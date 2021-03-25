LAS VEGAS — Brendan Brooks went 3-for-5 with four runs scored and five RBI as the UNLV baseball team started quickly Wednesday, then slammed the door on Washington State 15-8 to earn a split of a two-game nonconference series at Wilson Stadium.
Diego Alarcon was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Rebels (8-4), who raced out to a 9-1 lead and had five players with two or more hits.
Junior Kyle Manzardo went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI to lead the Cougars (12-5), who got to within 9-8 before UNLV put it away late. He now has gotten on base in 42 consecutive games, tying the school mark held by Brady Everett that was set in 2005. Senior outfielder Collin Montez went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI, freshman Keith Jones II was 2-for-4 with a run scored, and freshman Gunner Gouldsmith was perfect in two at-bats with an RBI.
Noah Beal (1-0) allowed four hits, a walk and a run in the first two innings to pick up the win. He struck out one.
Sophomore left-hander Micky Thompson (0-1) took the loss. He pitched the first inning plus three batters in the second, allowing four walks, two hits and three runs, all earned. Thompson struck out one.
WSU got on the board first with one in the second on a two-out RBI single from freshman catcher Louie Albrecht. However, the Rebels erupted for five runs in their half of the inning, keyed by a two-run single from Brooks. UNLV increased its lead in the third with four more runs, as Brooks again had the key hit, this one a two-run double.
Gouldsmith came through with a two-out, RBI single in the fourth to make it 9-2, then the Cougars erupted for six runs in the fifth to get within one. Montez singled home senior Tristan Peterson who got aboard on a two-base error to lead off the inning. Two outs later, senior Jack Smith singled and junior Jake Meyer walked in a pinch-hitting appearance to load the bases. Junior outfielder Jacob McKeon walked to plate a run, then junior shortstop Kodie Kolden had a two-run single to make it 9-6. Manzardo kept the rally going with a two-run double and Peterson, up for the second time in the inning, walked. Montez grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the threat.
Then the Rebels started to pull away. They scored twice in the sixth on a hit, three walks and a hit batsman. In the seventh, UNLV tallied three runs on four hits, a pair of walks and a wild pitch.
The Cougars begin a three-game, Pac-12 series starting at 6:35 p.m. Friday at Arizona State.
WSU 010 160 000— 8 12 1
UNLV 054 002 31x—15 16 2
Thompson, Moyle (2), Kmetko (3), Barnum (5), Newstrom (6), Kaelber (6), Sierra (7), Brother (7) and Albrecht, Meyer (5); Beal, Mattera (3), Gamboa (5), Pohlmann (5), Verdugo (7), Tisminezky (8) and Hare.
W—Beal. L—Thompson.
WSU hits — Kyle Manzardo 2 (2B), Collin Montez 2, Keith Jones II 2, Gunner Gouldsmith 2, Justin Van De Brake (2B), Kodie Kolden, Jack Smith, Louie Albrecht.
UNLV hits — Brendan Brooks 3 (2B), Diego Alarcon 3 (2B), Jack-Thomas Wold 2 (2B), James Gamble 2 (2B), Jason Hare 2, Eric Bigani (2B), Edarian Williams, Rylan Charles, Austin Pfeifer.
FOOTBALL
WSU hires Spooner as trainer
Washington State named Jim Spooner, most recently of Boise, as head trainer for Cougar football.
Spooner was head athletic trainer for his alma mater, Boise State, for six years before going into consulting work in Boise in 2018, working with health-care businesses.
Originally from St. Maries, Idaho, Spooner has been head athletic trainer for New Mexico State football, the Alaska Aces hockey team and the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe. He also worked for the San Jose SabreCats of the Arena Football League.
“I was raised not far from Pullman and have great memories of the region and specifically Cougar athletics,” Spooner said in a WSU release.
Cougars football coach Nick Rolovich said, “I was impressed with Jim throughout the interview process. His passion and concern for the student-athletes are evident and I believe his past experiences will be a great addition to our program.”
Spooner and his wife, Christina, have a son, Cace, and a daughter, Harley.
SOCCER
WSU adds transfer from West Virginia
The Washington State women’s soccer program announced Enzi Broussard would be coming to the school in the fall.
Broussard will be transferring from West Virginia and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. She had three goals and two assists as a freshman in 2019 as the Mountaineers advanced to the NCAA tournament. In fact, West Virginia fell to WSU in the third round as the Cougars eventually made the national semifinal round.
The Moutaineers, a member of the Big 12, chose to play in the fall and finished 7-2. Broussard had two goals and two assists as West Virginia went 7-2.