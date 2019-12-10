Idaho freshman wide receiver Kevin McGuire has transferred out of the football program, sources confirmed to the Tribune on Monday. Not long after, former South Florida receiver and Miami (Fla.) trackster Chauncy Smart committed to the school, according to his Twitter page.
McGuire, a 5-foot-8, 170-pounder from Culver City High in Los Angeles, was the Vandals’ highest-rated24/7 Sports recruit (three-star, .839 rating) in nine years, and an expected key contributor to UI’s offense before he went down for the season with a leg injury sustained in the summer. UI coach Paul Petrino said McGuire had the tools to start as a true freshman, had he not gotten hurt.
Sources told the Tribune McGuire’s reasons for departure stem from academics. According to a post on his Twitter account, McGuire will take the junior-college route.
McGuire’s leaving represents a major hit to UI’s receiving corps, which graduated star receiver Jeff Cotton and proficient blocker Jante Boston after the 2019 season.
Perhaps making up for UI’s pass-catcher deficiency is Smart’s inking with the program, which was shared over Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
Smart (5-8, 170 pounds) spent the last two years with the Hurricanes’ track and field program, where he competed as a noteworthy sprinter, posting a personal best of 6.77 in the 60-meter dash.
Smart was one of the nation’s top sprinters out of high school in Auburndale, Fla., and originally enrolled with the Bulls’ football program before transferring out in the fall of 2017. He will expectedly join the Vandals with two years of eligibility left, and provide a complement to junior standout receiver Cutrell Haywood, a two-year starter who’s logged 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first two seasons.
Arconado named Academic All-American
Washington State receiver Brandon Arconado was named to the first unit of the Academic All-America team as selected by sports information directors.
Arconado has a 3.65 grade-point average and a bachelor’s degree in management information systems. He’s working toward a master’s degree in business administration.
The senior from Chino Hills, Calif. is a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection, earning second-team honors in 2017 and honorable mention last season.
“Brandon is awesome, exactly the kind of student-athlete you root for,” said WSU faculty athletic representative Nancy Swanger. “He strives for excellence in all that he does and is a great ambassador for Washington State University. Brandon should take pride in this tremendous accomplishment.”
Arconado is WSU’s first football Academic All-American since Chima Nwachukwu earned second-team honors in 2010 and the first Cougar to make the first unit since Jason Hanson in 1991.