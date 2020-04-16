IRVING, Texas — Washington State receiver Brandon Arconado and quarterback Gage Gubrud each were named to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, it was announced.
The Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all NCAA and NAIA divisions who maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average or better throughout their careers. The players also must have been a starter or a significant contributor.
Arconado holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems and is working towards his master’s in business administration. The Chino Hills, Calif., native was a 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-America first-team selection.
He led the Pac-12 with seven 100-yard games receiving, which tied for the most in a single season in school history; was fifth in the conference with 78 catches; fourth with a team-high 1,109 receiving yards; led the team with 14.2 yards-per-catch average and was second on the team with seven touchdown receptions.
Gubrud transferred to WSU before the 2019 season from Eastern Washington. Possessing a management degree from EWU, Gubrud is in the process of receiving his master’s in business administration. This season, he appeared in only two games backing up Anthony Gordon, completing 10 of 13 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. At EWU, he went 21-7 as a starter, throwing for 9,984 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and was the 2016 Football Championship Subdivision player of the year.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UI gets transfer from Southern Idaho
Idaho men’s basketball announced the addition of Kendall McHugh for the 2020-21 season.
McHugh, a 6-foot guard, spent the past year at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. He averaged 10.6 points per game and 2.6 assists per game as a freshman. He started 29 games and added 3.0 rebounds per game, shooting 38 percent from 3-point range. He was named second-team National Junior College Athletic Association Region 18.
“We are very excited to add Kendall to our program. He is a first-class young man that has excelled both in the classroom as well as on the court during his time with Coach Reinert,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “We believe that he can have an immediate impact with the ball in his hands while adding a level of competitive toughness to our team.”
McHugh went to Santa Margarita (Calif.) High School. He joins Ethan Kilgore and Tanner Christensen in the 2020 class. Christensen previously signed with Idaho before departing for his LDS mission after high school in 2018, while Kilgore signed in November.