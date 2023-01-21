HIGH SCHOOLS
COLTON — Colton never trailed Friday as it took down Oakesdale 56-50 win in a showdown of the top two teams in the Southeast 1B League.
“We were able to jump out to a 15-point lead and use that to our advantage,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “They were able to cut the lead to four in the third quarter but we were able to make some big plays.”
Kyndra Stout scored 10 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter for Colton (13-1, 8-0), ranked No. 1 in this week’s Washington state media poll.
“She found her shot early on,” Vining said. “We were able to get her the ball in the right spot and she was able to do the rest.”
Vining also highlighted Kaydee Heitstuman’s defensive efforts. She finished with eight points.
“She took two charges late which was huge for us,” Vining said. “She was also tasked with a tough defensive assignment and I thought she made some really impressive plays down the stretch.”
Marilla Hockett and Jessie Reed both notched 16 points apiece for the Nighthawks (12-2, 5-1), who are ranked No. 4 in the same poll.
OAKESDALE (12-2, 5-1)
Emily Dingman 0 0-0 0, Jessie Reed 5 6-8 16, Bradyn Henly 3 1-4 7, Lucy Hockett 1 0-1 2, Graci Perry 1 0-0 3, Samantha Holling 2 2-3 6, Marilla Hockett 7 1-2 16. Totals 19 10-18 50.
COLTON (13-1, 8-0)
Grace Kuhle 3 1-2 9, Holly Heitstuman 1 0-0 3, Kyndra Stout 10 5-6 28, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 2 4-6 8, Clair Moehrle 3 0-0 8, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 10-16 56.
Oakesdale 10 13 14 13—50
Colton 20 13 8 15—56
3-point goals — M. Hockett, Perry, Stout 3, Kuhle 2, Moehrle 2, Heitstuman.
Lapwai 87, Genesee 35
GENESEE — Lauren Gould and Jaelyn McCormack-Marks combined for 52 points as the Wildcats rolled passed the Bulldogs in a Whitepine Division I league game.
Gould finished with 29 points for Lapwai (17-1, 10-0) while McCormack-Marks hit five 3s and had 23 points.
Audrey Barber led Genesee (10-8, 6-5) with 11 points while Isabelle Monk added 10.
LAPWAI (17-1, 10-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 9 0-0 23, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 3 0-0 6, Amasone George 1 2-2 4, Skylin Parrish 3 0-0 7, Andraeana Domebo 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gould 13 1-1 29, Jayden Leighton 0 0-0 0, Taya Yearout 3 0-2 6, Qubilah Mitchell 4 0-0 8, Madden Bisbee 2 0-0 4. Totals 38 3-5 87.
GENESEE (10-8, 6-5)
Riley Leseman 1 0-0 2, Monica Seubert 0 1-2 1, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 4 3-4 11, Shelby Hanson 0 2-5 2, Isabelle Monk 3 3-5 10, Chloe Grieser 3 0-0 9. Totals 11 9-16 35.
Lapwai 31 29 19 8—87
Genesee 10 11 5 9—35
3-point goals— Ja. McCormack-Marks 5, Gould 2, Parrish, Grieser 3, Monk.
JV — Lapwai def. Genesee.
Colfax 60, Chewelah 12
COLFAX — The Bulldogs held the Cougars to single digit points in all four quarters of a Class 2B Bi-County League victory.
Hailey Demler (16), Jaisha Gibb (12), Brenna Gilchrist (12) and Brynn McGaughy (12) all were in double figures for Colfax (16-0, 11-0).
Brooke Bennett paced Chewelah (5-11, 2-9) with six points.
CHEWELAH (5-11, 2-9)
Brooke Bennett 3 0-0 6, Trinity Ross 0 0-0 0, Bindi Bennett 0 0-0 0, Chole Stach 0 0-0 0, Abby Miller 0 0-0 0, Ryligh Earl 0 1-2 1, Sydnee Baldwin 0 0-0 0, Lilli Kent 0 0-0 0, Zoie Baldwin 1 0-0 3, Kaelynn Slaughters 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 1-2 12.
COLFAX (16-0, 11-0)
Jaisha Gibb 4 0-0 12, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 5 0-0 12, Hailey Demler 7 1-3 16, Ashley Ring 0 1-2 1, Ava Swan 1 3-8 5, Brynn McGaughy 6 0-0 12, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Destiny Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-13 60.
Chewelah 4 5 2 1—12
Colfax 20 17 17 6—60
3-point goals— Bladwin, Gibb 4, Gilchrist 2, Demler.
