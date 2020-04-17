The Washington State men’s basketball program officially added two high-profile athletes to the team this week with the additions of center Dishon Jackson and guard Jefferson Koulibaly.
The additions pushes the number of signees in this year’s class for coach Kyle Smith to four. Center Efe Abogidi, of Nigeria, and guard TJ Bamba, from Bronx, N.Y., signed in November.
Jackson, a 6-foot-10, four-star recruit according to 247Sports.com out of Vallejo, Calif., led St. Patrick-St. Vincent High School to the Division II NorCal state title game after averaging 13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. He also averages 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game on the AAU circuit, playing for West Coast Elite Nor Cal.
“”Dishon is someone who I have seen play and develop since his freshman year of high school,” said Smith, who led the Cougars to a 16-16 record in 2019-20. “He has great size, length and skill for a frontcourt player. He has an ability to play facing the basket which allows him to utilize his passing and dribbling. He is very young for his grade and we think he has very good potential as he grows into his body.”
Koulibaly, a 6-4 guard, averaged 27.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game for Lincoln Prep in Ontario. His play earned him the All-Canadian Player of the Year honors as voted on at the Signature All-Canadian Showcase, the premier high school all-star event for Canadian seniors. Koulibaly also has been active in the Canadian youth national system, including playing at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship in 2017, where he averaged 5.2 points in more than 13 minutes per game.
“He is a scoring, play-making, lead guard with good size,” Smith said. “He gives us someone who can get in the paint, make plays for others, as well as get to the foul line and put pressure on the defense. His size and quickness should help us defensively on the perimeter.”
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
UI has 11 athletes honored
DENVER — Idaho’s women’s swimming and diving team had 11 student-athletes earn recognition on the All-Western Athletic Conference academic team, it was announced.
Sevent of the Vandals’ 11 honorees were seniors, including Heather Carbon, Cassie Dallas, Lauren Hall, Aimee Iwamoto, Katy Older, Samantha Sentenn and Kayla Stanley. Sophomores Emily Deitz, Katie Hale, Jamie Huerta and junior Alexis Schmidt also earned awards.
To be eligible, all student-athletes must have completed at least one academic year at their institution. Freshmen and first-year transfers will be considered for Academic All-WAC distinction after the spring semester.
GOLF
Vandal Scramble postponed for a year
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — The 2020 Hayden Lake Country Club Vandal Scramble honoring Dennis Erickson has been postponed in accordance with health and safety guidelines amid concerns about COVID-19. The event now will take place May 22, 2021.
“Events like this one are incredibly important to the Vandal family,” said Mahmood Sheikh, UI associate athletic director for development. “We were excited to welcome a good number of coach Erickson’s former players, coaches and colleagues back to Idaho.”
The school recently announced the majority of summer VSF events remain on the schedule and will be regularly monitored as the coronavirus situation continues to unfold.