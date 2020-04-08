Oliver leaves UI for tight end job at San Diego
University of Idaho tight ends coach Steve Oliver accepted a job coaching the same position at the University of San Diego, his alma mater, according to a tweet posted Tuesday.
Oliver, an offensive lineman with the Toreros from 2011-15, served as a Vandals offensive graduate assistant in 2016 and 2017, then was promoted to director of operations in 2018.
In spring 2018, he spent a short stint at Montana State-Northern as an assistant, but was hired back at UI for the 2019 season as tight ends coach.
Oliver was a major boon to UI’s recruiting efforts, especially in his home state of Arizona.
He will work under Dale Lindsey, his former college coach. San Diego, a Football Championship Subdivision program, has qualified for the FCS playoffs in four of the past five seasons.
A UI spokesman said Oliver’s replacement is to be announced.
HONORS
Idaho has 40 athletes earn All-Academic honors
FARMINGTON, Utah — A total of 11 University of Idaho track and field athletes earned All-Academic honors for the fourth consecutive year as the Big Sky Conference released its winter teams Tuesday.
In all, 40 athletes from women’s basketball, men’s basketball and men’s and women’s track were honored for their work in the classroom. To be eligible for recognition, a student-athlete must carry at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) and participate in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitions. Track and field student-athletes also can become eligible by competing at the conference championship.
The women’s indoor track team had the most selections with 17, as Karina Moreland, Krista Story, Emily Wesseling and Chloe West earned the honor for the fourth consecutive year.
The men’s indoor track team was next with 13 selections, including seven earning recognition for the fourth time. Josiah Anderson, Ben Doucette, Dean Ellenwood, Kaizer Gillispie, Grayson Ollar, Drew Schultz and Zachary Short all are four-time All-Academic honorees in the conference.
The women’s basketball team tied for the league lead with nine honorees, including five (Nina Carlson, Hailey Christopher, Isavelle Hadden, Allison Kirby and Natalie Klinker) that were honored for the third time. Scott Blakney was the lone men’s basketball player honored.