JV — Colfax def Chewelah.
Pullman 65, Rogers 28
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds saw 11 different players score as they won a Class 2A Greater Spokane League win against the Pirates of Spokane.
Sehra Singh finished with 12 to lead all Pullman (3-6, 3-1) scorers. She was the only player on either team to reach double figures.
Rogers (0-6, 0-4) was led by Addison Hilker with six points.
PULLMAN (3-6, 3-1)
Meg Limburgh 1 2-4 4, Jennabee Harris 1 0-1 2, Sophie Armstrong 3 3-6 9, Lacie Sines 3 2-4 8, Lillian Cobos 1 0-0 2, Marissa Carper 3 0-0 6, Suhailey Reyes 1 5-8 7, Sehra Singh 6 0-0 12, Ryliann Bednar 2 2-4 6, Audrey Smith 1 0-0 3, River Sykes 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 14-28 65.
ROGERS (0-6, 0-4)
Ajah Garza 1 1-2 3, Angelica Cue-Leon 1 1-2 4, Donalda Brantley 0 0-0 0, Oveyonna Ivy 0 0-0 0, Saige Alexandra Stuart 0 0-0 0, Aiyla Neher 0 0-0 0, Leilenna Ann Marie Harvey 1 0-0 3, Addison Hilker 3 0-0 6, Hayley Ying 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 2-7 28.
Pullman 8 18 15 24—65
Rogers 14 1 2 11—28
3-point goals— Smith, Cue-Leon, Harvey.
Potlatch 73, Clearwater Valley 27
KOOSKIA — The Loggers had four players in double figures in their rout of the Rams of Kooskia in a Whitepine League Division I game..
Tayva McKinney had 16 points to lead Potlatch. She also added 12 assists. Jordan Reynolds also notched a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Shada Edwards led Clearwater Valley (6-11, 3-8) with a game-high 20 points.
POTLATCH (11-6, 7-5)
Brianna Winther 4 0-0 8, Brooklyn Mitchell 5 0-0 11, Tayva McKinney 7 2-4 16, Jaylee Fry 7 0-0 15, Bailyn Anderson 2 2-2 6, Jordan Reynolds 6 1-2 13, Elena Vowels 2 0-0 4, Payton Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 5-8 73.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (6-11, 3-8)
Shada Edwards 8 3-4 20, Jada Schilling 0 0-0 0, Seasha Reuben 0 0-0 0, Kashlynn Funderburg 0 0-0 0, Trinity Yocum 2 2-4 7. Totals 10 5-8 27.
Potlatch 26 18 22 7—73
Clearwater Valley 9 8 7 3—27
3-point goals— Mitchell, Fry, Edwards 3, Yocum.
Garfield-Palouse 88,Tekoa-Rosalia 21
PALOUSE — The Vikings scored more than 20 points in all four quarters in a win against the Timberwolves in Southeast 1B League action.
Elena Flansburg led Garfield-Palouse (4-10, 2-5) with 33 points, going 14-for-16 from the field. She added 11 rebounds and five steals.
“She just came out and hit everything,” Garfield Palouse coach Garrett Parrish said. “She was coming off screens and hitting everything.”
Kennedy Cook was also in double figures for Gar-Pal with 17 points.
Ryley Terrell paced Tekoa-Rosalia (1-12, 1-5) with 10 points.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (4-10, 2-5)
Elena Flansburg 14 0-0 33, Kennedy Cook 6 2-2 15, Zoe Laughary 3 1-4 7, Hailey Beckner 1 0-0 3, Kara Blomgren 2 0-0 4, HettyLee Laughary 2 0-0 4, Caydenze Kibi 3 0-0 6, Kinsley Kelnhofer 3 0-0 6, Kyra Brantner 1 2-2 4 Ella Cuellar 1 0-0 2, Lola Edwards 1 0-0 2, Camryn Blankenship 1 0-0 2. Totals 38 5-8 88.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-12, 1-5)
Ryley Terrell 4 0-0 10, Kayla Eilertson 2 1-1 5, Briley Smith 1 0-0 2, Clare Wilkins 1 0-2 2, Marissa Alonso 0 0-0 0, Joana Barnowsky 0 0-0 0, Justina Crane-Whastocken 1 0-0 2, Asia Kliewer 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 1-3 21.
Garfield-Palouse 29 21 26 12—88
Tekoa-Rosalia 0 9 5 7—21
3-point goals— Falnsburg 5, Cook, Beckner, Terrell 2.
