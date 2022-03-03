PORTLAND, Ore. — Idaho junior standout Beyonce Bea continued her recent rampage Wednesday. But she did have a little help this time.
Bea finished with a career-high 40 points and got significant contributions from a pair of teammates as the Vandals won their season-high sixth consective game, this one a 73-68 Big Sky Conference decision against Portland State at Viking Pavilion.
With the victory, the Vandals (12-16, 11-8) kept within striking distance of getting a first-round bye in the conference tournament, which begins Monday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise. Idaho is tied with Northern Arizona (14-13, 11-8), which beat Eastern Washington 81-67, and Montana (18-10, 11-8), which lost 72-64 against Northern Colorado, for fourth place with one game remaining in the regular season.
The Vandals visit the Lumberjacks at 5 p.m. Friday in Flagstaff, Ariz., for the season finale.
Bea had her fifth 20-plus-point game in the past six contests. She was 16-for-22 from the field, adding seven rebounds.
Senior guard Tiana Johnson added 16 points and nine rebounds for Idaho, which was 29-for-53 (54.7 percent) from the field, including 16-of-25 (64 percent) in the final 20 minutes. Sophomore guard Sydney Gandy finished with 10 points and eight assists.
Esmeralda Morales had 22 points and eight assists for the Vikings (5-22, 0-19), who lost for the second time in three days to the Vandals. Savannah Dhaliwal chipped in 19 points. Alaya Fitzgerald had 10 points and four assists for Portland State, which finished 30-for-64 (46.9 percent) from the field but was 13-for-34 (38.2 percent) in the second half.
The Vikings held a 22-19 lead after the first quarter and 37-29 at halftime. They increased their lead to 12 points three different times in the third and were ahead 55-44 with 3:37 left in the period.
But the Vandals scored the final eight points of the quarter and trailed 55-52 entering the fourth.
Portland State scored the first two points of the final period, then Bea scored the next six points to tie it at 58 with 7:22 remaining, Gandy’s jumper a little more than a minute late put Idaho in front, then Bea hit another jumper at the 5:35 mark to give the Vandals a 62-58 edge. The Vikings hit shots on three consecutive trips down the floor to re-take the lead with 4:06 to go, but Bea’s jumper with 3:47 left tied it, and Gandy followed with a basket in the paint on Idaho’s next possession to give her team the lead for good at 66-64.
Johnson’s jumper increased the lead to four, and Bea hit a pair of free throws with 35 seconds remaining to push the advantage to six.
The Vandals were extremely unselfish with 26 assists, and they only committed six fouls. Conversely, Portland State fouled 16 times.
IDAHO (12-16, 11-8)
Wallace 1-5 0-0 2, Bea 16-22 8-9 40, Gandy 4-7 1-2 10, Kirby 0-0 1-2 1, Johnson 7-13 0-2 16, Forsyth 1-5 2-2 4, Allred 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 12-17 73.
PORTLAND STATE (5-22, 0-19)
Fitzgerald 4-12 0-0 10, Uhila 0-1 0-0 0, Dhaliwal 9-14 0-0 19, Morales 9-17 2-2 22, Lewis 3-8 0-0 6, Kilty 1-2 0-0 3, Kelty 1-2 0-0 3, Canzobre 1-1 0-0 2, Schultz 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 30-64 2-2 68.
Idaho 19 14 19 21—73
Portland State 22 15 18 13—68
3-point goals — Idaho 3-14 (Johnson 2-3, Gandy 1-4, Allred 0-1, Forsyth 0-2, Wallace 0-4), Portland State 6-26 (Fitzgerald 2-6, Morales 2-7, Kilty 1-2, Dhaliwal 1-5, Lewis 0-3, Schultz 0-3). Rebounds — Idaho 30 (Johnson 9), Portland State 29 (Uhila 8). Assists — Idaho 26 (Kirby 11), Portland State 18 (Morales 8). Total fouls — Idaho 6, Portland State 16. A — 302.
