Times for all games and dates for Pac-12 Conference contests in men’s basketball officially were released Wednesday, with Washington State opening the season at noon Nov. 9 against Alcorn State.
Most of the games for the Cougars will be played on the Pac-12 Network. There are two options for either ESPN2 or ESPNU — a game Jan. 6 at Colorado and a Feb. 12 home game against Arizona State. FS1 will broadcast five games in a stretch from Jan. 30-March 3. CBS will broadcast the season finale against Oregon at 1 p.m. March 5.
The men’s and women’s teams will play doubleheaders Nov. 9 and 12. The women are set to play San Jose State on Nov. 9 and Northern Arizona on Nov. 12 to open their season.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Nov. 9 — Alcorn State, noon; 12— Seattle, 7 p.m.; 15 — UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.; 18 — at Idaho, 6 p.m.; 22 — Winthrop, 6 p.m.; 27 — Eastern Washington, 4:30 p.m.; Dec. 1 — at Arizona State*, 4:30 p.m.; 4 — USC*, 3 p.m.; 8 — Weber State, 7 p.m.; 11 — South Dakota State+, noon; 15 — New Mexico State, 7 p.m.; 18 — Northern Colorado, 1 p.m.; 22 — Boise State+, 5 p.m.; 29 — Washington*, 8 p.m.; Jan. 6 — at Colorado*, 6 p.m.; 8 — at Utah*, 3 p.m.; 12 — California*, 8 p.m.; 15 — Stanford*, 1 p.m.; 20 — at Oregon*, 6:30 p.m.; 22 — at Oregon State*, 5 p.m.; 26 — Utah*, 7 p.m.; 30 — Colorado*, 7 p.m.; Feb. 3 — at Stanford*, 6 p.m.; 5 — at California*, 1 p.m.; 10 — Arizona*, 6 p.m.; 12 — Arizona State*, 7 p.m.; 17 — at UCLA*, 8 p.m.; 20 — at USC*, 4:30 p.m.; 26 — at Washington *, 3 p.m.; March 3 — Oregon State*, 8 p.m.; 5 — Oregon*, 1 p.m.; 9-12 — Pac-12 tournament, Las Vegas
* — Pac-12 games
+ — at Spokane Arena
FOOTBALL
WSU encourages fans to meet vaccination requirement early
Washington State fans, who will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to attend the remainder of the Cougars’ football games this season, are being encouraged to take care of the matter before they arrive at the Gesa Field gates.
Kiosks will be set up for that purpose at the Compton Union Building (CUB), Beasley Coliseum, Cougville and four spots on the perimeter of the stadium, beginning three hours before kickoff.
Those stations will close at kickoff, and any further verifications must be done at the gates.
The requirements will begin with a home game Oct. 9 against Oregon State.
All spectators 12 or older will need to show proof of full vaccination or an FDA-approved negative coronavirus test taken within three days of the event. Fans younger than 12 will be exempt.
People are considered fully vaccinated if they’ve received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson version) two weeks before the event.
WOMEN’S GOLF
WSU places fourth at Golfweek event
WOLCOTT, Colo. — Senior Amy Chu tied for sixth place as the Washington State women’s golf team took fourth of 20 teams at the rain-shortened Golfweek Red Sky Classic at Red Sky Golf Club’s Fazio Course.
The event, which originally was scheduled for 54 holes in a three-day span, was hit by inclement weather Tuesday and more issues were in the area Wednesday.
The Cougars finished with a 578, eight shots behind team champion East Tennessee State.
Chu finished her second round at 1-under 70 for a two-round total of even-par 142 to lead WSU.
The Cougars next play at the Stanford Intercollegiate from Oct. 15-17 at Stanford (Calif.) Golf Club.
Team scores — 1. East Tennesee State 570; 2. Denver 571; 3. BYU 577; 4. Washington State 578; 5. Colorado 583; 6. Kennesaw State 585; T7. Northern Arizona 588; T7. Pepperdine 588; 9. Minnesota 590; T10. Kansas 594; T10. Rutgers 594; T12. Xavier 598; T12. South Florida 598; T12. Delaware 598; T15. Central Arkansas 601; T15. Long Beach State 601; T15. New Mexico State 601; 18. San Diego State 602; 19. Dallas Baptist 604; 20. Fullerton State 612.
Medalist — Anna Cathrine Krekling (Denver) 138.
WSU individuals — T6. Amy Chu 142; T13. Madelyn Gamble 144; T24. Darcy Habgood 145; T34. Jiye Ham 147; T54. Emily Cadwell 151.