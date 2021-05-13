Area Roundup
POMEROY — Matthew Reisenauer finished with 15 points as Colton opened its delayed boys’ basketball season with a 38-27 Southeast 1B League victory against Pomeroy.
“He’s a young freshman who gives us a lot of energy,” Colton coach Nick Simons said.
Jaxon Moehrle finished with nine points, Ras Arnhold had eight and eighth-grader Ryan Impson tallied six for the Wildcats (1-0).
Ollie Severs had eight points and Yukon Mings and Brady Bott each finished with six for Pomeroy (0-1).
COLTON (1-0)
Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 7-10 9, Ryan Impson 3 0-0 6, Matthew Reisenauer 5 1-2 15, Ras Arnhold 4 0-0 8. Totals 13 8-12 38.
POMEROY (0-1)
David Telero 0 0-0 0, Yukon Mings 2 0-0 6, Ollie Severs 2 2-4 8, Jayden Slusser 0 2-4 2, Richie Vecchio 1 0-0 2, Brady Bott 3 0-2 6, Brody Magill 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 5-12 27.
Colton 9 17 3 9—38
Pomeroy 6 8 6 7—27
3-point goals — Reisenauer 4, Mings 2, Severs 2.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALLFormer Bear Buchanan part of NCAA title team
Austin Buchanan, a former Moscow High School student and the son of longtime University of Idaho volleyball coach Debbie Buchanan, was a member of the national championship Hawaii men’s volleyball team.
The Rainbow Warriors (17-1) topped BYU 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Buchanan, who moved from Moscow to Danville, Calif., three years ago to attempt to get a scholarship in college, redshirted this season.
Playing his final two years at Monte Vista High School, Buchanan was a first-team all-league selection, named as a VolleyballMag.com Fab 50 pick and was invited to play at the USA Volleyball holiday camp during his sophomore and junior years. He recorded 49 aces and 570 assists.