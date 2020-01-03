PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland State used a 12-0 run earlier in the fourth quarter, swatting away the Idaho Vandals in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketblal game at Viking Pavilion.
Idaho (7-5, 2-1 Big Sky) struggled all game with its shooting, hitting just 28.4 percent from the field and 27 percent from 3-point range. However, the Vandals were able to stay in it by using a 10-3 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to tie it at 49 just eight seconds into the final period.
But Jordan Stotler had six points and Belle Frazier added five during a 12-0 Portland State (7-6, 1-2) run that ended Idaho’s comeback bid.
“We didn’t make shots,” Vandal coach Jon Newlee said. “I thought we did a good job of staying in the ballgame for three quarters, but we were just playing too many minutes coming off the two games this past weekend.”
Desirae Hansen paced five Vikings in double figures with 21 points, adding seven rebounds. Kylie Jimenez chipped in 12 points, while Frazier, Stotler and Tatiana Streun each had 10 points. Stotler addded a game-best 11 rebounds.
Gina Marxen was the only Vandal in double figures with 18 points.
Idaho next will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Montana State.
IDAHO (7-5, 2-1)
Carlson 0-1 0-0 0, Bea 3-14 2-2 9, Kirby 2-8 2-2 6, Marxen 6-11 0-0 18, Klinker 3-9 1-2 8, Hadden 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 2-10 0-0 5, Christopher 1-5 0-0 2, King 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 19-67 5-6 53.
PORTLAND STATE (7-6, 1-2)
Stotler 5-10 0-0 10, Streun 4-6 0-0 10, Jimenez 4-12 1-1 12, Frazier 3-11 2-2 10, Hansen 9-13 3-5 21, Schultz 1-3 0-0 2, Gardner 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 29-62 6-8 74.
Idaho 6 21 19 7—53
Portland State 12 16 21 25—74
3-point goals — Idaho 10-37 (Marxen 6-11, Klinker 1-3, Bea 1-5, King 1-5, Jones 1-8, Christopher 0-1, Kirby 0-4), Portland State 10-20 (Jimenez 3-5, Gardner 3-6, Streun 2-2, Frazier 2-4, Hansen 0-1, Stotler 0-2). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Idaho 33 (Bea, Klinker 8), Portland State 49 (Stotler 11). Assists — Idaho 15 (Kirby, Klinker 4), Portland State 22 (Jimenez 9). Total fouls — Idaho 9, Portland State 13. A — 652.