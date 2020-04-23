College roundup

Idaho men add Madden to roster
The Idaho men’s basketball team Wednesday announced the signing of Hunter Madden to this year’s class.
Madden, a 6-foot-1 guard from Sydney, led Shore School by averaging 24.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He was selected to the All Australian Schoolboys team after shooting 51 percent from the floor and 39 percent from 3-point range.
Madden also played for the Sydney Kings as a development player during the 2019-20 season.
“We are thrilled to add Hunter to our program. He has proven to be a high-level competitor both from his time leading his team at Shore School to this past season playing with the Sydney Kings,” Vandals coach Zac Claus said. “He is an offensive playmaker, and we believe that he is going to bring a positive energy to our group. Hunter is going to thrive here at Idaho both in the classroom and on the court.”
Madden joins Kendall McHugh, Ethan Kilgore and Tanner Christensen in the 2020 class. Christensen previously signed with Idaho before departing for his LDS mission after high school in 2018, Kilgore signed in November and McHugh signed earlier this month.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Barton named Thomas recipient
Washington State soccer’s Kelis Barton was awarded a 2020 President’s Award by president Kirk Schulz at the WSU Leadership and Engagement Awards of Distinction on Tuesday. In addition, Barton also was named the 2020 recipient of the Virginia E. Thomas Scholarship.
The President’s Awards honor those who advance leadership and engagement at WSU and beyond. Recipients of the award demonstrate exceptional leadership and service to students, WSU and the community.
On top of being recognized among the top leaders at WSU, Barton took home the prestigious Thomas scholarship that was named in honor of Virginia E. Thomas, the former Director of the Leadership Center at WSU. The scholarship honors her legacy of excellence, integrity and character, discovery, and service.
Barton, a sophomore, was an integral part of the team’s historic run to the program’s first College Cup.
Off the field, she has been a campus leader, founding the Black Student-Athlete Association while also representing WSU at the Black Student-Athlete Summit the past two years. She is the director of communications for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee as well as a peer academic counselor mentor. She is majoring in journalism.