Washington State first baseman Kyle Manzardo pulled in first-team All-America accolades from Collegiate Baseball to go with his All-Pac-12 nod when postseason awards were announced Thursday.
Manzardo, a junior who graduated from Coeur d’Alene’s Lake City High, is the first WSU player to accomplish that feat since pitcher Aaron Sele in 1990. Program legend John Olerud is the most recent Cougar position player to do it (1988).
Designated hitter Tristan Peterson also was named to the All-Pac-12 team.
They are the first set of Wazzu teammates to earn those honors in the same season in six years (Ian Hamilton and Joe Pistorese).
Cougar catcher Jake Meyer got an honorable-mention nod.
Manzardo was fourth in the league in batting average (.365), second in RBI (60), third in slugging (.640) and fourth in total bases (126). He had 11 home runs.
He had 24 multiple-hit games, seven with three-plus hits. Manzardo’s RBI total was the highest in a season since Jim Murphy posted 61 in 2008.
Peterson — playing his first and only year with the Cougs after following coach Brian Green from New Mexico State — totaled 17 doubles, seven homers and 37 RBI. The Tucson, Ariz., native hit .317 in Pac-12 play.
Meyer, a product of Scottsdale, Ariz., batted .281 with 13 doubles, three deep shots and 22 RBI.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU’s Jackson invited to U19 camp
Burgeoning Washington State sophomore post Dishon Jackson received an invitation to attend the USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp, the school announced Thursday.
The event will run June 20-22 on the campus of TCU at Fort Worth, Texas.
Jackson is one of 27 players invited. They’ll compete for a spot on a 12-team roster, which will represent the U.S. at the FIBA U19 World Cup from July 3-11 in Riga, Latvia.
Cougar greats Klay Thompson and DeAngelo Casto made the U19 team in 2009.
“It means a lot, just being able to suit up in the USA jersey is an honor,” Jackson said in a news release. “Two years ago, I had torn my meniscus when I thought I was going to get invited to the U16 team. That changed everything and to see that, two years later, all the hard work and dedication that I have put into the game of basketball has paid off, and to be getting this invite is huge for me.”
Jackson was the Cougs’ youngest player on the roster last season, but he emerged as a strong big in the Pac-12, earning all-freshman honors.
He started 13 games, pushing his way into the starting lineup early in conference play. He averaged 7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in Pac-12 action.
FOOTBALL
Vandals earn more All-America nods
Junior middle linebacker Tre Walker pulled in his fourth All-America accolade of the postseason, landing on Phil Steele’s list of the top Football Championship Subdivision players of 2020-21.
Walker led the Big Sky with 13.5 tackles per game. He was a unanimous first-teamer in the conference, and was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award — given to the top defensive player in the FCS.
Fullback Logan Kendall and punter Cade Coffey earned third-team honors. Kendall had 91 yards and two scores on six catches, but was mostly known for his fierce blocking. Coffey logged a 44-yard net average — No. 2 in program history.