BASEBALL
Montez helps WSU baseball rally past Tarleton State
STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Washington State senior outfielder Collin Montez had been struggling mightily in his first seven games this season. In fact, he wasn’t much better for most of Wednesday’s nonconference game at Tarleton State.
But when his team needed him most, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound left-handed hitter provided a big jolt of energy.
Montez, who was hitting a miniscule .120 coming into his final at-bat against the Texans, singled home two runs in the ninth inning as the Cougars rallied from a five-run second-inning deficit to win 9-8 at the Tarleton Baseball Complex.
Montez, who was 0-for-3 entering the ninth inning, finished with three RBI for Washington State (6-3), which has won three in a row and four of its past five games. Sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Junior first baseman Jacob McKeon was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI. Senior third baseman Jack Smith was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Alec Williams was 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI for Tarleton State (3-5). Carter Dobrinski was 2-for-4 with a home run, a run scored and four RBI.
Connor Barison (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing three hits, a walk and two runs, both earned, in one-plus innings of relief. He struck out two. Sophomore right-hander Chase Grillo earned his first save, striking out two in the ninth inning.
Zane Badmaev (0-1) took the loss, allowing one hit, two walks and four runs, all earned, in getting just one out in the ninth inning.
Washington State started making its comeback by scoring four times in the third. Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews singled home a run after the first two hitters got aboard, and McKeon followed with a two-run double to left. Two batters later, Montez drove in another run with a ground out that made it 6-5.
In the meantime, junior left-hander Cameron Liss kept the Texans in check. He was perfect in four innings of relief, striking out seven.
However, Tarleton State added what looked to be an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth that made it 7-5.
But with one down in the top of the ninth, the Cougars got a single and a walk, then a batter was hit by a pitch to load the bases. McKeon and Smith drew back-to-back walks to force in runs that tied it at 7. Montez followed by lining a 1-0 pitch to left to score McKeon and Matthews that made it 9-7. However, the rally was short-circuited when senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake lined into a double play.
It got hairy in the bottom half, as Williams homered to left to cut it to 9-8. Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo was hit by a pitch and Kemeuel Thomas-Rivera walked, forcing WSU coach Brian Green to pull Barison in favor of Grillo. A groundout advanced the runners up a base, but Grillo got the next two batter to strike out swinging to end it.
Washington State next plays at 5 p.m. Friday against Texas A&M in the Frisco (Texas) College Baseball Classic.
Washington State 104 000 004—9 9 0
Tarleton State 420 000 011—8 8 5
Kaelber, Hoeft (1), Kmetko (2), Liss (4), Barison (8), Grillo (9) and Meyer, Cresswell (9); Campa, Baley (5), Burcham (7), Badmaev (9), Poe (9), Ross (9) and Crews. W—Barison. L—Badmaev. S—Grillo.
FOOTBALL
Idaho hires Asuega
The Idaho football team announced the hiring Wednesday of Roy Asuega to be the outside linebackers coach.
Asuega comes to the Vandals after a stint as the assistant head coach and defensive line coach at New Mexico Highlands. The Cowboys were 5-6 overall, posting the most wins in the program since 2012. The defense had 23 sacks and 71 tackles for loss.
He previously was the defensive line coach at Golden West College for three seasons before spending two years as a graduate assistant at Liberty University.
“I am excited to get Roy. He is a guy with a strong west coast background coming from Southern California,” coach Jason Eck said in a news release.
SWIMMING
Larson heads back to NCAA meet
Washington State senior Chloe Larson will compete in the NCAA championships, it was announced.
Larson, who earned a trip a year ago, is the first from the program to make back-to-back appearances since Michaela Ahlin in 2009-10. She is the fourth athlete to do so in the sport.
Larson will compete in the 50 freestyle and 100 free. She had a ‘B’ time of 22.13 seconds in the 50 free and a ‘B’ time of 49.02 in the 100 free. Larson achieved each mark at the Phill Hansel Invitational in Houston in November.
The national meet takes place March 16-19 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.