The Washington State men’s basketball team added an experience piece to its roster Thursday, when former Brown University forward Matt DeWolf announced on Instagram that he’d be playing for coach Kyle Smith’s Cougars next season as a grad transfer.
DeWolf will join Wazzu as a walk-on, according to Cougfan.com.
“I’m a Cougar!!” DeWolf posted. “Thank you to Brown University for an incredible 4 years. I’m beyond excited to join Washington State University and Coach Smith next year as I continue my basketball journey.”
The 6-foot-9, 230-pound native of Barrington, R.I., started 54 of the 78 games he appeared in for the Bears between 2017-20. DeWolf averaged about three points per game each year on 53.8 percent shooting from the field, and pulled down 3.4 rebounds per outing overall. He collected 12 steals per season.
DeWolf’s single-game career highs stand at 11 points and 13 rebounds.
He prepped at Northfield Mount Hermon, an elite athletic boarding school in Massachusetts that’s known as a basketball powerhouse.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ivy League canceled its 2020-21 basketball seasons in November, sidelining DeWolf for a year.
He will graduate from Brown before packing up for Pullman. DeWolf presumably will be used as a reserve big man behind the freshman frontcourt duo of Dishon Jackson and Efe Abogidi, both of whom started the majority of Coug games last season and are expected to develop into standout players in the Pac-12.
DeWolf joins Division II transfer point guard Tyrell Roberts and guard Myles Rice as 2021 Cougar commits.
Roberts (5-11, 170) will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after departing UC San Diego. Per Cougfan, He opted out of the 2020-21 season, but averaged 19.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game the year before.
He had a career-high 45 points, shooting 10-for-12 from 3-point range in one 2019 game.
Rice (6-2, 175), a three-star high school prospect, comes to Wazzu out of Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Ga.. He had eight offers in all, seven of them from mid-major programs.
Kunc signs with Iowa State
Former WSU forward Aljaz Kunc has landed at Iowa State.
The 6-foot-8 Kunc played three seasons with the Cougars from 2018-21. The Slovenia native averaged 6.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 23 games last season.
“Jaz is a skilled frontline player, who has proven at the Power-5 level to have the ability to knock down threes and stretch opposing defenses,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a release. “Defensively, he competes and has a high activity level and is able to rebound outside his area.”
Kunc was a reliable player for Wazzu, but his starts were expected to diminish with the emergence of freshman Andrej Jakimovski and sophomore DJ Rodman.
FOOTBALL
WSU sets pro day
Washington State will stage a Pro Day, but only one player will participate.
Oscar Draguicevich III, the senior punter who decided to relinquish his extra year of eligibility, will perform for scouts starting at 10 a.m. Monday on the Pullman campus.
Numerous other WSU seniors plan to exploit their NCAA-bestowed opportunity to replay their final seasons after much of the 2020 season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is closed to the public.
Oliver lands in NFL
Former Idaho assistant Steve Oliver was hired recently by the Detroit Lions as an offensive quality coach, according to a report from the Detroit News.
He is expected to work alongside Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley, who was Oliver’s college position coach for a season at San Diego.
Oliver assisted with UI’s offensive line for two years, beginning in 2016, before taking a position at Montana State-Northern. He returned to Moscow in the fall of 2018 to take the reins as the team’s Mark Vaught Director of Football Operations.
Oliver coached Idaho’s tight ends in 2019.
The former USD offensive lineman (2011-15) coached the Toreros’ tight ends in 2020.