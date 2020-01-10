BOZEMAN, Mont. — In her first game back from an injury suffered before Big Sky play, Idaho post Natalie Klinker hit a pair of go-ahead free throws to lift the Vandal women’s basketball team past Montana State in double overtime on Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, 69-68.
Klinker’s free throws gave Idaho the lead with 46 seconds left, and the Vandals held off the Bobcats down the stretch to seal the win. MSU failed to get a shot off in the closing seconds.
“There was a big shot after big shot for both teams, as well as big stops,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “I was really proud of our defensive effort. They had chances to win the game and we buckled down and finally got some rebounds. They were killing us on the boards, but we finally got some.”
Freshman wing Beyonce Bea led the Vandals with 26 points, and sophomore point guard Gina Marxen added 14 points and five assists.
Natalie Klinker tallied five points and 10 rebounds, as did her sister, Lizzy Klinker.
Neither team led by more than six points.
MSU (8-6, 4-1 Big Sky) held its largest lead of six with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but Idaho (8-5, 3-1) held the Bobcats scoreless for the rest of regulation.
Bea drilled a pair of 3-pointers to tie it at 54 and send the game to overtime.
Marxen was the hero at the end of the first overtime with a 3 to tie it at 62 with 24 seconds left, and the teams went to a second extra period.
MSU took the lead three times in the second overtime before Klinker’s free throws put Idaho in front for good.
The Bobcats were led by Madeline Smith with 15 points.
“I’m so proud of our team winning this game on the road and in this environment against the preseason favorites,” Newlee said.
The Vandals next will play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Eastern Washington.
IDAHO (8-5, 3-1)
Bea 10-16 4-6 26, Marxen 5-17 0-1 14, Pulliam 2-5 0-0 6, L. Klinker 2-9 0-0 5, N. Klinker 1-4 3-5 5, Christopher 2-4 0-2 5, Hadden 2-6 0-0 4, Kirby 0-2 2-2 2, Jones 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 25-67 9-16 69.
MONTANA STATE (8-6, 4-1)
Smith 7-14 1-1 15, Squires 6-14 0-0 13, Freiji 4-13 3-3 12, Kuderer 2-4 0-0 6, White 1-14 0-0 2, Jackson 3-11 0-0 8, Braxton 1-2 3-4 5, Bad Bear 24 1-2 5, Martell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-79 8-10 68.
Idaho 14 17 12 11 8 7—69
MSU 15 14 13 12 8 6—68
3-point goals — Idaho 10-30 (Bea 2-6, Marxen 4-10, Pulliam 2-5, L. Klinker 1-3, Christopher 1-2, Kirby 0-1, Jones 0-3), Montana State 6-20 (Smith 0-2, Squires 1-2, Freije 1-3, Kuderer 2-2, White 0-2, Jackson 2-6, Bad Bear 0-1, Martell 0-2). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Idaho 49 (L. Klinker, N. Klinker 10), Montana State 51 (Freije 9). Assists — Idaho 12 (Marxen 5), Montana State 12 (White 4). Total fouls — Idaho 13, Montana State 16. A — 1,488.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Cal 73, Washington State 66
BERKELEY, Calif. — Washington State plunged out of a month-long offensive funk while retaining that same spirited defense that’s given the Cougars life this year.
Altogether, it lasted only about 10 minutes.
The Cougars, after leading by 14 midway through the half, became trapped in ice on offense, and erred in containing Cal’s guards during a 73-66 Pac-12 loss at Haas Pavilion.
“We had some good looks from 3, you just have to make them,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “You gotta make shots to beat teams on the road in any league.”
CJ Elleby accumulated 22 points and nine rebounds for WSU (10-6, 1-2 Pac-12), and defensive standout Noah Williams chipped in a career-best 16 points, many coming during the Cougs’ late-game surge that cut it to three with a minute left. Smith implemented an effective zone defense in the second, which slowed Cal (17 turnovers) down a tick.
It wasn’t enough, as three of Wazzu’s key contributors got into foul trouble, and the Cougars couldn’t conjure much of a well-rounded attack against the Bears (7-8, 1-1), a fellow rebuilding team under a first-year coach.
Jeff Pollard added 11 points and Isaac Bonton had 10. Elleby, Williams and Bonton had four fouls apiece as the game wound down.
For a 16-minute stretch that spanned both halves, only Elleby hit any field goals for an offense that fell from 60 percent from the floor — midway through the first — to 39 percent by the final horn.
Meanwhile, Bear guards Matt Bradley and Paris Austin shook off their team’s 10 giveaways in the first 10 minutes, and proceeded to blitz the Cougars in the paint. Bradley had 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting, and pulled down 10 boards. Austin went 6 for 8 and ended with 17 points.