BOYS BASKETBALLPullman 83, Rogers 53
SPOKANE — Jaedyn Brown hit eight 3-pointers and the Greyhounds remained undefeated with a Class 2A Greater Spokane League win against the Pirates of Spokane.
Brown finished with 33 points to lead Pullman (13-0, 4-0) while Champ Powaukee went 10-for-10 from the line and finished with 18.
Tanner Barbour (11) and Dane Sykes (10) also finished in double figures.
Treshon Green scored 15 points and Tavionce Trammell had 14 for Rogers (6-6, 0-4).
PULLMAN (13-0, 4-0)
Jaedyn Brown 12 1-2 33, Tanner Barbour 4 2-4 11, Lucian Pendry 0 1-2 1, Austin Hunt 3 1-2 7, Dane Sykes 4 2-3 10, Caleb Northcroft 1 1-2 3, Champ Powaukee 3 10-10 18, Alex Bickelhaupt 0 0-0 0, Logan Thompson 0 0-0 0, Cade Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 18-25 83.
ROGERS (6-6, 0-4)
Deon Kinsey 3 0-0 6, Hartman Warrick 2 0-2 4, Brady Krebs 1 0-0 2, Tre Anderson 1 0-0 3, Devin Holyfield 1 0-0 3, Tavionce Trammell 6 0-0 14, Joey Adams 0 0-0 0, Davion Angel 0 0-0 0, Dasani Solomon 2 2-2 6, Nathaniel Othmer 0 0-0 0, Treshon Green 6 2-6 15. Totals 22 4-10 53.
Pullman 25 23 20 15—83
Rogers 14 9 15 15—53
3-point goals — Brown 8, Powaukee 2, Barbour, Trammell 2, Anderson, Holyfield, Green.
Colfax 67, Chewelah 51
COLFAX — The Bulldogs knocked down down nine 3-pointers in their win against the Cougars in Class 2B Bi-County League action.
Carson Gray paced Colfax (13-3, 8-2) with 17 points, Adrik Jenkin added 13, Seth Lustig and Bradyn Heilsberg both notched 11.
Cody Gilroy led Chewelah (0-16, 0-10) with 10 points.
CHEWELAH (0-16, 0-10)
Parker Anderson 1 2-2 4, Ryan McMillian 3 1-2 8, Zach Bowman 3 0-0 6, Reylan Aenrd 3 2-2 8, Eli Larson 2 0-0 6, Cody Gilroy 5 0-0 10, Kruz Catzer 4 0-0 9 . Totals 21 5-6 51.
COLFAX (13-3, 8-2)
Bradyn Heilsberg 5 0-0 11, Adrik Jenkin 5 0-0 13, Carson Gray 7 0-0 17, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 4 1-1 11, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 4 3-3 11, J.P Wigen 1 2-4 4, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 6-8 67.
Chewelah 14 14 12 11—51
Colfax 25 11 14 17—67
3-point goals — Larson 2, McMillian, Catzer, Jenkin 3, Gray 3, Lustig 2, Heilsberg.
Oakesdale 66, Colton 25
COLTON — The Wildcats struggled to slow Jackson Perry and lost to the Nighthawks in a Southeast 1B League game.
Perry hit five 3s and had a game-high 24 points for Oakesdale (10-8, 6-3) while Logan Brown added 10.
Grant Wolf led Colton (3-9, 2-7) in points with nine.
OAKESDALE (10-8, 6-3)
Logan Brown 5 0-0 10, Alex McHargue 4 0-0 8, Emeric Anderson 3 1-1 7, Karl Cooper 0 0-0 0, Jackson Perry 9 1-2 24, Shawn Bober 1 1-4 3, Will Lanius 2 0-0 6, Austin Goyke 1 0-0 2, Reed 2 2-2 6. Totals 27 5-9 66.
COLTON (3-9, 2-7)
Angus Jordan 2 2-5 8, Grant Wolf 3 0-0 9, Memphis McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 1 1-2 3, Dan Bell 0 0-0 0, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Joey Hemighaus 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 3-7 25.
Oakesdale 19 16 14 17—66
Colton 11 5 5 4—25
3-point goals — Perry 5, Lanins 2, Jordan 2, Wolfe 3, Hemighaus.
Tekoa-Rosalia 69, Gar-Pal 62
PALOUSE — The Vikings of Garfield-Palouse couldn’t slow down the deep ball against the Timberwolves in Southeast 1B League play.
