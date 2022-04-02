COLTON — Mary Pluid went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI as Colton knocked off Wilbur-Creston-Keller in a nonleague game called because of the mercy rule.
Colton (3-1) raced out to a 9-7 lead after two, then tacked on 12 more runs in the final two innings.
Kaydee Heitstuman and Maggie Meyer collected two hits each, and Sidni Whitcomb scored five times and had three RBI.
WCK 340 302—12 9 8
Colton 270 157—22 9 5
Sydney Robinson, Sascha Springstead (4), Kiera Miller (6) and Savana Copenhaver, Aubrey Waters (N/A); Sidni Whitcomb, Maggie Meyer (4) and Holly Heitstuman. W—Meyer. L—Springstead.
Wilber-Creston-Keller hits — Sydney Robinson 4 (HR, 2 2B), Sascha Springstead 2, Karsen Brashears (3B), Carly Johnson, Andrea Cunningham.
Colton — Mary Pluid 2 (HR), Kaydee Heitstuman 2 (2B), Maggie Meyer 2, Tylar Sandoval (2B), Kate Schultheis, Holly Heitstuman.