“They made adjustments, started playing two guards, and we just didn’t keep ’em in front of us,” Smith said. “Bradley played terrific tonight ... Austin was terrific. He beat the scout a little bit.”
WSU trailed by as many as 13 early in the second half after Cal’s retort late in the first. The Cougars trimmed what seemed to be an insurmountable lead to one possession twice down the stretch, but the Bears consistently had an answer.
In the first, Williams swatted a Cal attempt in the lane and finished the series with a soaring, alley-oop flip-in. He was followed by back-to-back 3s from Bonton and Aljaz Kunc, and WSU was rolling.
Yet the offensive lull — which has been pronounced all year — took its toll, with the Cougars stumbling to a handful of two-plus-minute scoring droughts. Cal sprung ahead with a 16-1 spurt in four minutes to take a lead it maintained.
Wazzu stays in the Bay Area for a 3 p.m. tilt on Saturday with Stanford.
WASHINGTON ST.
(10-6)
Elleby 6-17 6-8 22, Pollard 3-6 5-7 11, Bonton 3-6 2-2 10, Williams 5-8 6-6 16, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Kunc 1-4 1-2 4, Shead 0-1 1-2 1, Rapp 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Rodman 0-3 0-1 0. Totals 19-49 21-28 66.
CALIFORNIA
(7-8)
Bradley 10-14 4-5 26, Anticevich 4-12 3-3 12, Brown 3-5 0-0 7, Austin 6-8 5-5 17, Kelly 1-6 4-5 6, South 1-5 0-0 2, Thiemann 1-1 0-0 2, Thorpe 0-0 1-2 1, Kuany 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 17-20 73.
Halftime — California 40-34. 3-Point Goals: Washington St. 7-25 (Elleby 4-9, Bonton 2-3, Kunc 1-3, Rapp 0-1, Pollard 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Williams 0-2, Rodman 0-3), California 4-12 (Bradley 2-4, Brown 1-2, Anticevich 1-3, South 0-3). Rebounds: Washington St. 23 (Elleby 9), California 32 (Bradley 10). Assists: Washington St. 10 (Bonton 4), California 12 (Bradley 4). Total Fouls: Washington St. 21, California 22. A: 3,953 (11,877).
Montana State 71, Idaho 68
Another Big Sky game, another heartbreaking loss for Idaho.
Harald Frey scored 22 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws, as the Bobcats beat the Vandals at Cowan Spectrum.
With the loss, Idaho (5-10) fell to 1-3 in Big Sky play with all three losses coming by a combined six points.
Idaho led 16-6 early but saw its lead cut to just two, 37-35, by halftime. The Vandals stretched their lead back to nine on a Keyshaad Dixon 3 that made it 57-48 with 8:41 to play.
But MSU (9-7, 3-2) again began a rally. Frey hit back-to-back 3s for a 62-59 MSU lead with 3:06 to go.
Trevon Allen made two free throws to put Idaho up 68-67 with 14 seconds left, but he fouled Frey on the other end. Frey made both, and Idaho couldn’t score again.
MONTANA STATE (9-7, 3-2)
Frey 6-10 9-9 22, Belo 4-9 7-8 15, Fernandez 5-11 0-1 10, Ricketts 3-10 0-0 9, Paulo 2-8 5-6 9, Adamu 2-4 0-0 4, Fleute 0-0 0-2 0, Bellach 1-1 0-0 2, Quinlan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 21-26 71.
IDAHO (5-10, 1-3)
Allen 8-18 3-5 20, Garvin 0-5 0-0 0, Wilson 4-7 2-2 10, Dixon 1-5 0-0 3, Fraser 6-11 9-11 22, Forrest 3-4 0-0 6, Thacker 0-1 0-0 0, Blakney 1-1 0-0 2, Thiombane 1-1 1-2 3, Christmas 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 15-20 68.
Halftime — Idaho, 37-35. 3-point goals — Montana St. 4-23 (Ricketts 3-10, Frey 1-5, Fernandez 0-2, Paulo 0-6), Idaho 3-13 (Fraser 1-1, Allen 1-5, Dixon 1-5, Garvin 0-1, Thacker 0-1). Fouled out — Blakney. Rebounds — Montana St. 34 (Belo, Fernandez 10), Idaho 30 (Wilson, Fraser 6). Assists — Montana St. 7 (Frey 7), Idaho 11 (Thacker 3). Total fouls — Montana St. 17, Idaho 19. A — 879 (7,000).