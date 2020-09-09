Washington State women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge issued an apology Tuesday for violating local health guidelines after Pullman police broke up a gathering of approximately two dozen people at her home.
Whitman County Watch reported Monday that Ethridge was ticketed, and paid a $150 fine, for the incident, which was in violation of the physical distancing guidelines put in place several weeks ago by the city to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. Ethridge was given an infraction Aug. 28.
“I would like to apologize for the violation of our local social distancing guidelines,” Ethridge said in a statement released by the school. “There was a gathering held on my driveway, of which I did not host. But as the guidelines state, the owner of the property is responsible for maintaining proper social distancing and mask wearing for all that are in attendance.”
According to Whitman County Watch, Ethridge initially identified herself as the party’s host. Police Chief Gary Jenkins was quoted in the article as saying, “She said she was just hosting a mini-block party.”
“As this did occur on my property, I take full responsibility,” said Ethridge, who’s entering her third year in charge of the Cougars’ program. “I appreciate the hard work being done by our Whitman County Health officials to keep our community as safe as possible during this pandemic. As a role model in our community, I will work to set a better example.”
FOOTBALL
Vandals announce coaching changes
Idaho’s football team announced the promotion of former graduate assistant Pryce Tracy to running backs coach, and two other shifts on the coaching staff.
Former running backs coach Brian Reader will take charge of the receivers and retain his spot as recruiting coordinator, and previous receivers coach Tony Spencer will head the tight ends and fullbacks.
“Pryce is a great, young mind,” eighth-year UI coach Paul Petrino said in a news release. “He has a ton of passion to be a great coach. He really understands the game, has great knowledge, has been a lot of places. We’re just very excited to have Pryce become full-time.”
Tracy worked with Notre Dame for five years from 2013-18 as an offensive- and special-teams analyst, helping the Fighting Irish to three bowl wins in four tries while focusing mostly on quarterbacks in his offensive role. Notre Dame beat LSU in the Citrus Bowl in his final game on staff.
He was Division II Arkansas Tech’s quarterbacks coach/recruiting coordinator for the 2018 season before heading to Moscow.
After graduating from Indiana University South Bend, Tracy coached at South Bend Clay (Ind.) High School from 2009-11, then was a recruiting specialist at Alabama from 2011-12 — he was around when the Tide topped LSU 21-0 in the BCS championship.
“I am thankful to Coach Petrino and our AD Terry Gawlik for giving me the opportunity to become a full-time coach here at Idaho,” Tracy said. “I look forward to getting to work with our student-athletes.”