A new face with a notable hoops background appeared on Washington State’s men’s basketball roster when the program unveiled its full team Friday.
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren, a Portland product and former Fresno State guard, will join the Cougars under second-year coach Kyle Smith this year as a walk-on — according to a Twitter report from Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior out of Madison High School appeared in 2.4 minutes per game in seven contests as a true freshman with the Bulldogs of the Mountain West Conference, then redshirted during the 2018-19 season.
He transferred to Collin College (Texas) and played 21 games for the juco Cougars, posting 11 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from 3-point range before missing the final month of the year with an injury.
In high school, Fitzgerald-Warren logged 20.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, and was named a first-team All-City honoree as a senior at Madison.
He’ll join fellow Portlander Isaac Bonton, WSU’s standout point guard, who prepped just two miles away from Fitzgerald-Warren at Parkrose High School.
After a memorable 16-16 season, Wazzu’s incoming recruiting class ranks 33rd in the country and fourth in the Pac-12.
PRO WOMEN’S SOCCER
Former WSU star Weaver earns start with Thorns
SANDY, Utah — Christine Sinclair’s goal in the 59th minute pulled the Portland Thorns into a 1-1 draw with the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League fall series match Saturday.
Former Washington State All-American forward Morgan Weaver earned her first start for the Thorns. Weaver, who played the final 24 minutes as a substitute in Portland’s win Wednesday, tallied two early shot attempts against Utah, and subbed out at the half.
Amy Rodriguez scored for the Royals in the ninth minute. Thorns goalkeeper Britt Eckerstom stopped Lo’eau Labonta, but a charging Rodriguez scored on the rebound.
But Sinclair, who had a hat trick in a 4-1 victory against OL Reign on Wednesday, scored the equalizer early in the second half and Eckerstrom saved Tziarra King’s shot as stoppage time drew to a close to end the match.
Portland (2-0-1) defeated the Royals 3-0 to open the fall series. The league is playing regional games in local markets after the Challenge Cup tournament in a bubble in Utah this summer.