DALLAS, Texas — Washington State running back Max Borghi was named to the 2019 Doak Walker Award Watch List, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday.
Borghi is one of nine Pac-12 Conference running backs named to the watch list for the award, which is given to the nation’s top collegiate running back.
As a true freshman last season, Borghi was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honorable mention after tying for fifth in the league with 12 total touchdowns, which also tied him for the most total touchdowns by a freshman in WSU single-season history.
The Arvada, Colo. native tallied 740 all-purpose yards, rushed for eight touchdowns, averaged 5.1 yards-per-carry and caught 53 passes for four touchdowns.
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced on November 20.
The recipient of the 2019 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec.12 on ESPN.
The award, which will name its 30th recipient in 2019, is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.
BASKETBALL
Jeff Pollard named to NABC Honors Court
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Washington State men’s basketball rising senior Jeff Pollard has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, recognizing collegiate student-athletes who excelled in academics during the 2018-19 season, the organization announced Wednesday.
A native of Bountiful, Utah, Pollard is completing his degree in business with an emphasis on management/operations and a minor in communications this summer. Pollard carries a 3.70 grade point average, is set to complete a three-year degree, and will pursue his master’s degree in business during the 2019-20 school year.