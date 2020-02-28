Lizzy Klinker notched 17 points and five steals and Gina Marxen added 15 points Thursday as the Idaho women’s basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Northern Colorado 70-65 in a Big Sky game at Memorial Gym.
Beyonce Bea contributed 14 points and 6-of-7 foul shooting for the Vandals (17-9, 12-5), who outscored the Bears 21-11 at the line and committed only six turnovers to UNC’s 14.
The Vandals trailed 41-36 midway through the third quarter but took the lead for good with a 3-pointer by Hailey Christopher in the fourth.
Alisha Davis tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Bears (11-15, 7-10). Micayla Isenbart had 16 points and five assists.
NORTHERN COLORADO (11-15, 7-10)
Davis 8-11 3-4 19, Meyer 2-5 1-2 6, Gayles 0-6 1-2 1, Chapman 5-15 4-6 15, Isenbart 7-10 0-0 16, Hintz 3-4 2-3 8, Harden 0-0 0-0 0, Whyte 0-1 0-0 0, Kain 0-0 0-0 0, Finau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 11-17 65.
IDAHO (17-9, 12-5)
Bea 4-14 6-7 14, N. Klinker 3-5 4-5 10, Champney 1-2 0-0 3, Marxen 6-15 2-4 15, L. Klinker 5-13 7-10 17, Hadden 0-1 0-0 0, Christopher 2-9 0-0 6, Kirby 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 22-61 21-28 70.
N. Colorado 12 15 19 19—65
Idaho 15 15 14 26—70
3-point goals — Northern Colorado 4-10 (Meyer 1-2, Gayles 0-1, Chapman 1-5, Isenbart 2-3), Idaho 5-13 (Bea 0-1, Pulliam 1-2, Marxen 1-6, Christopher 2-2, Kirby 1-2). Fouled out — Davis, Isenbart, N. Klinker. Rebounds — Northern Colorado 37 (Davis 10), Idaho 36 (N. Klinker 11). Assists — Northern Colorado 15 (Isenbart 5), Idaho 8 (Marxen 3). Total fouls — Northern Colorado 24, Idaho 14. A — 78.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UNC 93, Idaho 49
GREELEY, Colo. — Allowing 53-percent shooting and committing 17 turnovers, Idaho tumbled decisively to Northern Colorado for its fourth straight Big Sky Conference loss.
Trevon Allen scored 14 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (7-21, 3-14), and Ja’Vary Woodward came off the bench for 13 points.
Kai Edwards collected 17 points and 12 rebounds for Northern Colorado (20-8, 13-4), Bodie Hume added 17 points and Jonah Radebaugh came up with 13 points, 10 assists and five steals.
Gabe Quinnett made his first career start for Idaho and tallied four points.
“Gabe plays his tail off every single day,” UI coach Zac Claus said. “He has the right attitude.”
Overall, though, “We didn’t play hard enough defensively,” Claus said. “We turned the ball over ... and it just snowballed on us.”
IDAHO (7-21)
Blakney 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 6-17 0-0 14, Quinnett 2-5 0-0 4, Thacker 1-1 0-0 2, Garvin 0-2 0-0 0, Christmas 6-10 0-0 13, Forrest 1-3 1-4 3, Dixon 1-3 5-6 7, Fraser 1-3 2-2 4, Woodward 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 8-12 49.
N. COLORADO (20-8)
Jockuch 2-2 2-5 6, Harris 2-7 0-0 6, Hume 4-9 7-7 17, Johnson 3-6 0-0 9, Radebaugh 5-10 1-1 13, Edwards 8-12 1-2 17, Masten 6-8 0-0 14, Smoots 2-5 0-1 5, Grigsby 2-4 0-0 6, Jabedo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 11-16 93.
Halftime—N. Colorado 46-22. 3-Point Goals—Idaho 3-6 (Allen 2-3, Christmas 1-1, Fraser 0-1, Quinnett 0-1), N. Colorado 14-29 (Johnson 3-6, Masten 2-2, Grigsby 2-4, Harris 2-4, Radebaugh 2-4, Hume 2-6, Smoots 1-3). Fouled Out—Forrest. Rebounds—Idaho 25 (Allen 6), N. Colorado 32 (Edwards 12). Assists—Idaho 7 (Dixon 3), N. Colorado 16 (Radebaugh 10). Total Fouls—Idaho 18, N. Colorado 15. A—1,721 (2,734).
FOOTBALL
Fisher quits WSU team
Washington State football player Rodrick Fisher, who made six starts at receiver last season, has quit the program, the Spokesman-Review reported.
The Cougars also announced spring practices will begin March 27.
Fisher, who would have been a third-year sophomore in 2020, was the eighth-leading receiver for the Cougs last season, catching 19 passes for 265 yards. He scored the team’s first touchdown of the season but, surprisingly, was kept out of the end zone the rest of the season.
Part of the reason was he was locked in a three-way battle at the X position with Tay Martin and Calvin Jackson Jr., who are both returning this year.
The Cougs still have plenty of depth at the receiver spots, but in Fisher they lose probably their fastest wideout, and his speed would have come in handy in new coach Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense.
The Cougars will stage their first spring practice March 27, then will follow a Saturday-Tuesday-Thursday schedule, capping the drills with the Crimson and Gray scrimmage April 25 at Martin Stadium. The season opener at Utah State will take place Sept. 3, a Thursday.
It also was learned WSU’s long-term schedule now includes two games against Fresno State, the first in 2026 at Pullman and the second the next year in Fresno, Calif.