Tekoa-Rosalia (9-4, 5-2) made 14 shots from distance. Morgun Martin led the pack with 26 points, including eight makes from outside.
“Our guys came out and battled the whole time,” Garfield-Palouse coach Nate Holbrook said. “They just had kids that got hot down the stretch. I’m happy with the way we played.”
Bryce Pfaff led the Vikings (1-13, 1-7) with 17 points. Lane Collier added 12.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (9-4, 5-2)
Morgun Martin 9 0-2 26, Joey Murray 2 1-2 5, Jadin Campbell 9 0-0 22, Braxton French 0 1-2 1, Isaac Bone 3 2-2 10, Gabe Morgan 1 2-2 4,Thomas Place 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 7-12 69.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-13, 1-7)
Bryce Pfaff 6 5-6 17, Lane Collier 5 0-1 12, Macent Rardon 0 0-0, Brendan Snekvik 3 5-6 12, Kieran Snekvik 3 3-7 9, Landon Orr 3 0-1 6, Nick Meeuwsen 0 0-0 0, Colton Pfaff 2 2-2 6. Totals 22 15-23 62.
Tekoa-Rosalia 15 22 19 13—69
Garfield-Palouse 11 20 16 15—62
3-point goals — Martin 8, Campbell 4, Bone 2, Collier 2, B. Snekvik.
JV — Gar-Pal def Tekoa-Rosalia.
WRESTLING|Twenty in semis at Clearwater
A total of 20 area wrestlers have advanced into today’s semifinal rounds after the first day of the Clearwater Classic at Lewiston High School.
Lewiston leads all area schools in fourth place out of 17 teams with 95 points. Clearwater Valley of Kooskia is sixth with 90.5, Grangeville is seventh with 79.5, Clarkston 10th with 64, Moscow 13th with 60 and Orofino 15th with 30 points.
Those into the final four in the main draw include Clarkston’s Dawson Bailey (126) and Bodee Thiverge (145); Clearwater Valley’s Keyan Boller (138), Anthony Fabbi (145), Jake Fabbi (152), Bass Myers (195), Porter Whipple (220) and Isaac Goodwin (285); Grangeville’s Kaden Schaff (98), TJ Fetters (160) and Michael Bowen (182); Lewiston’s Joely Slyter (106), Hoyt Hvass (120), Cole Lockart (16), Asa McClure (170), Brenden Thill (182) and Robert Storm (285); Moscow’s Diego Deaton (152) and Orofino’s Hunter Gamble (120) and Sean Larsen (195).
Action resumes at 9 a.m. today, with the final rounds tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m.
Team scores — 1. Weiser 154; 2. Kellogg 112.5; 3. Kennewick 95.5; 4. Lewiston 95; 5. Pasco 92; 6. Clearwater Valley 90.5; 7. Grangeville 79.5; 8. St. Maries 70; 9. Ridgeline 69; 10. Clarkston 64; 11. Cheney 60; 12. Enterprise/Wallowa 52; 13. Moscow 50; 14. Newport 45; 15. Orofino 30; 16. Knappa 12; 17. Central Valley 9.
Clarkston results
106 — Alli Betts 1-1.
120 — Gabe Weza 3-1; Clayton Ockwell 2-1.
126 — Connor Nitz 0-2; Dawson Bailey 2-0.
138 — Geovanny Alba 3-1.
145 — Bodee Thivierge 3-0.
152 — William Mosman 0-2; Braydon Flinders 1-2.
182 — Gavin Wood 1-1.
195 — Markus Ellenwood 1-2.
220 — Braden Jared 2-1.
285 — Justin Waters 1-1.
107 girls — Betts 2-0.
Clearwater Valley results
113 — Tomas Gonzalez 1-2.
120 — Tanner Labrum 1-2.
132 — Keegan Robeson 1-2.
138 — Keyan Boller 3-0.
145 — Kyle Usher 1-2; Anthony Fabbi 3-0.
152 — Estuardo Puderbaugh 0-2; Jake Fabbi 2-0.
160 — Payton Wilson 2-1.
195 — Axl Fairbank 1-1; Bass Myers 1-0.
220 — Porter Whipple 2-0; Ethan Brousseau 1-2.
285 — Isaac Goodwin 2-0.
126 girls — Meg’n Blundell 2-1.
132 girls — Megan Myers 3-0.
Grangeville results
98 — Kaden Schaff 2-0.
106 — Becket Bowen 0-1.
