 2-8 0-0 6, Satie 0-0 2-4 2, Quirke 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 18-55 9-16 48.
WASHINGTON STATE
Nankervis 3-6 4-4 10, Cha. Molina 5-8 0-0 13, Levy 3-4 0-0 7, Motuga 2-3 0-0 5, Hristova 7-14 8-11 23, Muzet 1-2 2-2 4, Sarver 0-5 0-0 0, Ce. Molina 1-1 0-0 2, Ch. Molina 2-6 1-2 5, Subasic 3-4 0-0 6, Murekatete 4-5 2-2 10. Totals 31-58 17-21 85.
Pepperdine 14 13 15 6 — 48
WSU 25 17 27 16 — 85
3-point goals — Pepperdine 3-14 (Battle 2-5, Sitanggan 1-1, Bambrick 0-2, Fecske 0-3, Friend 0-3), Washington State 6-15 (Cha. Molina 3-6, Levy 1-1, Hristova 1-1, Motuga 1-2, Muzet 0-1, Subasic 0-1, Sarver 0-3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Pepperdine 27 (Satie 10), Washington State 43 (Cha. Molina, Motuga, Murekatete 5). Assists — Pepperdine 6 (Sitanggan 2), Washington State 21 (Motuga 5). Total fouls — Pepperdine 18, Washington State 18. A — 612.
Oklahoma State 62, Idaho 47
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Idaho women’s basketball team trailed by 14 points at halftime and couldn’t rally back in their season opener, falling to Oklahoma State 62-47 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Natasha Mack led three Cowgirls in double figures with 11 points, adding 14 rebounds and four blocked shots. Vivian Gray and Lauren Fields each added 10 points for the winners, who outrebounded the Vandals 52-46 and forced 14 turnovers.
Lizzy Klinker paced Idaho with 14 points, and Beyonce Bea chipped in 10 rebounds. The Vandals were just 18-of-66 from the field.
Idaho next will play at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at home against Colorado State.
IDAHO
Bea 3-6 0-1 7, N. Klinker 2-2 1-2 5, Christopher 1-14 0-0 2, Marxen 3-15 0-2 8, L. Klinker 6-15 0-0 14, Hadden 2-5 0-0 5, Smith 0-3 2-2 2, King 0-5 0-0 0, Kirby 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 18-66 4-8 47.
OKLAHOMA STATE
De Lapp 0-1 0-0 0, Mack 4-9 3-4 11, Gray 3-15 3-4 10, Asberry 3-12 0-0 7, Rodrigues 3-7 0-0 8, Winchester 2-2 0-0 4, Fields 1-6 8-8 10, Dennis 1-5 0-0 2, Sarr 1-4 0-0 2, Gerlick 0-2 0-0 0, de Sousa 2-5 0-0 5, Gnanou 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 21-69 15-18 62.
Idaho 9 6 12 20 — 47
OSU 13 16 20 13 — 62
3-point goals — Idaho 7-35 (L. Klinker 2-6, Marxen 2-13, Bea 1-2, Hadden 1-2, Christopher 1-8, King 0-4), Oklahoma State 5-33 (Rodrigues 2-5, de Sousa 1-2, Gray 1-7, Asberry 1-9, Gerlich 0-2, Dennis 0-3, Fields 0-5). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Idaho 46 (Bea 10), Oklahoma State 52 (Mack 14). Assists — Idaho 9 (Christopher, Marxen 3), Oklahoma State 15 (Asberry 4). Total fouls — Idaho 14, Oklahoma State 16. A — 1,123.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU’s Weaver named Pac-12 player of the week
Washington State senior forward Morgan Weaver was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week, it was announced by the league.
The Cougars won games against Utah and Colorado by identical 4-1 scores. Weaver accounted for seven points in her final two home regular-season games of her career, tallying six goals and one assist.
She has three multi-goal games this season, after a two-goal, one-assist effort against the Utes on Thursday and a four-goal outburst Sunday against the Buffaloes. Weaver tied the record for most goals in a game against Colorado.
She now has 11 goals and four assists this season, running her career goal total to 39, just one shy of No. 2 on the school’s all-time list.
Washington State visits Washington at 7 p.m. Friday to close out the regular season.
CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho ranked in West Region
The Idaho men’s and women’s cross country teams continue to be ranked in the West Region coaches poll.
The Vandal men are 15th in this week’s poll, while the women also are 15th.
The two teams next will compete in the West Regional on Nov. 15 at Colfax Golf Club in Pullman.