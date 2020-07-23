Washington State placekicker Blake Mazza, a finalist last year for the Lou Groza Award, made the watch list for the 2020 edition of that honor Wednesday, while Cougars punter Oscar Draguicevich III did the same for the Ray Guy Award.
Mazza, a junior, was one of 30 kickers named to the Groza list, for which he was one of three finalists last season after going 20-for-21 in field goals. Mazza, a third-team preseason All-American by Phil Steele, made his first 18 field goals a season ago, the longest streak in school history. He led the Pac-12 and was eighth in the nation with 115 points.
Draguicevich, a senior, averaged 45.1 yards per punt in 2019, second in the Pac-12. He’s one of 19 punters up for the Ray Guy trophy. Draguicevich, a preseason third-team All-Pac 12 honoree by Steele, had 10 punts of 50 or more yards, had 12 inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 62 yards.
VOLLEYBALL
Vandals picked sixth in Big Sky preseason poll
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho volleyball was selected to finish sixth in the Big Sky Conference preseason coaches’ poll, it was announced.
Northern Colorado was the unanimous favorite to win, taking 10 of 11 possible first-place votes. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
Last season the Vandals finished in a tie for fifth at 9-9 in conference play. Idaho loses just two seniors and returns all-conference performers Nikki Ball and Kennedy Warren.
The Vandals open Big Sky play Oct. 2-3 at home against Southern Utah.
BIG SKY PRESEASON POLL
1) Northern Colorado (10) 100; T2) Northern Arizona (1) 86; T2) Weber State 86; 4) Montana State 69; 5) Sacramento State 64; 6) Idaho 50; T7) Portland State 40; T7) Montana 40; 9) Southern Utah 38; 10) Idaho State 19; 11) Eastern Washington.
CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho women selected fourth, men fifth in preseason poll
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Idaho women’s cross country team was picked fourth and the men fifth in the Big Sky preseason coaches poll, the conference announced.
Both teams were picked fifth in 2019, with the women finishing second at the Big Sky Championships, and the men taking fifth.
Northern Arizona was selected first on the men’s and women’s side.
The women return three of the five scorers from the conference meet last season, including Kelsey Swenson, who was the top finisher in the race. She would go on to win freshman of the year during the indoor track and field season.
On the men’s side, four of the five scorers from the Big Sky meet will be back.
The season begins Sept. 1 as the Vandals will compete in the Clash of the Inland Northwest at Eastern Washington.
BIG SKY MEN’S PRESEASON POLL
1) Northern Arizona (11) 121; 2) Weber State 106; 3) Montana State 97; 4) Southern Utah 94; 5) Idaho 74; 6) Idaho State 57. 7) Portland State 55; T8) Eastern Washington 35; T8) Montana 35; 10) Northern Colorado 33; 11) Sacramento State 19)
BIG SKY WOMEN’S PRESEASON POLL
1) Northern Arizona (11) 121; 2) Southern Utah 100; 3) Weber State 96; 4) Idaho 90; 5) Montana State 85; 6) Idaho State 59; 7) Montana 56; 8) Portland State 44; 9) Sacramento State 34; 10) Eastern Washington 24; 11) Northern Colorado 17.