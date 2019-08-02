College roundup: WSU’s Weaver a must-watch

Washington State star soccer senior Morgan Weaver was named to the watch list for the Missouri Athletic Club’s Hermann Trophy, as announced Thursday by the organization.
Weaver is the first-ever Coug to be named to the list.
The award is widely known as the most prestigious in all of collegiate soccer, and is awarded to players tabbed as the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Year.
Weaver was a first-team All-Pac-12 and all-region player as a junior in 2018, a campaign that featured a career-best 13 goals, including 12 in the regular season, the second-most among all league players.
She had a career-high 30 points and scored or assisted on 41 percent of Cougar goals.
WSU opens the season at San Diego State on August 13. Its first home match is slated for Aug. 30 against Montana, an NCAA Tournament rematch. The Cougars topped the Griz 5-1 in the postseason last year.
Football
Idaho football releases fall camp schedule
Idaho football reports to camp today, with its first practice scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Vandals will wear only helmets until Monday, when they put on shoulder pads. Beginning Thursday, the team will sport full pads.
Scrimmages will be held Aug. 10 and 17, and a mock game is scheduled for Aug. 21.
Dates for practices can be found below.
Aug. 3 — 6 p.m.; 4 — 6 p.m.; 5 — 6 p.m.; 6 — 6 p.m.; 8 — 9:30 a.m.; 9 — 9:30 a.m.; 10 (scrimmage) — 2 p.m.; 11 — 8:30 a.m.; 12 — 9:30 a.m.; 13 — 9 a.m.; 15 — 10 a.m.; 16 — 9:30 a.m.; 17 (scrimmage) — 2 p.m.; 18 — 9:30 a.m.; 19 — 9:30 a.m.; 20 — 9:30 a.m.; 21 (mock game) — 7 p.m.; 23 — 9:30 a.m.; 25 — 3 p.m.