TUCSON, Ariz. — Squeezing seven of its 15 turnovers into the first quarter, the Washington State women’s basketball team fell 72-57 to No. 12 Arizona on Sunday for the Cougars’ third straight Pac-12 loss.
Aari McDonald scored 21 poionts for the Wildcats (21-4, 10-4) while Borislava Hristova had 18 for the Cougs (11-15, 4-10).
Arizona shot 11-of-16 in the first quarter while racing to a 26-13 lead.
“It was a game if we don’t have a bad first quarter,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Arizona made a lot of shots and you’ve got to pick your poison with them a little bit. We did a decent job on Aari McDonald, but their shooters felt comfortable and they made some shots. You got to hope they miss a few of those, but the turnovers early hurt us.”
Jovana Subasic tallied 11 points and five rebounds for the Cougars, and Cherilyn Molina collected four assists and three steals. But Chanelle Molina missed all five of her 3-point shots and was held to six points.
Sam Thomas notched 18 points, six assists and four steals for the Wildcats.
WASHINGTON ST. (11-15)
Hristova 6-9 6-6 18, Levy 1-1 1-1 3, Subasic 5-11 0-0 11, Murekatete 1-3 1-2 3, Chanelle Molina 3-10 0-0 6, Nankervis 1-4 0-0 2, Cherilyn Molina 4-7 1-2 9, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Muzet 1-4 3-4 5, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-51 12-15 57
ARIZONA (21-4)
McBryde 4-7 0-0 8, Reese 3-8 1-2 7, Thomas 6-10 3-4 18, Carter 3-6 0-0 8, McDonald 9-14 0-0 21, Gul 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Alonso 0-0 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 0-0 0-0 0, Mote 0-0 0-0 0, Nixon 0-0 0-0 0, Pueyo 3-8 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-55 4-6 72
Washington St. 13 14 15 15—57
Arizona 26 14 17 15—72
3-Point Goals_Washington St. 1-8 (Subasic 1-2, Molina 0-5, Muzet 0-1), Arizona 10-19 (McBryde 0-1, Reese 0-1, Thomas 3-5, Carter 2-2, McDonald 3-5, Pueyo 2-5). Assists_Washington St. 11 (Molina 4), Arizona 16 (Thomas 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington St. 25 (Muzet 2-3), Arizona 30 (Reese 4-7). Total Fouls_Washington St. 13, Arizona 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,658.
BASEBALL
Bakersfield 7, WSU 2
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Allowing four runs in the first two innings and mustering only five hits for the game, Washington State dropped the rubber match of its season-opening series with Cal State Bakersfield.
Leadoff batter Jacen Roberson notched two hits and No. 2 batter Damian Henderson drove in two runs for Bakersfield (2-1).
Wazzu starter Michael Newstrom was chased after allowing five hits and three earned runs in 1.1 innings. Four relievers fared better, but the Cougs (1-2) went scoreless until the eighth.
Kyle Manzardo and Garrett Gouldsmith each tallied two hits for the Cougars. Manzardo doubled in all three games of the series.
Washington St. 000 000 0202 5 0
Bakersfield 220 000 03x—7 9 0
Newstrom, Barnum (2), Barison (5), Thomas (8), Taylor (8) and Meyer. Butler, Johnson (6), Cordova (8) and Saldivar, Holtz. W — Butler (1-0). L — Newstrom (0-1)
WSU hits — Gouldsmith 2, Manzardo 2 (2B), Meyer (2B).
Bakersfield hits — Roberson 2 (2B), Henderson (3B), Jorgensen, Berkley, Holtz, Grossman 2, Casillas (2B).
Bakersfield 3, WSU 2
In Saturday’s game, Eric Charles’ one-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Will Picketts with the game-winning run as the Roadrunners tripped the Cougars 3-2.
Collin Montez went 2-for-3 for the Cougars, who managed just six hits but left eight runners stranded.
It ruined a superb outing by Washington State senior left-hander A.J. Block, who allowed six hits and one run with four strikeouts in seven innings of work.
Washington State 001 000 001—2 6 2
CSU Bakersfield 000 000 111—3 9 1
Block, Moyle (8), Rosenkrantz (9) and Lasch; Skuija, Altamirano (6), O’Connor (8) and Saldivar.
W—O’Connor (1-0). L—Rosenkrantz (0-1).
WSU hits — Montez 2, Van De Brake, Manzardo (2B), Gouldsmith, Lan.
Bakersfield hits — Roberson 2, Picketts 2, Jorgensen 2, Henderson, Silva (2B), Charles.
TRACK AND FIELD
Nkwonta places third
Pullman High graduate Angel Nkwonta, representing the University of Washington, placed third in the women’s weight throw at the Don Kirby Invitational at Albuquerque, N.M., throwing 66 feet, 8½ inches.
Another former Greyhound, Mayyi Mahama of Penn, placed eighth in the same event at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational, throwing 65-6.