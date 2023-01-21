HIGH SCHOOLS

COLTON — Colton never trailed Friday as it took down Oakesdale 56-50 win in a showdown of the top two teams in the Southeast 1B League.

“We were able to jump out to a 15-point lead and use that to our advantage,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “They were able to cut the lead to four in the third quarter but we were able to make some big plays.”