120 — Ashton Whitesides 0-2
145 — Lucas Wren 1-2.
152 — Patrick Bowen 0-2.
160 — TJ Fetters 2-0.
171 — Parker Farmer 2-1.
182 — Michael Bowen 1-0.
120 girls — Holli Schumacher 2-1; Kadence Beck 3-0
132 girls — Morgan Pack 1-2.
Lewiston results
106 — Brandon Sutton 0-2; Joely Slyter 1-0.
120 — Frank Staab 0-2; Jack Brinkley 0-2.
126 — James Grossman 0-2; Hoyt Hvass 2-0; Dominic Gutknecht 0-2.
132 — Jase Hendren 0-2; Zander Johnson 2-1; Alex Norton 1-2.
138 — Frank Jenkins 0-2.
145 — Gabriel Ruth 3-1; Austin Crea 0-2; Drew Dammon 2-2; Caden Trembley 0-2.
152 — Koby Sanderson 2-2; Gunnar Whitlock 3-1.
160 — Landynn Lynch 1-2; Lennard Niese 0-2; Cole Lockart 3-0; Bradley Waits 0-2; Wiley Wagner 3-1.
170 — Brice Cuthbert 1-2; Asa McClure 1-0; Samuel Smith 0-2.
182 — Brenden Thill 2-0.
220 — Benicio Avila 2-1; Kyle Rivera 1-2.
285 — Robert Storm 2-0; James Gibbs 1-1.
107 girls — Slyter 2-0.
132 girls — Kamryn Lockart 0-3; Bria Miller 2-1.
Moscow results
113 — Alex Palmer 2-1.
126 — Jason Swam 2-2.
132 — Sam Young 2-1; Noah Mobley 0-2.
138 — Will Vieux 0-2; Logan Tompkins 1-2; Conn Perryman 1-2.
145 — Cameron Vogl 2-2.
152 — James Greene 2-1; Diego Deaton 3-0.
160 — Erik Gulbrandsen 0-2.
195 — Paul Dixon 2-1.
Orofino results
120 — Hunter Gamble 2-0.
170 — Petar Carlson 1-1.
182 — Jonas Hartrick 1-1; Daniel Stieger 0-1.
195 — Sean Larsen 2-0.
Zimmerman wins at Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — Moscow 120-pounder Skyla Zimmerman won her only match of the day at the Lady Huskie Wrestling Invitational at Othello High School.
Based on her results, the Bears are tied for 53rd place out of 62 teams with six points. Colfax didn’t register a point.
Zimmerman pinned her opponent in 36 seconds.
Colfax’s Hope Lyons-Baker, wrestling also at 120 pounds, lost her two matches.
Team scores — 1. Toppenish 71; 2. Othello 70.5; 3. Kennewick 52; 4. Hermiston 50; 5. Davis 49; 6. Grandview 47; 7. Sunnyside 46; 8. La Grande 43; 9. Chiawana 39.5; 10. Royal 35; 11. Granger 34.5; T12. Orting 33; T12. Pasco 33; T12. Snohomish 33; T15. Blaine 32; T15. Kamiakin 32; T15. Quincy 32; 18. Hanford 31; 19. Prosser 29; T20. Goldendale 28; T20. Southridge 28; T22. Rogers 27; T22. Warden 27; 24. Okanogan 24; 25. Ephrata 23; 26. Zillah 22; 27. Omak 21; T28. Bellingham 20; T28. Eisenhower 20; T28. Walla Walla 28; T28. Yakima West Valley 20; T32. Burlington-Edison 18; T32. Eastmont 18; T32. Tonasket 18; T35. Bonners Ferry 17; T35. Wapato 17; T37. Yakima East Valley 16; T37. Glacier Peak 16; 39. Battle Ground 15; T40. Naches 14; T40. Selah 14; T40. Wahluke 14; T43. Connell 13; T43. Ki Be 13; T43. MEad 13; T43. Republic/Curlew 13; T47. Post Falls 12; T47. Riverview 12; T49. Cascade 11; T49. Prairie 11; 51. Ontario 10; 52. Newport 8; T53. Columbia Burbank 6; T53. Lakeside 6; T53. Liberty Bell 6; T53. Moscow 6; T53. Reardan 6; 59. Wenatchee 4; 60. Inchelium 3; T61. Colfax 0; T61. White Swan 0.
Colfax result
120 — Hope Lyons-Baker 0-2.
Moscow result
120 — Skyla Zimmerman 1-0.